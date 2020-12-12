A Review On Inflation

Economic agents have lacked confidence but with the system soaked in money, a recovery of confidence could be a dangerous spark.

Central banks have been pumping money for years and completely intervened the most important price in any economy but without success.

Why Inflation is so important now?

Government debt levels

The virus crisis has hit on the economy and on the morale of societies. Populism has found an excellent battleground in these times and even economically responsible governments have preferred to stick to expansive policies to relieve part of the burden to their people.

We have forgotten what deficit and excess leverage means. Even Germans are spending now because there is no argument not to do it when your economy is struggling with this unexpected crisis. People would not stand for austerity right now, and politicians know it.

The US is expected to reach a debt to GDP level of 130% from the not so small 107% level at the beginning of the year. Probably if it wasn’t because of the role of the dollar as global currency reserve, the US would struggle with its deficit and high debt level and nobody would lend the government at anything close to the current 0.7% if the FED was not buying bonds at that price.

Source: ECB

Most of Europe is shielded by the huge support of the German economy that with its sound fiscal policy has kept its debt in control and has provided a free safety net to the rest of the European countries which have taken the advantage by keeping constantly high debt and fiscal deficit levels.

A 40 to 60% of debt to GDP is a healthy level. A 90 to 120% is not. We all know that. But somehow, we have forgotten what rates you should ask your debtor when it has too much debt. And we have forgotten because central banks and governments need it that way since they need time to either reduce leverage through inflation or growth, or both.

The role of central banks

The central banks role has evolved dramatically since 2008. From independent rigor on inflation control to being very present in almost every economic decision as their influence is felt in all the yield curve and not only in reserves and short-term rates. To some extent Central banks support the whole system now.

The first response to the 2008 crisis was relatively standard given its depth and huge impact in the financial system and the economies. But more distinct has been the response of the FED, and central banks along the recovery process.

In the beginning of 2010, CPI had recovered the 2% level and after some contention it went close to 4% by mid-2011. The FED was way more patient than in previous cycles to start raising rates and left rates at c. 0% for a period of almost 7 years.

Inflation did come down in 2014-15 without the need to increase rates but it was mostly due to the deflation in energy prices.

With governments quite tight in fiscal policy and even some of them like in the US making expansive policies, central banks have become the first line of defence, more than a controller.

The FED declared that it the new target was to be around 2% (not below like in the past) and even that they would wait for inflation to be clearly above that level to start getting back to hawkish mode.

Source: FRED

But the most notable evolution of central banks has been the focus on long term rates as a tool to force banks to lend and at the same time ease the interest cost burden on new debt issued by the government. The FED, as well as the ECB and other central banks, started buying medium and long-term government bonds as if there was no tomorrow.

This brought balance sheets of central banks to record levels. Just before the crisis erupted, the assets in the Federal Reserve System were $906 billion. By the end of 2008 they would reach $2.2 trillion and from there they slowly increased to $3 trillion in the first quarter of 2012. Then, from 2013 to the end of 2014, they would reach $4.3 trillion.

Source: FRED

By the middle of 2013, the FED started to announce its tapering strategy which essentially consisted in progressively reducing the size of its bond acquisition (read money printing) program. This process started by the end of 2013. It was not reducing; it was only slowing the volume of acquisitions progressively until a final stop.

Only after, since Oct-2014, the unwinding of the huge bond portfolio began. By August 2019, the FED had already reduced $700 billion of assets. They did not need to sell those bonds in the market, they opted for a silent way, which was to wait for the bonds’ maturity.

What was unbelievable a few years before was starting to happen. The FED was indeed reducing its balance sheet, something that the most critics with the FED considered doomed for disaster.

But then COVID hit and it was back to printing money all over again. By Mar 2020, the FED balance sheet recovered the $4.5 trillion level and jumped to a record of $7 trillion by June 2020. The latest available data as I write is $7.2 trillion.

The degree of intervention in the bond market is unprecedented as well as the amount of money that has been injected in the system. As of now, the FED has a balance sheet that is equivalent to almost 35% of the GDP compared to c. 6% before the 2008 crisis.

The FED has injected (read printed money) at an average pace of almost 2.5% of GDP p.a. for the last twelve years.

