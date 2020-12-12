Measured from the generational low in gold prices under $300 an ounce between 1999-2001, the best time of the year to own this hard money, store of value has been during the winter months of December through February. (Using longer-term data analysis over many decades, early December to late February has equally proven a terrific time to own gold.) In this article I will explore the bullish seasonal period now beginning, from December 13th to February 13th specifically. This 2-month span may be "the" smartest time of the year to own gold. And, after months of price decline and renewed skepticism about gold, the odds look to favor a sharp upmove yet again this annual cycle.

The fascinating part of this year's setup revolves around investor euphoria about the direction of U.S. stocks generally, and a big conventional-wisdom shift in thinking bitcoin is worth more than gold to long-term investors. As a contrarian, I would prefer other investors not be sitting in the same boat as my investment capital. The big money is made when investors switch from a view different than mine, buying my holdings in effect over time, raising the price of my portfolio. If everyone agreed with my logic and sat next to me on the boat, a few might leave (change their mind and sell) my investment positions. They could send prices lower before I get a chance to sell first, capturing the highest possible quote. Especially for an investment in gold, where hard money tends to move slowly in price change, sentiment is half the battle. To be blunt, I want to own gold when everyone else hates it or doesn't honestly understand the improving fundamentals.

I wrote a story last week on the extreme level of greed in sentiment surveys, after 2020's once-in-a-lifetime stock market returns, off the March coronavirus panic lows. The vaccine rollout for COVID-19 has also convinced mainstream analysts and investors to shun precious metals hedges. Gold cannot or will not rise if life gets back to normal next year, right?

Perhaps, but gold is increasing in value as a money printing hedge. As far as I can tell, Biden and the Democrats will side with the Federal Reserve's weak outlook diagnosis and continue to stimulate economic demand through deficit spending, while printing new cash in 2021 to keep our economic future on track. The M-1 money stock (cash in circulation and checking accounts) jump of +45% the last 12 months is already far greater than previous modern record increases near +20% YoY. If we get another pump in the basic money supply of 20-25% next year, the U.S. will have reached levels in the past reserved for banana republics experiencing hyperinflation.

Bitcoin Competition

The bitcoin alternative for gold investment dollars is also in overdrive during late 2020. Bitcoin has performed well this year closing in on $20,000 per unit. Below are sample headlines that encapsulate investor enthusiasm and demand for bitcoin, working to dissuade short-term capital from the gold market in the second half of the year. Media reports seem to suggest an exclusionary proposition between the new age cryptocurrencies and the traditional store of value in gold. In reality, just like the streaming media wars for online delivery of entertainment, plenty of room exists for multiple options and choices to hedge against devaluing paper dollars.

Image Source: Bloomberg Story

Image Source: CNBC Article

Image Source: Kitco Interview

Sentiment surveys of gold are about as bearish and non-committal as they have been all year. At the low point for gold around Thanksgiving, negative views of gold where everywhere, including investor polls.

Image Source: Kitco Poll

Seasonal Charts

So, if investors have moved away from their bullish positioning in gold since the summer to greener pastures in the stock market and bitcoin, logic argues gold may be something of a bargain today (at least vs. six months ago). Then contemplate we are entering the strongest part of the calendar year to own gold historically, starting about now.

Since the major 1999-2001 gold bottom in the $250-275 an ounce range, the middle of December to late February period has witnessed fully 64% of each year's gain, on average! On the chart below you can review the typical +6.1% winter period return vs. +9.6% on a full-year basis.

In relative terms to the S&P 500 equity index, gold has done even better over a similar span from late December to late February, beating stock market price change by a whopping +6.2%. The crazy part of this data point is the "annual" gold beat of equities is only +4%. [CNBC and the WSJ will not advertise or report gold prices can outperform stocks on a regular basis, or have bested equity index price gains since 1999. The gap narrows to +2.2% when dividends are included vs. the S&P 500.] Effectively, owning gold for two and a half months in the winter, and the S&P 500 the rest of the year would have netted a gain of roughly +13% annualized since January 1st, 2000, dramatically better than +7.2% from a buy-and-hold decision in the S&P 500, including dividends.

Image Source: EquityClock Website

I have charted below each of the 21 annual instances of gold futures price fluctuation since December 1999, alongside relative performance to S&P 500 stocks. (The EquityClock numbers are updated after a full year, into the end of 2019 for our charts, 2000-2019.) I am drawing the static time period of December 13th to February 13th of the following year. The strongest 2-month winter gains for gold were around +15% in 2009 and 2016. The major drawdowns were losses of 3-4% during 2001, 2005, 2010 and 2013. Only 6 of 21 years experienced any decline in price, giving us a 71% win percentage for bullish bets. The mean average gain was +4.6% (+5.2% for a median average), and "outperformance" of the S&P 500 over this specific 9-week span was +4.1%.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF

I am playing the projected seasonal upturn in my brokerage account through the largest and most liquid gold bullion ETF, SPDR Gold Shares (GLD). The trust owns $70 billion in gold assets under management today. It charges 0.4% annually for managing, trading, storing and insuring the bullion. Below is a 12-month chart, including a relative performance line at the bottom. Believe it or not, gold prices have outperformed the S&P 500's wild swings and decent gain in 2020. Life lesson: you don't have to own stocks or bonds to make outsized profits in your portfolio!

The pure play on this idea is through a GLD February 170 strike price, call option position, expiring February 19th, 2021, which I hold. If we get a 5.2% gold advance from today into February 13th (the latest 21-year median average), the current $7.05 option price should rise closer to $12 in nine weeks. At least that's the logic of such a trade. Again, loss or profit will be affected by a number of variables in coming weeks. A 2% or greater decline in GLD will wipe out the call option value to zero. On the other hand, a 15% gold price gain would bring a $28.00 call price. Ideally, I would like to sell for a double or triple on my money in early February.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Final Thoughts

The sweet spot to own gold is the seasonal period just beginning. Renewed skepticism about hard money ownership, when stocks and cryptocurrencies are soaring, has held back gold interest in the second half of 2020. This setup may actually be good news for gold ownership, as a cyclical upswing in investor interest toward the precious metals could be at hand. The U.S. transition of political power into late January, a massive second wave of coronavirus spread this winter, and a Federal Reserve that has already promised unlimited money printing, all point to considerable upside potential in gold. Then the dollar's value craters (The U.S. Dollar Index is down -15% against other fiat currencies from its March high, and currently hovers just above a 2-year low.), stocks and bonds could fall apart in price, and new black swan events could rock the financial world. Do not pretend rotten economic outcomes can only happen in 2020.

Hedging an uncertain reality is gold's purpose in the financial world. And, if you believe like I do, $27 trillion in Treasury debt is a mathematically insurmountable sum of indebtedness for America, yet more fireworks and mindless money printing could be ahead of us in 2021-22. I am quite bullish on gold, silver and platinum for the upcoming year. Holding gold as a core position in your portfolio could easily prove a great decision again next year.

February call options, expiring in the second half of the month, are a higher-risk, leveraged play on rising gold quotes this winter. You can purchase them and many other gold asset options for exaggerated positive returns, if gold follows its seasonal winter pattern. Remember, option gains are not guaranteed and the odds an investor loses his/her entire amount invested are quite real. I am using the February calls as a very small percentage of my portfolio capital, assuming the worst could happen, and my seasonal gold ownership logic will fail to materialize. To a degree, purchasing call options is akin to buying a lottery ticket or going to the casino. So, invest your hard-earned money carefully and prudently.

