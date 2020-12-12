Inflation Is Here Right Now And Interest Rates Are Headed Significantly Higher

The S&P 500 Index, which is largely an index that benefits from disinflation, is facing a headwind with materially higher interest rates.

Rising commodity prices are the canary in the coal mine, so to speak, and they already indicate rising inflationary pressures.

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail."

John Bogle, May 2017

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings."

- Walter Schloss

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

The inflation/deflation debate is one I have studied especially closely for the past 13 years, ever since I had the privilege of being invited to a billionaire's New England estate over a decade ago to participate in a debate between the inflation and deflation camps.

It has been an eye opening experience, seeing the disinflation and deflation camps, famously led by Van Hoisington, Lacy Hunt, and their cohorts, win out following a 2011 peak divergence in views. The story roughly a decade later is shaping up to be vastly different, as inflationary pressures are building and central banks are accommodative of inflation today. This view has been developed over the past decade, as any attempt to raise interest rates at the short end of the curve has caused market disruptions, from the taper tantrum of 2013, to the December unwind, including a record Christmas Eve sell-off, in 2018.

Those developments have put the collective markets in a position today where the current Fed Chair has repeatedly hypothesized to financial market participants that the most powerful central bank in the world "is not even thinking about raising rates."

"We're not thinking about raising rates, we're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters during Wednesday's press conference. The "dot plot," which shows the monetary policy expectations of policy makers, doesn't show an interest rate increase until 2022

In summary, there has been a directed effort by the world's central banks to be more accommodative of inflation, synthesized by the Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari, remember that name from the 2007-2009 financial crisis, who authored a research white paper on June 21, 2019, titled, "A strategy to re-anchor inflation expectations."

This white paper advocated for allowing inflation to run hot, and that's precisely the environment we find ourselves in today, yet the bond market remains reluctant to price in higher inflation expectations, even though inflation expectations are rising. Market participants generally feel the Fed's bond buying and other central bank buying will suppress yields at the long end of the curve. While this may be true temporarily, it will ultimately make inflation run hotter, bringing the day of reckoning in the bond market closer.

Inflation Is Here Right Now

The bond market, which continues to trade closer to its 2020 low yield levels at the long-end of the curve, compared to its even still relatively low 2018-2019 levels, is very complacent, given that inflation expectations are rising aggressively, and wages continue to be buoyant.

(Source Economic Policy Institute)

Look at the breakeven inflation expectations and the continued upward pressure on wages, especially post pandemic, and consider how detached 10-Year Treasury Yields remain from this reality.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

In summary, rising interest rates at the long end of the curve are the next shoe to drop, and investors across many sectors, and individual securities, particularly in the traditional stock, bond, and REIT sectors, are not prepared for this development.

Traditional Asset Classes Have Been The Beneficiary Of An Ever Lower Level Of Long-Term Interest Rates

Stocks, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT), and REITs, as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), have been in an incredible secular bull market, fueled by lower and lower long-term interest rates.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

These traditional asset classes are all highly correlated, and even the subsectors of the stock market are highly correlated, something shown by a GMO study published in 2016.

(Source: GMO)

Those paying attention to the chart above will notice that one asset class was notably non-correlated, and that was the energy and materials sector, which happens to be the best market performer since the March 23, 2020, broad equity market lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the chart above, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), led by steel equities as detailed above, is higher by 128.8% since the March 23, 2020, broader equity market lows. Energy stocks, pinned near their recovery lows a month ago, have surged, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) now higher by 94.1% since March 23, 2020. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is higher by 77.8% over this time frame. Precious metals shares, as measured by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which led the recovery rally for a long duration, are now up 70.7% since the broader market lows. Large-cap energy stocks, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, are up 67.4% since the March 23, 2020, inclusive of the 28.0% rally in November, where SPY was higher by 10.9%. At the bottom of the list of performance since the broader market lows, is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which is higher by 61.4% since March 23, 2020, which itself is a remarkable recovery, yet clearly inflationary assets are largely outperforming since the broader market lows.

A Divergence Between The Commodities Market, Stock Market And Bond Market

Bond investors are often seen as the smart money, however, the bond market is currently at odds with both the stock market and the commodities market. The stock market is posting record highs, and less discussed is the strength in the commodities market, which has taken a range of base metals to highs that have exceeded their 2016 peak levels.

