The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) as an investment option at its current market price. Agency MBS remain a core equity hedge for me, and BKT will continue to have a place in my fixed-income portfolio in 2021. The fund's use of leverage pumps up the yield in what is a low-yielding sector, and its discount to NAV helps limit downside risk. Further, I see equity markets as a bit frothy, so building on my hedges will help me sleep well at night in the new year.

However, there are reasons for caution too, so I must manage expectations here. I am not expecting large gains from this fund, supporting a neutral take. A key reason for this is continued pressure on the income stream, with income metrics deteriorating for the fund. This is being driven by a large amount of refinancing activity in the mortgage sector, which is something that is not going away. This puts the income stream at risk for a cut, which is something investors need to weigh carefully before deciding to buy.

First, a little background on BKT. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "manage a portfolio of high-quality securities to achieve both preservation of capital and high monthly income", primarily through exposure of agency mortgage-backed securities. Currently, BKT trades at $6.09/share and yields 6.78% annually by paying monthly distributions. BKT is a fund I have recommended as a defensive option for most of 2020, and that sentiment continued over the summer. In hindsight, the risk-on momentum was a bit stronger than I anticipated since that time, as illustrated by the respective returns of BKT and the S&P 500:

As I look ahead to 2021, I still see a place for BKT in my portfolio as an equity hedge. However, I am expecting very modest gains in the short term. This leads me to believe a neutral outlook is most appropriate for this fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Good: Buying Now Still Offers A Discount To NAV

To begin, I will reiterate a key reason why I find BKT attractive as a defensive holding. Clearly, there are many ways to buy into the mortgage debt space, with PIMCO CEFs being a very popular choice among readers. However, those funds often trade at steep premiums, and I have been reluctant to take on additional risk as 2020 has gone on. By contrast, however, BKT has proved to be a more stable fund, as it is almost exclusively made up of agency MBS, unlike many other CEFs that have a diversified make-up, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

Because of this portfolio, I view BKT as both a cash substitute and an equity hedge, as its holdings have some of the strongest credit ratings in the market.

Of course, BKT is a leveraged CEF, which increases the inherent risk of the fund. Yet, despite this attribute, I still view BKT as a reasonably safe option because of its buy-in price. While many CEFs trade at premium prices, BKT consistently sports a discount to NAV. In fact, its discount has widened slightly since my last review, and sits at 2.4% today, as shown below:

BKT's NAV BKT's Market Price Discount to NAV $6.24 $6.09 -2.40%

The takeaway here is simple. BKT is reasonably priced, which is something that cannot be said for many stocks and funds in this market. The discount helps make me confident that my capital is reasonably safe in this fund, as it limits downside risk. However, I must note this discount for BKT is quite persistent. The fund rarely trades at a premium, and typically sits in the 1-2% discount range. Therefore, while I see a little bit of upside here, I mainly buy this fund for the income stream. I see very little chance of this fund moving into premium territory, which is a supporting factor on why I am "neutral" on this fund, as opposed to "bullish".

US Households Are Not Overly Leveraged

I will now shift to a look at the state of American households, as this is an important consideration when evaluating MBS. Clearly, the 2008-09 housing crisis challenged the thesis that MBS are ultra-safe. Investors lost billions betting on this thesis, and many people lost their homes.

However, quite a bit has changed since then. Through tighter lending standards and government support, agency MBS are once again one of the safest asset plays in the market. Default rates on mortgages have declined measurably over the last decade, and agency MBS continue to benefit from the implicit guarantee of the federal agencies backing the debt. As a result, investors in this sector have very little credit risk.

Of course, investors may be considering whether this outlook has changed as a result of the pandemic. Jobless rates have ticked up, and many Americans are suffering from direct and indirect effects of the virus on their mental and physical health. While we all want an end to our current climate soon, the fortunate news is that American households were in much better financial shape leading into this crisis than they have been in the past. In fact, the cost of servicing household debt has fallen to historic lows, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

What this graph is illustrating is the household debt service ratio, which measures the total required household debt payments against total disposable income. The lower the percentage, the easier it is for households to make good on their debt obligations. As we see in the graph, this ratio has plummeted, meaning U.S. households are spending far less on debt, as a percentage of their income, than they have in prior decades. Extrapolating this to mortgage debt, it should put investors' minds at ease that households will continue to make good on their obligations. Home equity is rising, and U.S. households have the financial cushion to make their payments. Both of these factors support agency MBS as an investment, and BKT by extension.