Source: FRED

That is why all fears of inflation are back. Debt levels are too high. There is no mood for fiscal rigor, even less austerity, and the volume of debt held by central banks is unprecedented.

Haircuts are always difficult to argue, and even more when your own central bank owns a significant chunk of your debt at remarkably high prices. If debt restructuring is not the route and a tough fiscal adjustment are not politically viable, then the exit route is clear: growth and inflation.

Therefore, it is quite probable that central banks in the next stage will be on the relaxed side against inflation. As well as in 2014, some people are fearing that inflation might even get out of control and the dollar will be at risk of losing its global reserve currency status which might lead to a significant devaluation, rate increases and added inflation from all imports.

There is price inflation in financial securities, if not a dangerous bubble as in the price of bonds and in some parts of the stock market. But pressure on prices has remained in securities and has not jumped into goods and services.

I have been wondering for a long time how inflation jumps from financial assets to real goods and services and I have made that question to all people I talked about the subject for the last few years and I never got a clear definitive answer.

Grasping Inflation

Money and inflation

The origins of money can be tracked back to the need of people to exchange goods for its prosperity and the need to somehow store the outcome of that process. Soon people found that in any exchange there were some assets that are more readily accepted than others.

The expansion of currencies served humans societies to dramatically increase their well-being as they made for more efficient exchange of goods which allowed for specialization of people first and regions or countries after.

Ever since governments’ power began to back and control currencies, its devaluation risk has been present. Temptation for power to issue un-backed, or diluted, money is huge. Every time there has been a sense that some currency might devaluate people start to quickly get rid of it as fast as possible driving prices (denominated in that currency) up. That is devaluation, which is a kind of accelerated inflation.

Inflation can also come from a significant surge in wealth that causes a consumption spree which pushes prices up. Surge in wealth can come from a discovery or a development that increases productivity and it can also come from a natural resource discovery.

Inflation can also come from the sudden increase cost in some economic input, like energy for example, due to any kind of shortage. Before the economy gets to re-organize itself finding substitutes inflation will show up.

All things are inflation, but their causes and their consequences are quite different. A quick devaluation that leads into hyper-inflation is easy to identify. There is no need to tell that the current inflation in Argentina (c. 54%) does not come from growth price pressures but from devaluation of the Argentinean Peso. But it will be harder to tell if the 4% average inflation in the US from 1970 to 2020, measured by YoY CPI, comes only from growth or there is some part of currency devaluation to it.

Inflation is subjective

Any kind of inflation, regardless of its source, produces one thing, that our money can buy less goods or services, but depending on where that inflation is, where is coming from, and who is producing it, etc., we will be more or less concerned or not about it.

US middle class in the 50-60s probably has good memories of the intense advance in the quality of life that the country lived through. There was indeed inflation in those decades, but the wave was huge and most of the country was riding it, so inflation was not perceived as badly.

The incredible growth of China in the last two decades pushed demand for basic commodities all over the world causing a constant pressure in global inflation. The incorporation of hundreds of millions of Chinese population into middle class put pressure in local but also global consumption, adding more demand and price pressure in a wide range of products.

The ones that are enjoying the ride do not feel the pain of inflation, because they are its transmission link. The rest, the ones that are not surfing that wave, are not so happy about it.

When we look back, it all looks the same, a relatively constant presence of price increases over time that leads to a loss in value of the dollar. But it is certainly different every time.

Inflation is not uniform across all goods and services

In the times of Bretton Woods if you had $35 you could go to the FED and in theory convert them to one ounce of gold. Today, if you want to do that process you would need c. $1,900 which implies that the dollar has lost 98.14% of its gold value in a bit more than 50 years.

The price of the 1983’s Motorola DynaTAC was $3,995. The current Apple-iPhone11-128GB is $649, or 16% of the Motorola’s price tag. You could say prices have decreased if phones where the true currency of the economy (my kids would certainly agree with that). That is not even considering that phones today are way more powerful than a desktop of the 80s.

In those assets where there is competition and the possibility of increases in productivity there is less inflation or even deflation. The price of a standard PC does not change much over time, but their capacities have increased dramatically. A 1984 Apple IIe PC price tag was $1.995 of that time, including a disk unit and a monitor. That computer run a 1GHz CPU and came with 64KB of RAM. The model was a big reduction in price to the Apple II.

