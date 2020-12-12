Better Days Are Ahead For Oil: Thornton

The consensus is that the dollar is going lower, but if the market starts to tail off a bit, people will rush to the dollar.

Energy is a little ahead of itself in terms of seasonality, but if Biden limits drilling as expected, and demand kicks back in, it will be great for the sector.

It feels a lot like 1999 out there, Tommy Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, told Real Vision during Thursday’s Daily Briefing.

Thornton said the market exuberance around this week’s IPOs is worrisome because they’re not trading on fundamentals, and he believes they’re too volatile to either long of short at this point. “When it’s obvious, it’s obviously wrong,” he said. “You need to wait for the air to come out of them and then they’ll come back down to earth.”

Thornton also discussed two sectors he’s fond of: financials and energy. While many people think financials have over reserved, he said once this reopening happens, all those reserves will come right back, and he thinks it will be a tailwind for these stocks.

He’s also still long energy and believes there are a lot of names that still can go higher. Energy is a little ahead of itself in terms of seasonality, which is typically late January to May, he said, and if there’s a pullback, he will buy more energy stocks.

If Biden limits drilling as expected, and demand kicks back in, Thornton said it will be great for the energy complex. However, it will likely be a headwind for the economy and for consumers.

Thornton ended the interview with his thoughts on the DXY, which has gone sideways the last couple of days. He said that sentiment didn’t get that low, so he thinks it can turn. The consensus is that the dollar is going lower and he thinks it probably will, but if the market starts to tail off a bit, Thornton believes that people will rush back to the dollar.