The Bad: Refinancing Activity Remains Elevated

So far, I have laid out the positive attributes of BKT. But, as I stated, I am not overly bullish on this fund's future outlook. There are a couple of reasons for this, both of which stem from macro-developments in the mortgage market.

Specifically, refinancing activity remains extremely high across the market, in corporate, municipal, and mortgage debt. For investors, this represents a risk called pre-payment risk. Unlike credit risk, where a borrower's ability to pay is put into question, pre-payment risk impacts the future income stream. By paying off debt early, a lender/investor is paid back in full, but they miss out on future income payments. Since this activity will typically take place when interest rates are low or declining, it means investors will have a difficult time replacing that income stream with a comparable product. While this risk is always present in the market, it is particularly important for MBS investors right now, with refinancing indexes sitting at elevated levels, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

This is important to understand, because it shows that prepayment risk is very real for MBS investors at the moment. Therefore, investors must consider this reality when evaluating a fund like BKT.

Furthermore, a point to emphasize is this activity is unlikely to cool off in the short term. While the graph above shows past levels of refinancing, some investors may figure the risk going forward is muted. However, I would challenge that thought. Mortgages rates are continuing their downward spiral, touching on fresh lows earlier this month, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo

The takeaway here should be that this will create a headwind for BKT going into 2021. While I continue to believe credit risk is very limited for the fund's underlying assets, prepayment risk is quite high. This has negative implications on current income, and will be a powerful force investors need to contend with in the new year.

Income Pressure Is Absolutely Evident

Expanding on the prior paragraph, it is important to consider just how much refinancing activity is affecting BKT in particular. Not surprisingly, the fund has indeed had income challenges in the past few months, which emphasizes that the macro-environment is directly impacting BKT. While BKT has kept its distribution consistent in 2020, this will prove to be difficult in the months ahead. For support, consider how BKT's income picture has changed. The two charts below compare BKT's UNII report from my review in August against the latest UNII data for the fund, respectively:

Source: BlackRock

Clearly, BKT's income has been under pressure. The fund's coverage ratio has dropped from 88% to 82%, and the negative UNII balance has risen to over $.05/share, which is over a month's worth of distributions. Importantly, the average earn rate for BKT, per month, is under $.03/share, which is far less than its current distribution. All of these signals are negative for the fund.

My takeaway here is investors need to understand the inherent risk to BKT given our current climate. Despite the underlying bonds having strong credit ratings and agency backing, the distribution will be difficult to sustain as long as refinancing activity remains high. With mortgage rates continuing their slide, there is little chance of this abating any time soon. Therefore, investors need to recognize a distribution cut is in the cards, unless the macro-environment changes substantially. The good news is, BKT's yield will remain competitive even if this does happen, but the income pressure is certainly enough to justify my neutral outlook for now.

Why Do We Need Equity Hedges?

My final thought touches on the state of the broader economic climate, and why I feel it is appropriate to have some equity hedges in place. As my readers know, I am approaching the new year with caution. While I am not advocating outright selling on equity positions, I am adding only very selectively right now. I am preferring to mostly build on my fixed-income, gold, and cash positions, and I am content to let my current equity positions ride higher if they will. Simply, I don't want to add much risk to my portfolio here, and would prefer to wait for a bit of a drop before doing so.

To understand why, I must emphasize I am concerned with the disconnect between the macro-economy and the stock market. While markets have zoomed to ever increasing highs, the reality on the ground is challenging. Yes, things are getting better, but that does not necessarily support all-time highs in the market. Further, we are still not back to "normal", yet markets have seemed to be willing to look past the current crisis.

For support on this view, one easy place to look is the employment market. In fairness, the country has made vast improvements, which is a great sign. However, the number of unemployed remains elevated well above pre-crisis levels. More worrying, the number of "permanent" job losses continues to rise:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is this helps to illustrate the challenges facing the market. Many job losses are not coming back, at least in the short term. With job losses also sitting at elevated levels, this will pressure consumer spending, price inflation, and wage inflation, all of which are generally positive for stocks when they are present. Simply, this is just one reason for caution, and this should help readers understand why I am adding to funds like BKT.

Bottom Line

BKT remains a core holding for me, helping to smooth out the volatility in my portfolio. With a new year ahead, I am not changing this up. The fund's income stream is under pressure, but it has been steady throughout 2020, and will remain attractive even if it is revised lower. Further, the discount to NAV is a comfort, offering value in a market where value is hard to find. Therefore, I am keeping BKT on my buy list, and I recommend investors give this fund some consideration at this time.