But it is not only technology. We have seen price competition in many areas of our economy that have led to price reductions especially relative to other areas or products. Brands like ZARA have done a lot to increase our acquisition capacity in fashion. Others like Walmart or Amazon have done it in mostly every good we buy, and the latter has been able to bring it at our door by building a global logistic machine at our service.

Same thing in transportation. Low-cost airlines have decreased prices up to a point were sometimes it is cheaper to fly for 6 hours than the half hour cab ride to the airport. Some inventions like the container have brought marine transport costs to unimaginable low levels a few decades ago.

Market competition makes prices to decrease and not the opposite. Sometimes prices do not decrease with competition but what we get from the good or the service is more than what we used to get, like in the PC example.

Causes for inflation are diverse

If in normal circumstances prices tend to decrease with competition, we can figure out some causes that will prevent that natural decrease of prices because they present obstruction to that competitive process, like direct taxes, fees, tariffs, etc., that interfere with free trade and add cost layers, or inefficiencies in the economy, normally more easily found in the public sector.

We can also think of sources of inflation coming from the most basic input costs of the economy like basic materials price swings due to shortages or more or less efficient primary energy production mix.

If increases of productivity are a source of price reduction, those areas where it becomes difficult to improve the use of capital (money, assets, or human) then we will find another source of inflation. The older and more mature economies are the more expensive human resources become and that the products or services where productivity increases are less significant will have to carry more price. Services in general are more human intense products and tend to have more inflation than industrial products. But also handcrafted or luxury goods, for example.

And finally, there is monetary inflation which is the increase of prices coming from an artificial (not from previous savings) increase in the amount of money that is present in the economy.

The effect of an artificial increase in the amount of money is diverse and mostly negative but it can be synthesized in one single issue. Interest rates, which are an essential price in any economy, become misleading and therefore all economic decisions taken from that point become less than efficient and produce miss use of capital.

The government is obviously voluntarily miss leaded by the artificial low level of interest rates.

They are aware of the trick since it is them that are causing it, but nowadays, especially in Europe southern economies I doubt if even politicians in charge are aware of the fact that current rates are not representative of the true cost of financing that their countries would have to face if interest rates were set freely by the market.

But leaving governments aside it is obvious that the main destiny of the trick are households and companies. Central banks want them to incur into additional debt, consume and invest, in a higher rhythm that they would do if rates were higher, with the hope that once growth and prices have been boosted it will be easier to retire the artificial incentive and bring things slowly back to normal.

Recent history of US inflation

In the 1960s, the US dollar was anchored to gold through the Bretton Woods agreement. As inflation drifted higher during the latter half of the 1960s, US dollars were increasingly converted to gold, and in the summer of 1971, President Nixon halted the exchange of dollars for gold by foreign central banks. The post-war global monetary system was over.

From June-72 to June-82 the inflation of the US economy, measured by CPI, marked the highest average level of the last fifty years: 8.8% for a full decade. At the start of that period, nobody could really imagine what was to come as YoY inflation in June-72 was 2.7%.

The 10-year growth of GPD started the period at 3.4% and ended up in 1.3%.

The push came from the Arab oil embargo that began in October 1973 and lasted about five months on which crude oil prices quadrupled. From the perspective of the central bank, the inflation from the rising price of oil was beyond the control of monetary policy. But the rise in unemployment that was occurring in response to the jump in oil prices was not.

After some timid increases in LT Rates, inflation took a pause and came down to 5% by December-76 and shortly resumed its spike. Then the second oil crisis hit in 1979 and inflation above 12% in September-79 and reached 14.76% by March-80.

Businesses and households came to anticipate rising prices and integrate them in their economic decision so the theory that promised more growth after some excess inflation, came to fall under human learning and ended up in both inflation and unemployment which was defined as stagflation.

The FED, under the new hand of the venerable Paul Volcker, increased rates up to 17% by March-80. Mr. Volcker wanted to speed up things and raised rates again by end of that year, up to 19% kept them around that level for well over six months. Moreover, he expended the control from rates to reserves growth.

