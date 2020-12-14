Thanks to positive vaccine developments, share prices of jet makers have significantly appreciated from their lows. While I believe the financial pressure will be there for some time, the “sentiment tide” seems to have turned for Boeing. I do believe that Airbus and Boeing will tremendously benefit from the recovery in the market as well as the long-term growth prospects. At the same I do believe that Boeing is facing a high risk of falling behind in product development and innovation.

In this report, I will have a look at one of the spots where Boeing (NYSE:BA) is at the verge of falling behind with its current product line up and that's the gap between single aisle and wide body aircraft. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is really pushing through there with its Airbus A321XLR to serve that part of the market there despite a pandemic.

Airbus A321XLR fit for a market rebound

One could really wonder why a jet maker would continue development of an aircraft as demand for aircraft is now likely at multi-decades lows. There's an extremely simple explanation for that. Aircraft iterations can come to the market within five years. So you are really developing tomorrow’s aircraft today and with that you also are shaping your product portfolio for the future. The only reason to slow down development would be if the cut-off in demand is so severe that it directly impacts demand for a particular class of aircraft.

This is not the case for the Airbus A321XLR. If anything, the pandemic could strengthen the value proposition of the Airbus A32XLR. To understand why this is the case, we simply have to look at what the Airbus A321XLR does and connect it with the market in the next few years.

So the Airbus A321XLR was launched as an aircraft that should have a 4,700 nautical mile range. It's an aircraft that would build on the strength of the Airbus A321neo with a capacity of 180-220 passengers. Obviously there's a whole lot of wiggle room with the payload-range couples, but generally the 4,700 nautical mile distance is an advertised range for a configuration with around 200 seats, where it should be pointed out that the advertised range often does not incorporate seasonal winds so the real-life ranges will be shorter when flying against the prevailing winds. The strength of the Airbus A321XLR in a pre-pandemic world was that an aircraft with around 200 seats or less and sufficient range would allow establishing thinner routes. The capacity element would provide capacity deployment tens of seats lower than a wide body jet while the range element would allow airliners to fly thinner routes, for instance from the US East Coast deeper into the European mainland. So, the XLR has an appreciable range-payload characteristic that wide body jets do not have and that makes it a game-changing aircraft.

Now that demand of air travel has fallen we might be seeing some shifts in the demand profile. We might be at a point where the secondary city-pairs value proposition has weakened but some routes that previously were profitably served with wide body aircraft might now require the deployment of a smaller aircraft. Having the range to handle a significant portion of wide body operations and a smaller range, the Airbus A321XLR could be the solution to efficiently maintaining the route network.

Replacement cycles

What also plays a role are the replacement cycles of aircraft. Surely, older aircraft are being axed from fleets at a relatively rapid rate. The Boeing 757 of which the Airbus A321XLR can be considered a replacement is no exception. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has provided the biggest blow to the Boeing 757 fleet, but there still more than 500 aging aircraft in the fleets, and by the time the Airbus A321XLR is supposed to enter service in 2023, most Boeing 757s will be nearing retirement age. So, with an eye on the replacement cycles it would not make a lot of sense to slow down development of the Airbus A321XLR.

If anything, by 2023 airline should already start looking to growing their fleets. That does not only mean that the Airbus A321XLR can be considered a vehicle of growth but also that older aircraft will again be replaced by new jets instead of being phased out without replacement. So by keeping development of the Airbus A321XLR going, Airbus can benefit in more than one way.

Maintaining innovative and manufacturing talent

Currently we are seeing that jobs are being lost in the aircraft manufacturing industry. An aircraft development provides engineers with work to shape a design while it provides a future assembly line for employees to work on. Cutting a development also means that you are cutting potential jobs at the assembly line and deep in the supply chain. Airbus has, in fact, chosen the Airbus A321XLR to occupy space in Toulouse previously occupied by the Airbus A380, putting a digitally-enabled line for the XLR in Toulouse. So, the Airbus A321XLR also is envisioned to modernize aircraft production.

