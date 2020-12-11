Gifted Working Time: Around 139 hours, or 17.4 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already.

I am continuing my monthly investment plans and suspiciously follow the massive rally in technology stocks as well as the vaccine-driven rebound in value stocks.

November was a month to remember. A much closer than expected U.S. presidential election has further dividend the country at a time when COVID-19 infections and deaths have been soaring. Meanwhile, markets have been racing to new all-time highs fueled by a stratospheric rally in EV and renewables stocks and a big rebound in value stocks following a series of positive vaccine news and stimulus hopes.

The much hated energy (oil & gas), financial and REIT sectors have been rallying furiously in November and while I personally always knew that oil and the big banks aren't dead despite the competition of "hot" financial/banking stocks like Square (SQ) and Paypal (PYPL) with its Venmo cash app, I am also not happy about such a sharp rally. I am still in the early phases of building my portfolio and in that time it would be much more helpful to accumulate stocks at the lowest possible prices.

Portfolio Changes in November

Overall, I deployed around $2,800 in November marking the fourth consecutive month with at least $2,000 in net investments. I am thrilled about being able to deploy significantly more fresh capital than my monthly target of $1,000 which is partially boosted by the progress I have made in my dividend journey over time.

For the time being most of that fresh capital is channeled to my bi-weekly investment plans. Following phenomenal news about Pfizer's (PFE) and Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine progress, the majority of my stocks tied to these investments plans has been rallying strongly and while I continue my automatic buying I am not getting substantially less stock and forward dividend income for my invested amounts.

Due to the nature of how the monthly investment plan process works, I am investing relatively equally into these stocks at two points of time during the month - at the beginning of the month and mid-month - which break down as shown below. Figures are in Euro and show that, for instance, at the beginning of the month, I am investing between 50 and 75 EUR each into Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), The Home Depot (HD), Visa (V), W.P. Carey (WPC) and BP (NYSE:BP). Mid-month, I am adding between 33 and 40 EUR each into STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), AT&T (NYSE:T), NextEra Energy (NEE), TD Bank (TD), Main Street Capital (MAIN) and JPMorgan (JPM).

I opened new and very small positions in Prudential Financial (PRU), Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), Palantir (PLTR) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA).

I have added several investment plans starting mid-September which include AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC), Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Medical Properties Trust (MPW), the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and The Trade Desk (TTD). Investments here will be focused on high-yield as well as high-growth stocks in the technology, therapeutic and renewables sectors. Number 1 on my wishlist for such an investment plan is Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP/BEPC), but currently it is not supported.

All investment plans breakdown as follows:

All those purchases substantially raised forward annual dividend income, breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in November can be found below:

I have reordered that dashboard and separated purchases for existing positions and new positions from each other. The Teladoc-Livongo (TDOC) positions are not correctly detected automatically given the merger of the two companies and the defacto delisting of the former Livongo.

Dividend Income: What Happened on The Dividend Side?

Dividend income hit $293.64 which is up 8% sequentially and up a healthy 12% Y/Y.

I am happy that Y/Y dividend income continued to increase even if most of that is driven by ongoing purchases than organic dividend growth. Especially, my top dividend stock in August, AT&T, with its anemic 2% dividend growth rate, will predominantly lead to rising dividend income via these ongoing and past purchases.

For some reason Unilever (NYSE:UN) decided to pay in November which slightly distorts comparisons. Generally, it has to be said that despite record investments in 2020 November's dividend growth is rather slow as only a couple of positions are part of the regular savings plans. While these plans include AT&T (TT), AbbVie (ABBV), Apple (AAPL), Texas Instruments (TXN), Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), Stag Industrial (STAG), AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC), Mastercard (MA) and Realty Income (O), the invested monthly amounts per stock are very small and it will take a few months to show some meaningful non-organic dividend growth.

By looking at the development of the top 3 dividend payments in November from AbbVie, Apple and AT&T, we can clearly see that over the last 4 years, the average amount of net dividends received in the months of February, May and August from these three companies has tripled as I have continually invested into these stocks throughout all these years.

While the upper chart shows net dividends in USD the lower chart is in Euro and it shows that especially in 2020 total dividend income has been rather flat as ongoing purchases are offset by the ever stronger Euro. This is something I can't influence but wanted to add to my monitoring nonetheless.

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2020, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and size, based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on November, we can immediately see a number of big green circles in a sea of black. The bigger the circle and the bigger the distance to the previous circle for the same stock the bigger is the change in dividend income compared to the prior years. AT&T clearly stands out on that chart once again as my net dividend income has roughly doubled over the last 4 years and is inching closer to that triple-digit mark.

Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25.75 for 2020 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I am targeting to reach $4,000 in annual net dividends, equaling roughly 155 hours in GWT. That was a rather conservative estimate, as it only reflects around 12% growth driven by organic dividend growth and new purchases. However, due to a series of dividend cuts already during this year, it will be interesting to see if and to what extent my new investments can offset them. By the end of November it has become clear that the $4,000 target is no longer achievable.