By May-81 inflation was already below 10% but only after another year and half inflation would come down below 5%. In April-86 it would go below the 2% barrier with FED funds rate at 6.85% and LT-rates at 7.3%.

As the Fed’s commitment to low inflation gained credibility, unemployment retreated, and the economy entered a period of sustained growth and stability.

Source: Schiller, FRED and my own calculations

Since Volcker, fighting inflation is seen as necessary to achieve both objectives of the dual mandate, even if it temporarily caused a disruption to economic activity and, for a time, a higher rate of unemployment.

He initiated what an exceptionally long cycle of decreasing inflation and decreasing long-term rates that has propelled a virtuous cycle for decades.

As we can see in the chart below, from 1985 to 2007, the US economy has grown 2% to 3% every single year without exception and in real terms. In that period, long term inflation, measured by the 10-year CPI has done nothing but decrease, going from a c. 7% in 1985 to less than 3% in 2007.

Source: FRED and my own calculations

In the chart below you find the summary of the average for each of the selected periods of nominal GDP growth, consumer price inflation, housing inflation, and real GDP growth.

Source: FRED and my own calculations

The years before the 70s oil-inflation crises were marked by high growth (4.8% in real terms) despite the high and relatively high inflation that ended up in a period of hyper inflation that eroded growth to a mere 1.2% p.a. from 1974 to 1981.

The next three decades, from 1981 to 2008, can be divided in two periods. On both, GDP real growth averaged a very similar 2.7-2.6% average and on both, general inflation was controlled, below 4% and 3%. The difference came that from 1999 to 2008 housing appreciation went out of control because of continued trust in the revaluation process supported by unprecedented volumes of mortgages from a willing financial system and “conservative” yield investors. Until 2008 housing appreciated an average of 8.1% p.a., well above the 2.7% CPI, and it did so following the close to 20 preceding years where it had grown at an average of 4%, in line with general prices.

Since 2007, the subprime crisis that evolved into a global financial crisis greatly diminished the growth pace, in real terms, of the US economy. The previous 2.5-3% range (real terms) of the previous decades moved down to 1.6% per annum. In 2016 things began to improve clearly and the 2% hurdle was recovered in 2018, and then the COVID crisis hit the US economy as well as the rest of the world.

INFLATION MEASUREMENT

Limitations of CPI

The growth of Consumer Price Index (CPI) is what we normally call inflation. CPI is obviously a price comparison of an average consumer basket. It is not a perfect measure of inflation because there are some limitations to any measure that tries to grasp such as generic and diverse effect as inflation.

Inflation is particular to each individual as it depends on the amount of money earned and how that money is spent. The goods and services that people buy change with time, change for each person, and change with the price of those goods, as consumers will tend to substitute the growing pricey goods with alternative competitive goods. It is like trying to measure the tide level in a storm.

In 1972 the price of Big-Mac burger in the US was $0.65 and today is $5.71 which implies a dollar today buys 8.8 times less than it did in 1972. A dollar today buys only 11.4% of what it bought almost 50 years ago, at least in burger terms.

The retailer price of a kilowatt-hour in the US today is 13.19 cents vs. 1.7 cents in 1970, which implies a 7.8 times loss of value (13% of what it was in 1970).

If you look at gold, the 11-13% of the BigMac or Kwth, goes down to 1.8% which is significantly lower. Not only gold shows a different end to start change but its evolution is way more volatile than what we normally call inflation.

Is Gold a better measure for inflation?

This chart shows the evolution of “gold inflation”, or the rate of change in USD gold price per ounce, compared to consumer inflation rate. I have used a 10-year rate measure to have a longer and more stable perspective.

Source: WGCouncil on Gold prices and FRED on CPI

As can be seen, gold evolution is less of a trend and more of cycles. The 10-year CPI rate shoes a more stable evolution, when compared to the changes in gold price on the same period.

To me, and obviously I can be wrong, gold is not the best measure of general inflation or of the devaluation of the dollar. What I gather from that chart is that Gold is not a currency and rather than an exchange rate what we must see when we look at its price its only that, a price of an asset, albeit a very peculiar asset.

