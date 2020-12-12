While the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has had a rough few months with weakness in the gold price (GLD), few stocks have taken the beating that Centamin Egypt (OTCPK:CELTF) has in H2. The stock is down more than 40% in Q4 alone and 55 % from its highs, enduring its 4th largest correction in the past fifteen years. This catalyst for this sell-off was movement in localized waste material in a pit wall that has put a significant dent in the company's operational flexibility, leading to a sharp drop in Q4 2020 and FY2021 production guidance. The good news is that this has not affected the viability of Sukari as an asset long-term, and Centamin is now sitting at a nearly 6% annual yield. Therefore, I continue to see this correction as a buying opportunity, though I am sizing my position very small as single-asset mines in Tier-3 jurisdictions can be riskier.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Centamin Egypt released its Q3 results in late October and reported quarterly gold production of 128,200~ ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $961/oz. This solid operational performance generated $36 million in free-cash-flow, which has pushed year-to-date cash-flow to $137 million. However, the slashed forward guidance after detecting movement in an area of waste material in the Stage 4 West wall has overshadowed what was otherwise a decent quarter for the company. This updated guide calls for a significant drop-off in production in Q4 and FY2021, given that this high-grade zone was expected to be mined over the next several quarters. As it stands currently, Centamin was on track for a 500,000-ounce year for gold production, but guidance has seen been reduced to just 450,000 ounces. This translates to a 6% drop in production from FY2019 levels vs. expectations for a 5% beat as of October. Let's take a closer look at the updated life of mine plan below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Centamin posted record gold production of 551,000~ ounces in FY2016 and has seen gold production trend lower over the past years, albeit still at very impressive levels. Unfortunately, the recent negative development related to the Stage 4 West wall has deferred mining operations in this zone and has taken 90,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of up to 2 grams per tonne out of the mine plan temporarily. This is what is driving the significant drop in guidance in Q4 2020 and FY2021 because the company will now be mining grades closer to 1.0 grams per tonne gold and relying on stockpiles for additional mill feed.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on these reduced grades, gold production is expected to drop to 65,000 ounces in Q4, with costs soaring to $1,550/oz. Unfortunately, FY2021 will also be affected dramatically, with preliminary guidance sitting at 415,000 ounces at costs of $1,200/oz at the mid-point. This would not only translate to a 13% drop in production from FY2019 levels, but a 27% rise in costs from the $943/oz reported in FY2019. While this is quite disappointing and certainly has Centamin going in the wrong direction in terms of gold production, it's important to note that this is not expected to last. In fact, the reason for the significantly higher costs in FY2021 is due to lower production and also significantly higher capital expenditures, with estimated capital expenditures of $225 million in FY2021 alone. This includes $30 million that was deferred in FY2020 due to COVID-19, which was earmarked for a solar project to help improve energy costs. Therefore, costs will be abnormally high in FY2021 but should begin to trend lower in FY2022. I have used FY2019 as the benchmark to compare against as it is pre-COVID-19 and before the recent Stage 4 West wall issue.

(Source: Author's Chart)

It's worth noting that while costs have been trending higher the past few years and will jump sharply in FY2021 ($1,200/oz), Centamin is a below-average cost producer, so this still leaves lots of room to generate free-cash-flow. In fact, Centamin's costs have come in below the industry average for seven years in a row and will drop back below the industry average by FY2023. Therefore, while this cost escalation in Q4 and FY2021 is certainly not ideal, it's worth noting that the company will still enjoy all-in sustaining cost margins of over 30% even at a conservative $1,775/oz gold price. This margin assumption is based on all-in sustaining cost margins of $575/oz based on all-in sustaining costs of $1,200/oz and a gold price of $1,775/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown below, Centamin is expected to generate roughly $140 million in free-cash-flow in FY2020 based on $137 million year-to-date, and my expectations for $2 to $3 million in free-cash-flow in Q4 2020. Meanwhile, the company has a rock-solid balance sheet with $345 million in cash and no debt as of Q3 2020, giving Centamin one of the strongest net cash positions among all producers in the sector currently. This further insulates the company from the reinvestment plan it will have to endure over the next few years as it prepares for a return to more normal operations in FY2024. However, while this seems like lightyears away, it's important to note that it's only the next five to six quarters that will be a departure from the mean, with the updated life of asset plan calling for 445,000 ounces of gold production in FY2022 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,038/oz at the mid-point.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While these recent negative developments are certainly frustrating for shareholders, there is a silver lining from these challenges. The silver lining is the fact that the company has been forced to take a hard look at its operations after the recent underperformance, and Centamin believes that it can generate significant savings going forward, with some of the early initiatives being the solar plant, the use of lightweight truck trays that are currently being tested, and new Caterpillar (CAT) 6040 loaders. Assuming the company is successful in its cost-cutting measures, we should see Sukari return to 475,000 ounces of annual gold production per annum at costs below $900/oz by FY2024. In summary, while FY2021 and FY2022 leave a lot to be desired relative to Sukari's long-term average output, there's no reason to count out this asset long-term. In fact, Sukari has a very long mine life relative to other mid-tier producers, with a reserve of over 7 million ounces currently. This translates to over 15 years of production based on average annual production of 460,000 ounces per year over the next fifteen years and assumes no reserve growth.

