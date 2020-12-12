One of the hardest hit energy companies during the coronavirus panic earlier this year was Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The company's poor balance sheet and cash flow led to the dividend being all but eliminated, and management has worked since to improve the company's financial future. This week, Occidental took another step in the process, albeit another expensive one.

The company has borrowed another $2 billion in debt this week, and this new offering priced on Tuesday. There are two pieces here - $750 million in notes due December 2025, at a 5.50% coupon, and $1.25 billion in notes due January 2031, with a 6.125% coupon. Both tranches were priced at a spread to their comparable US treasury rates of at least 511 basis points, implying investors still see a sizable amount of risk in this name.

Occidental was able to get more favorable rates than its previous debt deal, although the pieces of that offering weren't 100% comparable to this one. Of course, you might have expected them to do even better given the rise in oil prices recently, but this is still a company whose financial situation isn't exactly the best. In a related move, the company has launched a tender offer to retire more of its debt coming due in the next few years, with the details seen in the graphic below.

(Source: Occidental tender offer filing, seen here)

Unfortunately for the company, a lot of the debt it has on the books that matures in the next few years contains very low rates. The ones in the offer detailed above all have coupons of 3.1% or less, and when another refinancing deal was done earlier this year some of the floating debt rates were really low due to low LIBOR rates. From strictly a financial sense, it might have made more sense to borrow from the company's credit facility, which likely would have had a lower rate than this week's offering.

The total impact of this transaction won't be known right away. If you go straight down the priority ladder for $2 billion in tender offers, the added interest on top of what's coming off the books comes out to about $61 million per year. That's before considering the additional expenses related to the new offering or the early tender premium that could be another $20 million or so depending on the tender ratio.

The long term impact will be that Occidental needs to cut costs in other areas to make up for these added interest costs. Management guided to $400 million in interest expense for Q4 2020, which would be up significantly in percentage terms from the $310 million figure reported in Q2 2020. The company is divesting a number of assets to help pay back debts, so it will be interesting to see where total interest expenses are a year from now. This will be especially true if more refinancing efforts are done at higher rates than the coupons for the borrowings being repaid.

The good news for investors is that oil prices have rallied in recent weeks, with WTI back above $45 and Brent approaching $49. Unfortunately to a degree, the company's hedging program is in the "no-man's land" range right now, where Occidental gets $55 for Brent whether it's at $45.01 or the current price of $48.85. The graphic below shows the company's 2020 hedging program that rolls off in a couple of weeks, so it will be interesting to see what's detailed on this front at the Q4 2020 earnings report. This program really helped improve cash flow when oil prices were lower, but the end of it soon could provide a headwind next year.

(Source: Company earnings slides, seen here)

It certainly will be interesting to see what happens with oil prices in the next couple of months. On one hand, you have surging coronavirus cases in the US and other countries causing lockdowns and huge reductions in oil demand. However, vaccines are starting to be distributed around the globe and OPEC+ recently did agree to ease production cuts for 2021. I don't think we'll see negative prices again anytime soon, but there could easily be a pullback into the $30s if we get a really harsh winter.

In the end, Occidental management is in the midst of another refinancing effort. While this will help ease the debt load in the next couple of years, each of these moves adds another level of expense due to higher rates paid on new borrowings. Shares of the company have done rather well in recent weeks as oil prices have jumped, but this name still has a lot of work to do before it is truly out of the woods. It probably doesn't help that the name is being kicked out of the S&P 100 index for (TSLA) in the coming days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.