The maximum levels of gold price growth to consumer prices happened in 1971-74 and in 2007-13. In both those periods fear was running high. In the 70’s the oil crisis led to a different world and for a few years it was not clear how economies would be able to cope with it. In 2007 a crisis that started in subprime mortgages extended into the global financial system causing a meltdown of liquidity like no other we had seen in the last seventy years, and probably since 1929.

Gold acts more as a haven asset than a currency. No standard of living increased by more than 20 for a full decade as Gold suggested in 2011, for example. It was only the uncertainty of not knowing what would be of the global financial system that fueled gold prices, and not the dilution of the dollar.

If, for example, you take gold and compare it to housing or consumer price indexes from 1981 (and not since 1970) you will find a completely different picture. In 2001, after 20 years of only losing value against the dollar, gold was at half of the price it was in 1981. By then, prices in the general economy had doubled and housing had done a little bit better than general prices.

Source: WGCouncil on Gold prices, FRED on CPI, Schiller on Housing.

Only the huge run of gold from 2001 to 2013 put it par with general prices level in 2011. Since then, it has stayed somehow in the middle between general prices and housing prices. But of course, if you decided to denominate your wealth in gold in 2001 you would have done excellently well.

The question is that it is difficult to see in the price of gold the performance of a currency that keeps track of the real value of the dollar. To measure inflation, CPI continues to be a better reference than gold, in my opinion. But that does not make gold less of an interesting asset and does not change the fact that what a dollar can buy today is way less than what it could buy in the past.

Housing and energy

Other measures of inflation evolution, beyond CPI can be found in the change in price of houses and energy. On the chart below I show the comparison of inflation in the consumer basket, housing, and energy, measured by the change of their respective levels in a 10-year period.

Source: FRED on Energy and Consumer Inflation and Schiller on Housing prices.

As you can see housing and energy tend to move in much more similar fashion with the consumer basket than gold does. Energy is the most volatile part but tends to follow the cycles of housing inflation quite well.

In 1999 a deviation of energy and housing inflation from CPI started to took place. For housing the deviation lasted until 2006 and for energy, the gap remained until 2014, when quite a few factors contributed to a fall in oil prices.

Energy is part of the consumer basket, it weighs 7-8%, and it is therefore included in the CPI. Regarding housing cost, the CPI only includes rents, but not acquisition prices.

Houses are probably the bigger investment households make and except for a minority of the society we all have a place to live in.

Housing construction productivity increases are limited and despite that the markets are always evolving, the supply of new units in the better perceived locations are limited because they are already saturated and new supply is limited to refurbishment. So, houses are not like fiat currency, they cannot be printed in excess.

They are obviously not a currency. They are illiquid because the costs and price differential that they can suffer when converted to cash are not small. But they are in my view an excellent measure of how void a currency is.

We might be not real estate experts, but we know where we live and which places are better and why. Residential prices are not at all perfect, but they are subject to constant adjustment by interested people, us, that know a lot about their market and their willingness to live in one place or another.

Besides, it is probably the single largest asset where we store more wealth in and despite that there is a useful life limit to every house, with some investment, their lifespans are relatively long.

Housing vs. CPI

Since 1970, house prices in dollar terms have increased twelve-fold, implying a dollar devaluation of 92% which somewhat in the middle between the references of “constant assets” like the big-mac or the kilowatt-hour, and gold.

The differential of “housing inflation” to CPI on annual periods, is shown on the chart below. As you can see the differential has had its swings up and down and the width of those swings has tended to increase with time.

Source: FRED, Schiller, and my own calculations

The largest differential was reached in 2004-05 at the peak of the housing bubble that started to develop in 1997. At that time, annual housing inflation was more than 10 percentage points above CPI.

Housing deflation was very intense from 2007 to 2011 but since 2012 the recovery has also been intense, and the current level of housing prices is well above the peak of 2006-07, as can be seen in the chart below, that shows the absolute consumer price and housing price indexes in the last two cycles.

Source: Schiller and FRED

The question is if housing is a better measure of inflation of the dollar. My view from past evolution is that housing behaves in a similar way to CPI but also includes a financial component to it. When financing conditions are good families tend to allocate more resources to housing which makes prices to increase. This does not happen with the regular consumer basket as normally the amount of leverage for that we use for day-to-day consumption is not relevant.

