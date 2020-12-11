Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (NXGWF) CEO Michael Jennings on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:NXGWF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call December 11, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Monita Faris - Corporate Secretary

Matthew Jewell - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Jennings - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Lange - CMO

Monita Faris

I’d like to take a moment to welcome those who have attended our Next Green Wave Corporate Update. Mike Jennings, who is our CEO, Director and Founder, will be giving a presentation today. We're going to start off with Matthew Jewell, who is our CFO. If you could just hold on a few moments, we're just going to give some other participants a few moments to log in as well and we’ll pick it up for you. Again, thank you for giving up your afternoon to learn more about the company.

Matthew Jewell

I'll just wait about 30 more seconds. Okay, thank you Monita. And welcome everybody to Next Green Wave’s shareholder call for our Q3 2020. Joining us on this call is Monita Faris, our Corporate Secretary; Ryan Lange, our CMO; myself, Matt Jewell, the CFO; and of course, Michael Jennings, our CEO, Director and Founder. I'm proud to report, as a result of Mike Jennings and his 60 plus person team in Central California, I am extremely pleased to announce that in each of the last two quarters, Next Green Wave was not only cash flow positive but also achieved both positive adjusted EBITDA and positive net income.

Ryan, you can go to the next slide. Thank you.

Even though our revenue in Q3 increased substantially to $3.6 million, I'm even more proud to say that our Q4 revenue is well on its way to surpass our Q3 results as you can see from our last two monthly finance and ops updates. And by early December, we had past $3.3 million in revenue in the first two months of Q4 being October and November. And thus we are well on our way to Q4 2020 revenues of between US$4.5 million and US$5 million. Our adjusted even for Q4 2020 is expected to be between 35% and 45% of Q4 revenues.

Now, with that in mind, I will pass it over to our CEO, Mike Jennings, to give an operational update. And then once he is completed, we will open it up for some questions. Mike?

Michael Jennings

Matt, thank you very much for that intro. And thank you everyone for joining this call. I know everyone's time is valuable and we're approaching the holidays, so your time is appreciated. That being said, before we look forward, I think it's appropriate to take a look back. And although this is the Q3 announcement, we are winding up the calendar year, and taking a step back, as I said, looking at 2019, our inaugural operational year, we didn't break $500,000 in total revenue. And now fast forwarding to 2020 and based on the last two months of revenue, we're looking at right around -- a run rate of right around $20 million annualized. And I think it's very important to contextualize, now the strides that we've made over this very difficult year in 2020 as a company and an operation, and I think that some of those numbers contextualize that.

That being said, beginning in 2020, we were primarily a bulk wholesaler and with a somewhat disjointed brand portfolio, and beginning in early 2020 and now going -- coming into the end of the year, we have a fully formed consumer products good brand portfolio, Next Green Wave Forward. We have consumer product goods in every major product category in the space in California. That includes premium flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and dabbable extracts.

And I think what that really represents and demonstrates is our ability to execute our commitment to the business model, and a fundamental understanding of the space and how to execute. And that's really what 2020 has been a litmus test for the company and I think that we've shown that. Now, that puts us in a position moving forward to 2021 with not only a fully formed branded product portfolio that is in full distribution throughout the State of California, we also have the opportunity to look to expand our production capacity. And we've been signaling that over the last several months.

And what I can say is just that we will be announcing -- making an announcement relative to our 2021 expansion plans before the end of the year. And that being said, yes, I think that it's important to state that, until we make that announcement, with the understanding that we're going to continue making prudent, appropriate, considered fiscal decisions, we will not be doing any punitive financing. We will be looking at this to continue our approach of being fiscally sound and looking to expand in that similar way.

And with that being said, we can just open it up to questions, if there are any.

Monita Faris

[Operator Instructions]

Matthew Jewell

Mike, one question that's been coming up is, there's been some Board turnover over the last couple of months. And you’ve brought in some very exciting new Board members. Do you want to just go into detail of what you're trying to put together both currently and long-term from a Board composition perspective?

Michael Jennings

Absolutely. So we've had some transition at the Board level over the last couple of quarters. And the important thing to understand about this transition is moving from a start-up, early stage perspective, transitioning into more of a fully-fledged operating entity, it was time at the Board level to bring in some specific insight knowledge understanding and network in the California cannabis space specifically. And that's why we brought a gentleman aboard named Ben Kovacs, coming from a very large California cannabis company with years of in-depth insight and experience, seeing the evolution from the early stage of the industry to now on a larger scale.

I felt like with that intention of really bringing a next level of understanding at the Board level and the next really level of experience at a company that essentially 2 or 3 times the size of Next Green Wave was really important. And we really are already seeing the benefit of those types of additions in not only the network but knowledge and understanding of the space, and really bringing a different level of strategic eyes to very a positive outlook that we have based on the foundation that we laid in 2020 and the outlook that we have in 2021.

Of course, we have a very clear path to expansion. We own our land and I think that adding a level of insight and expertise to the Board level was appropriate and that's really why we're doing what we're doing at that level.

Matthew Jewell

Perfect. Thank you, Mike. And I know you did address this, but I think we've had some late joiners. Obviously, you're evaluating different finance opportunities -- excuse me expansion opportunities. And we are going to announce some sort of final official direction by the end of 2020. In terms of how you're going to finance whatever expansion you choose to do, how are you looking to do that and what are you not looking to do in terms of finance solutions?