The view below shows YTD dividends for every year since 2015 - in this case, total net dividends for January for each year. The lower section depicts YTD Y/Y growth, i.e., as the year progresses, that green bar should creep up to at least 12%, so I will be able to hit my growth target. Right now, it still stands at +9% due to the reasons mentioned above.

Across years the YTD Dividend Race as I like to call it looks as follows. While 2020 still looks pretty disappointing right now, this sets up a relatively low baseline for 2021 to beat:

I am also adding a new chart to my update which depicts YTD accumulated dividend growth in both USD and EUR. Here we can see that by the end of November dividend growth is between 8% to 9% in both currencies but there have been some heavy fluctuations in between. Particularly in the first trimester of the year the weak Euro lifted my dividend growth rate firmly into the double digits but a lot of that boost has been compensated for the appreciating euro as the year unfolded.

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 515 hours, or 64 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than 12 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 139 hours, or 17.4 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already which equals more than three full weeks of work financed via passive income in the form of dividends. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (November) across each year.

Upcoming November Dividends

As every month, December is packed with dividend payments but it also features three of my previously biggest dividend payers - Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Wells Fargo - which have all heavily cut their dividend in 2020. As such it will be interesting to see how the Y/Y performance will be but I wouldn't be surprised to see negative dividend growth.

The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show my expected dividend payments in December.

My Dividend Portfolio Composition (Excludes Non-Dividend-Paying Companies)

At end of November, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11.91% 14,685 Visa Inc Class A (V) 5.52% 6,806 AT&T Inc. (T) 4.26% 5,250 Mcdonald's Corp (MCD) 3.80% 4,684 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3.41% 4,207 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3.22% 3,978 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.89% 3,560 AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 2.85% 3,513 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.77% 3,422 Southern Co (SO) 2.10% 2,588 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (NYSE: RDS.B 1.99% 2,453 Altria Group Inc (MO) 1.91% 2,351 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.82% 2,241 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 1.81% 2,237 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 1.76% 2,174 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1.62% 2,002 Siemens Healthineers (SHE) 1.61% 1,990 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 1.56% 1,930 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.54% 1,898 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.39% 1,710 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.33% 1,635 W.P. Carey (WPC) 1.25% 1,543 Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1.19% 1,466 Daimler OTCPK:DDAIF 1.18% 1,450 3M Co (MMM) 1.15% 1,423 Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 1.15% 1,414 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.14% 1,404 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.14% 1,404 Intel Corporation (INTC) 1.09% 1,339 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares OTCPK:BMWYY 1.08% 1,330 Home Depot (HD) 1.01% 1,245 Morgan Stanley (MS.PK) 1.00% 1,233 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 0.94% 1,160 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.94% 1,155 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.93% 1,145 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.92% 1,140 Store Capital (STOR) 0.92% 1,132 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 0.89% 1,095 Bank of America Corp (BAC.PK) 0.88% 1,087 Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) 0.87% 1,074 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 0.83% 1,024 Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 0.80% 981 Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 0.79% 968 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 0.78% 967 Dominion Energy Inc (D) 0.76% 939 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.72% 891 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) 0.71% 882 The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.71% 880 BASF OTCQX:BASFY 0.69% 852 BP1 (BP) 0.68% 842 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.59% 724 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.56% 689 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.55% 679 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.54% 662 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.53% 657 Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.52% 636 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 0.41% 501 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.40% 499 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.38% 466 BP2 (BP) 0.38% 466 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.35% 428 CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) 0.33% 406 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.31% 387 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.30% 367 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.28% 351 Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) 0.28% 343 Energy Transfer Partners (ET) 0.27% 332 MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.26% 323 Sino AG 0.26% 319 Stryker (SYK) 0.25% 309 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0.25% 308 Bayer AG OTCPK:BAYZF 0.23% 288 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.23% 279 Medtronic (MDT) 0.21% 265 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.21% 253 AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC) 0.20% 253 Drillisch 0.20% 248 Nextera Energy (NEE) 0.20% 241 Fresenius SE OTCQX:FSNUF 0.18% 218 CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.17% 208 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.16% 203 Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.15% 185 Mastercard (MA) 0.15% 180 Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) 0.14% 169 Realty Income Corp (O) 0.14% 167 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.13% 161 Boeing (BA) 0.11% 142 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.11% 140 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0.11% 137 Fresenius Medical Care FMS 0.11% 136 Prudential Financial (PRU) 0.11% 134 Apollo Investment (AINV) 0.11% 134 Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) 0.09% 105 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 0.08% 93 New Residential Corporation (NRZ) 0.07% 88 Brookfield Property Planners (BPY) 0.06% 76 General Electric Company (GE) 0.06% 72 The GEO Group Inc (GEO) 0.05% 58 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0.05% 56