In other words, housing has an investment angle that CPI does not have, because of the amount of the investment that a house represents and the financing leverage that is normally associated with the acquisition of a house.

Current risk of Monetary Inflation

On the chart below you can see the comparison between the change in the monetary supply (measured by M2) and CPI. In both cases I have used 10-year comparison. As you can see, in the last ten years monetary supply has grown at close to 8% p.a., which is a considerable growth while inflation, measured by CPI, has grown only at 1.8% p.a. The differential is quite significant.

Source: FRED and my own calculations

This has happened because while there is more money in the system, the speed at which that amount of money has been used has diminished, hence the volume of money that has been transacted is not as high as its amount suggests.

Source: FRED and my own calculations

The reduction of the speed at which money flows into the economy comes from the increase in the deposit weight in the total money amount as well as the savings rate. People save more and leave money in deposit in a higher proportion than in the past.

Source: FRED and my own calculations

But more than that, a significant part of the money that the FED has been injecting in the banks remains in the banks in the form of excess reserves. As of Sep-2020 there were $2.9 trillion of excess reserves in commercial banks, which represent c. 40% of the total FED balance sheet, as is shown in the chart below.

Source: FRED and my own calculations

In other words, the efforts of the FED to pump money in the system are being counter-measured by a reticence of banks to lend at anything close to their full capacity and of economic agents to spend and invest, making deposits and velocity of money to decrease.

There is not enough confidence on economic growth and economic agents of all kind are being more cautious than the FED needs them to be. Being flooded with money does not necessarily mean that you will take the decision to lend, invest or spend.

Never in history central banks have been forced to buy the volume of government debt they are holding now in their balance sheets. Interventionism in the short-term interest rate but specially in the long-term interest rate is at its highest in modern economic history, not matter where you look at.

In 2014, the FED started to unwind its involvement in the most fundamental price of any economy, the long-term interest rate by slowly reducing its buying program which allowed for a natural reduction in its balance sheet from scheduled maturity.

The tapering program came to a halt by the end of 2019 and in 2020 the FED was obliged to double down on its previous “strategy” of supporting the government with its massive money printing program.

As of now, the FED balance sheet is as big as $7.2 trillion, or close to 35% of the US GDP. Government debt is expected to reach 130% of the GDP. Independence of the central bank when the government is so indebted, and your major holder is your own central bank is only theoretical.

If low rates and a $3 trillion of money printing have not fueled inflation and growth in the real economy is because that money has not made it through. The banks have kept excess in un-precedented levels, and families and corporates have saved money and paid back debts as well as increased its deposits.

If that money is in the system and not in the economy, nothing wrong will happen to the economy when that money is retired from the system. A bit different is what can happen to some financial securities, of course.

I am wearier of the opposite scenario. If confidence does indeed come back, three waves of money could flow into the economy:

This crisis has brought a sudden halt to the economy but no significant destruction in the value of household’s balance sheets. Once the worries have passed completely, most families will find that their wealth has increased from the higher savings and if confidence comes back, that money will be used for consumption and investment. To added flow in consumption, or cars or house investments, will bring relief to many companies that under the new light of growth and recovery will certainly review their investment programs. This will put additional money flowing into the economy. Banks have a huge capacity to lend. Added consumption and additional investment could trigger the confidence that they need to do it. This could add a third layer of additional money into the economy.

There has been an enormous amount of savings flowing into deposits. Also, an enormous amount of money being printed to keep long terms rates at absurdly low levels and an enormous amount of that money is sitting in the banks in the form of excess reserves.

Inflation has remained low, despite the efforts from the FED simply because there is no possibility for economic agents to have enough confidence and trust to take consumption and investment decisions.

A full control of the COVID crisis could be a spark that changes this. And the point is that the financial system as of now is completely soaked in gasoline.

I would prefer to be protected from the FED not being able to adapt quickly enough to a huge wave of money flowing into the economy if confidence is regained. That worries me more than central banks becoming hawkish too soon.

Many positive months could come for some assets and securities, and not so good for others. I have been trying to address the complexity of measuring inflation in this article, but which assets are best to protect from it, is the purpose of my next article.