Looking further into the future

With the Airbus A321 platform Airbus is following a diligent path for the future, it seems. The new engine option variant of the Airbus A320neo family brought transatlantic operations in the picture, but it did not fully meet the all characteristics to get there. In a first iteration Airbus defined the Airbus A321LR which really had transatlantic capabilities but it was somewhat limited in that capability, mostly allowing only for coast-to-coast flying. With the XLR another iteration is added allowing city-pairs running deeper into the mainland.

Airbus’ plan for the Airbus A321 platform likely will not end with the development of the Airbus A321XLR. I believe that the XLR is part of a bigger development roadmap where technological insertion points will drive new iterations. With new propulsion systems and a completely new wing, Airbus will likely try to push the range capability of the A321 further, making it a true long-haul aircraft, and it will likely also explore possibilities to increase the fuselage length of the aircraft allowing to carry up to 250 seats, and that means the Airbus A321XLR has the long-term capability enabled by technological progression to penetrate the lower side of the wide body market with single aisle economics.

Obviously in levels of comfort I do believe that the widebodies add something extra and I have always enjoyed my flights on wide body aircraft more than I did enjoy my flights on single aisle aircraft, especially on longer flights, but the A321 platform likely has future enablers that allow Airbus to explore entering cabin capacities once reserved for widebody aircraft and that provides additional reason for Airbus not to cut down resources on the A321XLR development because there likely is a longer term view and opportunity.

Boeing cannot keep up

With the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, one thing I repeatedly have heard is how many Airbus A320neo family sales would now go to Airbus. I think over the long term we will see both single aisle products recover production significantly. What I think is overlooked is that the crisis has really messed up Boeing’s product development timeline and ability to continue innovating.

In 2017, things looked good for Boeing as it launched the Boeing 737 MAX 10 to compete with the Airbus A321neo and it was considering launching a new mid-size jet. It would have been something that would have strengthened the higher side of the single aisle line-up as well as the lower side of the widebody line up and it really looked like Boeing would finally have something to compete with the Airbus A321neo and Airbus A321LR while putting a new jet in the middle of the market. At the time we already pointed out that service-entry timelines were unlikely to be achieved due to trends in aircraft development and propulsive technology.

Three years later and there's very little left of Boeing’s ability to compete for the “middle of the market pie.” The company is laden with debt and while initially being (too) optimistic on its ability to deliver a clean-sheet aircraft to the market by 2025 as the business case was difficult to close, it now has reset the design. The new midsize jet how Boeing envisioned it earlier was reset as David Calhoun became Boeing’s new CEO and the company dealt with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and that means that at least until 2027, and possibly until early next decade, we will not be seeing a clean-sheet design from Boeing.

With Boeing’s ability to launch a new jet diminished, Airbus really used the moment. We haven’t heard much from Airbus during the crisis. They have not expressed themselves negatively about the Boeing 737 MAX. Of course part of that is just marketing and ethics. You are not going to use a fatal accident to tout your own product. However, Airbus did most definitely use the crisis. While Boeing was with its back against the wall, the company launched the Airbus A321XLR in June 2019 and announced a deal with United Airlines (UAL), a potential customer for Boeing’s new aircraft, for the Airbus A321XLR. The manufacturer has undercut Boeing on service entry timeframe as well bringing the Airbus A321XLR to the market in 2023, two years earlier than what Boeing had anticipated for its new jet.

So, Airbus did use the crisis to advance in the development timeline knowing that it would be extremely difficult for Boeing to follow pace.

Conclusion

Boeing’s recovery is just getting started and I believe Boeing will benefit from a recovering and growing market going forward. I think investors also should keep in mind that Boeing’s ability to bring a new airframe to the market has been eroded and in the best case its ability to bring that aircraft to the market in a timely fashion has been eroded. It puts Boeing at a huge disadvantage in a time where all of its aircraft programs are under pressure. Meanwhile, Airbus started to pave the way to serve tomorrow’s market and it just happens to be the case that the pandemic might somewhat improve the value proposition of the Airbus A321XLR in some aspects. It’s a gap that Boeing can only close if it does a moonshot aircraft development, the kind of development Wall Street dislikes. While Boeing does not have anything up its sleeve it seems, I do think they are most certainly exploring which part of the market requires a new jet and this time they better pull the trigger or accept the risk of losing more the market to Airbus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.