Michael Jennings

Absolutely. I believe, as well as a lot of people who have been apprised of the NGW story, for some time, that looking forward we will not be doing any type of punitive equity financing at this point, with our current run rate and cash flow, and certain other options that we have available to us that we're considering, we feel very comfortable that we will be able to move forward with our expansion without diluting our existing shareholders and continuing to grow the model and grow our footprint in California in a very sound, fiscally conservative manner.

Matthew Jewell

Perfect. Thank you. And I did get a question about 280E and our tax planning which I will answer. We have engaged a very respected firm that is in Canada and in the U.S. that specializes with Canadian public cannabis companies with operations in the U.S. So, we have been working with a tax strategy and planning team for months. We do not expect a huge tax bill for 2020 and the reason being is we had substantial losses in 2019 that we can use to offset. So while 280E will become a natural -- problem is the wrong word, but problem heading into 2022, just due to the punitive legislation of profitable cannabis companies, the company is working very hard internally to minimize the tax burden and working with some of the best people in the business to help do that.

Mike, are you able to comment on how the nursery is advancing or what you see moving forward with that regard?

Michael Jennings

Absolutely. And I only told part of the story regarding our -- the Board level, additions and changes. And maybe I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the other half of that thought process before I got into what we're doing with Venus and Botticelli. So as part of maturing as a company and transitioning beyond start-up phase, we’ve made another addition in a gentleman named Norm Mayr, and that was -- from the side from our kind of operational focus and taking it to the next level here in California, there was more of a -- kind of a maturation compliance, corporate compliance, corporate governance, stability and insight and influence, especially at this stage where we're looking at expansion that it was important to add that to the Board and that's why, Norm’s decades of experience at KPMG and a long time as an audit partner brings that level -- that next level of insight and experience from the compliance governance level, which is the other hand of the operational piece. So, I feel it's important to mention that.

And then now to the question of what we're looking at in 2021 for our nursery projects? So, yes, we've been -- we're -- for the better part of two years, we have been in the R&D phase with Intrexon now, formally Intrexon, now in GreenVenus on our Botticelli based tissue culture project. That being said, we have passed the major thresholds in the R&D phase and we are looking to scale production and to begin launching the first Botticelli-based tissue culture plantlets to the market in early 2021.

Now, it’s -- this is very exciting. This is a new nursery product that hasn't been in the market to this point and we're very excited to see how that integrates with the current market. We feel it will integrate very well. There has been an increase in the number of outdoor and greenhouse producers throughout the last couple of years that so the nursery market has grown. And we feel in two ways, getting out to the production phase and Botticelli positions us really very well for 2021. First, as I mentioned, with the expansion of greenhouse and outdoor production, that is a direct market for our B2B aspect of this business model, selling our plantlets to other cultivators. And then secondly, with our own internal production, the fact that now we can begin to utilize the Botticelli plantlets, for our own flower production will allow us to allocate more of our facility square footage to flower production, and streamline our processes. So we're very bullish on Botticelli in 2021. And as I said, we're in the production stage now. We've scaled production, and we're looking to get into the market in early 2021.

Matthew Jewell

Perfect, and then I think what I believe might be one of the last questions and for the group that asked us, we did go into detail in this in our November 4th press release. But Mike, we've made a very exciting pivot at Site C in terms of what we thought was going to be an extraction facility. Do you want to talk about why you pivoted, why it's such an advantage and what you're not doing with that space?

Michael Jennings

Absolutely. So I think this dovetails very well with, as I was explaining our transition throughout 2020 from a primarily bulk producer to almost a 100% branded product producer is, we were -- we started to see both the shift in the service side of the extraction market, which was our primary focus. And as we transitioned into more of a brand new CPG company, our packaging infrastructure we outgrew at our first flagship facility. We are currently packaging and jarring 40,000 3.5 gram branded jars of flower per month, just to give an example of scale. So as our brands has flourished, our need for packaging infrastructure was greatly expanded, which necessitated the move into our what was going to be our extraction facility into a packaging manufacturing facility.

Now, as I said, it dovetails nicely with our needs, and the shift in the market. And I feel that this represents an appropriate allocation of that resource, that space and our labor in context of what we're doing. And I think that's the most clear and concise way to express that shift without getting into the internal dynamics of how the extraction market has changed. I think that's -- we've appropriately analyzed the market and focusing on expanding our capability to package our consumer product goods is -- was deemed to be more essential to our bottom-line at this point than trying to pursue tolling extraction.

Matthew Jewell

Perfect, thank you. That is pretty much it on the questions. I might just give 10 more second in case a helpful question and answer might pop up. But I think you've hit most of it, if not all of it.

Okay, Mike, do you have any further comments?

Michael Jennings

No, I would just thank everyone for joining the call. There's very exciting times for Next Green Wave. 2020, we've established ourselves as a legitimate player in the premium consumer product good cannabis space in California. And we're going to be expanding on that in 2021. And look for several exciting announcements coming over the next several weeks.

Matthew Jewell

Perfect. Well, thank you everybody for joining the call. We appreciate your time. And thank you for your support. And we look forward to you being a part of us for the rest of 2020 and long-term. Have a great weekend, everybody. And thank you very much.