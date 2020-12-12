The value of its Bakken assets may be diminished depending on what happens with federal oil and gas regulations and the Dakota Access Pipeline.

It also has a relatively low amount of debt, with net debt projected to end 2021 at 0.8x EBITDAX.

Enerplus is projected to deliver $50 million USD in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2021 while maintaining production levels.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) appears capable of maintaining its current modest dividend and generating around $50 million USD in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices. This assumes that Enerplus continues with its preliminary 2021 plans to maintain production at Q4 2020 levels.

Enerplus is in good financial shape, with its debt maturities spread out over many years and its leverage expected to be under 1.0x at the end of next year. The value of its Bakken assets may be reduced depending on what happens with the Dakota Access Pipeline and any new restrictions on oil and gas development on federal lands though.

This report uses US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Operations

Although Enerplus is a Canadian corporation, most of its production comes from the Bakken and the Marcellus Shale regions in the US. Around 54% of its total production comes from the Bakken, with another 34% from the Marcellus.

Source: Enerplus

Enerplus believes that it has over 10 years of drilling inventory in both the Bakken and the Marcellus. The 2021 strip suggests acceptable returns (35% to 40% IRRs) for both areas at the moment. The following graphic shows Enerplus's well economics for the Bakken (left) and the Marcellus Shale (right). Source: Enerplus

2021 Outlook

Enerplus currently expects its 2021 production to be roughly the same as its Q4 2020 production levels. This would involve 86,000 BOEPD in average production, with approximately 49% of that production being oil, 7% NGLs and 44% natural gas.

At current strip prices (around $47 WTI oil and $2.70 NYMEX natural gas), Enerplus is projected to end up with around $851 million in revenues after hedges. Enerplus's production can be subject to reasonably significant differentials.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Oil 15,330,000 $42.00 $644 NGLs 2,190,000 $10.00 $22 Natural Gas 83,220,000 $2.20 $183 Hedge Value $2 Total $851

Enerplus is currently budgeting $300 million CAD ($234 million USD) to maintain production levels. This results in an estimate of $801 million USD in cash expenditures, including Enerplus's $0.12 CAD ($0.09 USD) annual dividend.

$ Million USD Royalties and Production Taxes $221 Operating Expenses $185 Transportation $94 Cash General And Admin $31 Cash Interest $15 Capital Expenditures $234 Dividends $21 Total Expenses $801

Thus Enerplus can generate around $50 million USD in positive cash flow after dividends in 2021. Enerplus noted that it could cover its dividend at $40 WTI oil and $3 NYMEX gas. Natural gas strip is a bit lower than that, but oil has improved more significantly, resulting in that improved cash flow projection.

Low Debt

Enerplus may end 2020 with around $85 million USD in cash on hand. The $50 million USD in projected 2021 positive cash flow would allow it to pay its $82 million USD in 2021 debt maturities with cash on hand, leaving around $53 million USD left over at the end of the year.

Source: Enerplus

Enerplus's debt maturities are well spread out (since most of its notes require repayments in multiple annual installments), so dealing with them should pose no problem at all. Enerplus also has an undrawn $600 million USD credit facility to provide liquidity.

Enerplus's year-end 2021 net debt is projected at a relatively low 0.8x unhedged EBITDAX.

Valuation

There is some uncertainty with Enerplus's situation due to the battle over the future of the Dakota Access Pipeline as well as potential restrictions on further oil and gas development on federal lands under a Biden administration. These issue affect Enerplus's main (Bakken) asset. With respect to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, the majority of the mineral rights there are held in trust by the federal government for the Three Affiliated Tribes. The tribes want the government to defer to tribal law, which would exclude those lands from any imposed federal land restrictions.

I am putting a 3.0x to 3.5x EBITDAX valuation on Enerplus, which reflects the uncertainties mentioned above, partially mitigated by its solid financial position.

A 3.0x EV/EBITDAX valuation would value Enerplus at around $3.16 USD, while a 3.5x EV/EBITDAX valuation would result in a $3.87 USD share price.

Conclusion

Enerplus looks capable of generating around $50 million USD in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2021 while maintaining its dividend and Q4 2020 production levels. This will help it pay off its 2021 debt maturities without needing to utilize its credit facility.

Overall, Enerplus's financial shape is fairly strong, while its Marcellus and Bakken assets offer decent (although not stellar) well-level economics at 2021 strip prices. The value of its Bakken assets may be damaged by governmental and legal actions, although I believe that the Fort Berthold trust lands are likely to be treated differently than federal lands that aren't associated with indigenous tribes.

Enerplus appears to be trading within its fair valuation range at the moment, with any positive resolution of the above issues potentially helping to increase its value.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.