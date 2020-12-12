The current dividend level is difficult to sustain because of the earnings level. As a result, a $0.05 per share cut in quarterly dividends is possible next year.

Earnings will likely remain at the third quarter’s level throughout next year. Problems with the office portfolio will likely offset the recovery in hotels and retail.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE: ARI), a REIT that invests in diversified mortgages and other real estate backed loans, is currently offering a high dividend yield of 12.5%. However, the dividend payout appears unsustainable based on ARI’s earnings outlook. The REIT’s earnings will likely remain stable next year compared to the third quarter of 2020 because the drag in office properties will likely offset the recovery in other segments, including retail and hotels. The dividend payout was already uncomfortably high in the third quarter; therefore, it’s likely that the REIT will opt for a dividend cut next year. I’m expecting ARI to cut its quarterly dividend by $0.05 per share to $0.30 per share, which suggests a high dividend yield of 10.8%. The forward dividend yield and potential price upside combine to give a high total expected return. However, ARI is carrying moderately-high risk because of its exposure to office properties. In my opinion, the total expected return is not high enough to compensate for the elevated risk level; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on ARI.

Next Year’s Earnings Likely to Stabilize at the Third Quarter’s Level

ARI’s earnings per share dipped to $0.31 per share in the third quarter from $0.36 per share in the second quarter of 2020. I’m expecting ARI’s income to remain stable in the quarters ahead from the third quarter’s earnings, which will put pressure on the dividend payout.

As mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call, loan modifications during the pandemic hurt ARI’s total portfolio yield. I’m expecting some improvement in yields in the quarters ahead as retail and healthcare sectors will likely rebound in the first half of 2021 as the immunization against COVID-19 spreads. The retail and healthcare sectors made up 16% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation. Moreover, hotels, which made up 24% of total loans, will likely bounce back by the last quarter of 2021, once life returns to normal and people start traveling for leisure again. Further, I’m expecting ARI’s assets in the United Kingdom to recover before the assets in the United States because the UK has a head start in the vaccination process, according to news reports. Loans in the UK made up 18% of ARI’s total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation.

On the other hand, office loans will likely continue to drag net interest income even after the pandemic is over. Office properties were the biggest segment in ARI’s loan portfolio, as they made up 28% of total loans, according to details given in the presentation. The long-term shift towards a work-from-home (“WFH”) culture will likely hurt growth prospects in the segment. More than half of U.S. employees currently working from home say they’d like to keep their remote arrangements beyond the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center survey quoted in a Bloomberg news report. However, I’m not too concerned because ARI does not participate in the equity of its projects. Instead of a direct equity investment, ARI invests in mortgages and debt, which usually have senior claim over equity.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting ARI to report an average quarterly net interest income of $69 million in 2021, almost unchanged from the third quarter of 2020.

ARI made an excessive loan loss provision in the first quarter due to the pandemic. The REIT subsequently reversed part of the reserve build in the second and third quarters. I’m expecting no further major reversals in the last quarter of 2020, and normalization of provisioning in 2021. Further, I’m expecting operating expenses to grow at a normal rate of 3% year-over-year in 2021. Considering my outlook for net interest income, provisions, and operating expenses, I’m expecting ARI to report earnings of $1.23 per share and operating income of $1.33 per share in 2021. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Dividend Cut Seems Likely

The current level of dividend suggests a 12.5% dividend yield based on the closing price for December 10, 2020. If ARI chooses to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.35 per share, then it will have to bear an uncomfortable payout ratio that's over 100%. The following table shows the payout ratio if ARI maintains its quarterly dividend.

Due to the high payout ratio shown above, I’m expecting ARI to cut its quarterly dividend by around $0.05 per share next year. The REIT previously cut its quarterly dividend by the same amount, i.e. $0.05 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. I’m not expecting ARI to cut more than $0.07 per share because REITs need to pay more than 90% of their taxable income. My estimated quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share suggests a dividend yield of 10.8% for 2021.

High Total Expected Return Accompanied With Moderately-High Risk

Considering my earnings and dividend estimates, I’m expecting ARI’s book value per share to increase to $15.9 per share by the end of 2021 from $15.0 per share at the end of September 2020. To value ARI, I will multiply the forecast book value per share with the average price-to-book (“P/B”) ratio of 0.7 for the first nine months of 2020. The following chart shows the trend of P/B multiple this year.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share gives a target price of $11.1 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 0.5% downside from the December 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

As ARI is a mortgage REIT, the price-to-operating income ratio can also be used to support the valuation analysis given above. ARI has traded at an average price-to-operating income of 10.52x since 2015, as shown below.

Multiplying the average ratio above with the forecast operating income per share for 2021 gives a target price of $13.0, which implies a 16.2% upside from the December 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the price-to-operating income ratio.

In my opinion, both methods of valuation should get an equal weighting to determine ARI's final target price for the end of next year. Therefore, my combined price target is $12.0, which suggests a 7.9% upside from the December 10 closing price. The following table shows target prices using different weightings for the two valuation methods.

The potential price upside of 7.9% and the forward dividend yield of 10.8% provide a total expected return of 18.6% for the next one-year. While some high risk-tolerant investors might find this return attractive, I'm wary of the REIT because of its exposure to office properties. I would require a higher return to compensate for ARI's moderately-high risk level. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the REIT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.