Copper prices show this breakout over their 2016 highs in the chart below, which extends back 30 years to provide a bigger picture.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The surge in copper prices has driven economically-sensitive stocks, including Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), which is up a surprising 88.3% in 2020, to strong gains, despite the price rise occurring amidst a severe economic contraction, then sharp recovery, all fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns and restarts of global economic activity.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Economically sensitive stocks are indeed rising, making the curiously low sovereign bond yields seems suspect. On this note, the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF is at a critical juncture, and I expect materially lower prices for this investment vehicle in 2021.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The monthly chart above shows that the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF is ready to roll over, and all we need now, in my opinion, is a big down month to drive a stake in the heart of the bond bulls. Personally, I have been short the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF for a long time, licking my wounds, and waiting for day the bond market gives up on lower for longer rates. Judging by the monthly chart above, this recognition point could be close at hand, and thus I remain bearish on TLT, and continue to short TLT, via put options and interest rate futures, hoping to profit from what I believe is an impending move lower in bonds.

Wrapping up this section, economically sensitive and inflationary equities are appreciating at their most rapid clip since the recovery out of their late 2015 and early 2016 lows. One irony is that if this commodity-led recovery continues, the S&P 500 Index, which has seen tremendous gains the past decade amidst a disinflationary investment backdrop, may not be poised to benefit, as a majority of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) is composed of assets that benefit from disinflation.

The Majority Of The S&P 500 Index Is Compromised Of Components That Benefit From Disinflation

A majority of the S&P 500 Index (SP500), over 60% by my calculations, is in sectors that benefit from lower long-term interest rates as the sector weightings snapshot from S&P Global (SPGI) shows.

(Source: S&P Global)

The technology sector of the S&P 500 Index, effectively the longest duration asset in the market, which was 27.6% as of this S&P Global snapshot, is actually severely understated.

Why?

The answer is simple. Amazon (AMZN), which has a 4.3% index weight, is classified as a "consumer discretionary" company, Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), which as a 3.5% combined index weight, is classified as a "communication services" company, and Facebook (FB), which has a 2.2% weighting, is classified as a "communication services" company.

Adding these three heavyweights to the technology sector takes the S&P 500's technology sector weighting to roughly 38%, and this is before Tesla (TSLA) is added to the S&P 500 Index later in December 2020.

Thus, almost 40% of the S&P 500 Index is compromised of technology companies directly, and these companies have clearly benefited from lower long-term interest rates.

Adding in the communication services sector, the consumer staples sector, and the utilities sector, on top of the technology sector, gets an investor to the roughly 60% threshold, where the S&P 500 Index has arguably become a disinflationary asset, and higher rates, will actually weigh down the stock market.

Closing Thoughts - Inflation Is Around The Corner and A Historic Capital Rotation Continues

The financial markets often do what we least expect as the highest probability scenarios are already priced in, and that's where I believe we stand today, with a majority of investors pricing in lower for longer on the interest rate front, which is evidenced by the euphoric price action in the large-cap growth stocks, including recent heavily oversubscribed shares of initial public offerings.

Against this backdrop, commodity prices are signaling that we are on the cusp of higher than expected future inflationary pressures. This could very well lead to the specter of a burst broader equity market bubble and a burst bond market bubble that potentially casts a pall over the broader investment landscape, as the expected annualized real return forecast from GMO shows below.

(Source: GMO)

With both stock and bond valuations in nosebleed territory, the overlooked answer to asset allocations that may be hiding in plain sight is an overweight to commodities, and commodity equities, which are historically non-correlated assets. Commodity equities, in particular, are still very cheap and out-of-favor as the chart below shows.

(Source: Longview Economics, Macrobond)

At The Contrarian, we are seeing the benefits of exposure to out-of-favor assets in 2020, with our options focused Bet The Farm Model Portfolio up 148.0% year-to-date through Dec. 4, 2020, outpacing the 16.6% return in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over this time frame. If options are not your cup of tea, which should be true for most investors, our Best Ideas Model Portfolio is higher by 36.5% YTD through Dec. 4, 2020, again outpacing the 16.6% return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over this time frame. As I write this piece, I'm calculating the performance for the past week, which was excellent again, as our targeted equities, including Antero Resources (AR) had a banner week for the week ending Dec. 11, 2020.

Ultimately, investors need to think differently about portfolio construction as a reflationary environment is upon us, not a disinflationary one. Said another way, what has worked in the past, notably a traditional 60/40 portfolio, which has excelled over the past decade, is unlikely to work going forward. When we look back to this investment environment, I think that market participants in the future will say the removal of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked a historic inflection point.