So, why bother with a mid-tier producer with a single asset in Egypt that is set to see production decline nearly 15% year-over-year while others are growing production? Let's take a closer look at the investment proposition:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted earlier, the slashed medium-term guidance does not put the Sukari Mine life into question, and I would argue that Sukari will be a much better mine going forward given the accelerated stripping program planned with help from contract miners for the next four years. This should increase operational flexibility at Sukari over the long run, and make it less likely that a similar issue will derail short-term output as the recent one has for Q4 and FY2021. Besides, this 55% decline in Centamin's share price has left the stock trading at an enterprise value of just $1.50 billion, which we arrive at by subtracting $345 million in cash from the $1.85 million market cap. To be conservative, I will adjust this enterprise value to $1.54 billion. This is because a $35 million dividend will be paid in FY2020 subject to final approvals, and we will see negligible free-cash-flow in Q4 and Q1 2021. This should reduce the current cash position by a minimum of $35 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While $1.54 billion might seem like a lot to pay for a single-asset producer in Egypt, it's important to note that investors are being paid to wait for this turnaround, and the valuation alone is already becoming compelling. This is because Sukari has a reserve base of roughly 7.0 million ounces after depletion this year, and is valued at just $220.00/oz on a reserve basis. Most recently, we are seeing producers acquired for over $200.00/oz on a resource basis, and closer to $400.00/oz on a reserve basis. Therefore, Centamin is relatively cheap compared to its peers.

The bonus to Centamin is the company's dividend, which is expected to come in at $0.09 in FY2020 and between $0.09 and $0.10 in FY2021 subject to board approval. At a current share price of $1.60, an annual dividend of $0.095~ translates to a dividend yield of over 5.90%. Some investors might be skeptical of this dividend continuing, but it's worth noting that the company has paid out over $630 million in dividends since 2014, paying out 79% of free-cash-flow. This is while the majority of gold producers were cutting their dividends during the gold bear market, suggesting that Centamin has been committed to dividends for years even under difficult circumstances. Besides, the company has already discussed a minimum of $105 million in FY2021 subject to board approval and has more than enough cash to cover this dividend with $310~ million after the final dividend payment in FY2020. If we compare this to the average dividend yield among million-ounce gold producers of 1.60%, Centamin is paying nearly four times the average of its larger peers. Let's take a look at Centamin's technical picture:

(Source: Author's Chart)

There's no question that Centamin is a mess technically as it has clearly fallen into a bear market, down more than 55% from its highs. However, we've seen three corrections of this magnitude in the past decade alone, and all three of them were major buying opportunities. The only exception was the gold bear market which understandably was a much deeper correction, with the correction pushing Centamin down over 80%. Currently, we are not sitting at $1,200/oz where Centamin's margins are compressed, so there's no reason to believe Centamin should see a correction of this magnitude or even above 60%. In fact, the past three pullbacks below the key weekly moving average (green line) have all been excellent opportunities to begin accumulating the stock. Therefore, while I don't think it's to be overly aggressive as this is still a high-risk play given that Centamin is a single-asset Tier-3 jurisdiction producer. I do believe that this correction has provided an opportunity to start a position in the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)Centamin Egypt has had a very unfortunate year, but it often pays to be open-minded and optimistic when there's blood in the streets. When it comes to Centamin Egypt, the correction has been brutal, to say the least, with this being the 4th worst correction in nearly fifteen years. Given that this is not likely a long-term issue, I believe it's providing a low-risk buying opportunity. While I generally do not like bottom-fishing, the dividend yield here is compelling, and the stock looks like it might have finally found meaningful buying support at US$2.00. Therefore, I have recently started a small position in the stock at US$2.00 and may look to add to my position on further weakness.

