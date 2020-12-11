Other analysts are talking about a return to consumer price inflation after the pandemic recedes due to "pent up" demand, but inflation would help ease an asset prize bubble.

Some analysts, however, are getting concerned that we are in the middle of another asset price bubble, not unlike the one that occurred in the 1990s.

The largess of the Federal Reserve System is resulting in many, many financial transactions due to the fact that will all the money floating around, investors are looking at everything.

Airbnb and DoorDash, to "gig" companies came to market this week and "cashed in" on all the money that is floating around the United States.and the world.

Airbnb Inc. CI A NYSE: (ABNB) and DoorDash Inc. CI A, (NYSE: DASH) have come to market, making quite a splash. But, that is not all…

So far in 2020, more than $155 billion has been raised on U. S. exchanges (for IPOs), far exceeding the previous full-year record set at the height of the dot-com boom in 1999, according to Dealogic data that date to 1996.”

There is plenty of money around and it is showing its face in more and more places.

One only has to mention the SPAC or blank check space to see that this cash phenomenon is not just an isolated experience.

We see that numerous tech startups are being rushed to market in order to absorb some of the money floating around.

And, we see that U. S. Companies Are Sitting On The Largest Pile Of Cash Ever.’

Furthermore, the U. S. stock market continues to hit historical highs.

But, money seems to be available internationally, as well.

Another highly publicized IPO this week came out of Hong Kong. As it stands, the offering, for online healthcare company JD Health, is the biggest IPO this year. (I have written an article on this offering for Seeking Alpha, although it has not been posted yet.)

Similar offerings have not been absent in Europe. For example, it is reported in the Financial Times that “this year 18 homegrown the businesses had each topped $1 billion in market value, two exceeded $10 billion and two more—Spotify and Adyen—are now worth more than $50 billion.”

Are These Companies Profitable

The existing records of the companies are mixed.

Airbnb has a record of earning profits…but, they have not been impressive.

We read that

Airbnb has a proven path to profitability so long as management continues to keep a lid on costs. Yet for Airbnb to justify its lofty valuation it will need more than fiscal discipline. It needs outlandish growth.”

And, DoorDash?

DoorDash is a “lossmaker.” It has always been in the red.

Richard Waters comments on this in the Financial Times, “gig” companies like Airbnb and DoorDash, at best, have business models that are “half-baked” or just “half-evolved.”

The problem with these two companies is that they must spend so much on generating demand that they have little or no space for earnings.

But, these companies have produced a lot of consumer benefits and have fitted right into the evolving technology transformation going on. Mr. Waters writes

“For many people, getting a ride wherever you want or ordering a meal from a smartphone are now just part of life.”

As economists say, these companies are filling in a “missing market,” yet still have to show that they can provide a return that will cover the firm’s cost of capital.

Even so, Airbnb now has a market capitalization of $87 billion. It’s stock price more than doubled after its offering. DoorDash has a market value of $60 billion and its stock price popped up 85 percent after its offering.

Questions

With all this money floating around and with all thee sky-high valuations, some analysts are starting to raise questions about whether or not an asset bubble may be occurring.

Comparisons are being made with the first internet bubble, which peaked more than 20 years ago.

’Twenty years ago with the internet bubble is increasingly the apt comparison,’ said Jay Ritter, an expert on IPOs at the University of Florida. ‘Bach then the valuation of internet stocks was divorced from the general markets. Once again we’re seeing this detachment.’”

I have argued in several recent posts that the “risk/return” tradeoff that now exists in financial markets have come “unhinged.”

More and more it is looking as if markets are out-of-equilibrium because the relevant behavior of the markets’ participants seems to be inconsistent with the underlying information. It has become very difficult to build a consistent argument about almost anything.

One could even go one step further and bring in the fact that the existing situation is one of “radical uncertainty,” a topic I have written about many times.

In a situation of radical uncertainty, one doesn’t know all the possible future outcomes and so cannot really make a “rational decision” given the current information that is available. At best, one can only work with a “narrative picture” of the future…and narrative pictures, generally, are highly fallible.

But, with all the money around, what does one do?

Inflation?

Justin Lahart, writing in the Wall Street Journal has another idea. What happens after the pandemic lifts? With all the money the Federal Reserve has pumped into the economy, money that is just floating around in the financial circuit of the economy…what if there is a massive amount of “pent up demand” that is released?

U. S. inflation readings are almost certainly heading higher next year.”

Will inflation go higher? Over the past two weeks the inflationary expectations built into bond yields have made an interesting jump. Is this signaling that market participants are sniffing higher consumer prices in the future?

This would certainly not hurt Airbnb and DoorDash. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.