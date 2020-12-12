Several Daily Charts Show Short-Term Sell Signals (Technically Speaking For 12/7-12/11)

My Friday column is divided into two sections. The first takes a deeper look at the economy while the second looks at the markets.

Last week, I noted that there was a low probability of a recession. That analysis still holds. Most of the key economic data bottomed shortly after the spring lockdowns and has since mostly rebounded. However, there are two areas of potential weakness that could slow economic growth. The first is the labor market.

Let's begin by looking at the number of people participating in the jobs market.

The labor force participation ratio measures the percentage of the potential labor pool that is either working or looking for work. The number dropped sharply at the beginning of the recession and has only recouped about half its losses. More concerning is that upward progress stalled in August. This data tells us that a fairly large number of people have left the labor force and haven't tried to reenter.

Let's place this data into historical context:

The number started to climb in the 1970s as women entered the workforce. The number hit its peak at the end of the 1990s. Since then, it has been declining as the average age in the US population increases. It is currently at levels last seen in the mid-1970s.

The number of people unemployed for 27 weeks or longer is quickly rising. Economists call these unlucky individuals the "long-term unemployed." The longer someone is unemployed, the less likely they'll find a job. Think of this measure as long-term economic damage that is very hard to reverse.

To solve the long-term unemployment problem, the economy needs to create jobs. While that is still happening, the pace is decreasing, which means it will take longer to undo the damage. As I noted yesterday, it might take up to four years (until 2024) to replace all the lost jobs.

Finally, the number of people filing insurance claims is still incredibly high:

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims (which smooths the inherent volatility of this data) is still higher than its highest point during the Great Recession. It has also been this high for eight months - and exceedingly long time. And this number will be rising: The above table is from the latest weekly report on unemployment from the Department of Labor. The number of seasonally adjusted claims increased by 137,000. The number of unadjusted claims rose by 228,982.

The above data shows that the labor market has taken a very severe blow. More importantly, the data is still very negative and it's moving in the wrong direction.

The second area of modest concern is industrial production. While this is a coincidental indicator, it's probably the least important compared to employment (which provides income) and retail sales (which is a measure of consumer activity).

Here's a graph of the overall index:

Industrial production has regained about half of its pandemic losses.

The Federal Reserve breaks the data down using two methodologies. The first classifies the data by major market groups, which has three main categories: final products, nonindustrial supplies, and materials: Of these three, final products (top left) has rebounded the most. The other two categories have recovered about half their respective losses.

The second classification is by major industrial group, which also has three categories: manufacturing, mining, and utilities:

Manufacturing (upper left) has retaken about 2/3 of its losses. Mining is still deep in a hole while utilities are more or less unchanged.

Of these two concerns, employment is by far the most concerning.

Over the last few days, I've noted some potential topping signals (see here and here). Today let's look at a few key daily charts of the larger-caps index-tracking ETFs. DIA six-month

The DIA's MACD gave a sell signal a few days ago, as did ...

OEF six-Month

... the OEFs ...

QQQ 6-month

... the QQQs, and...

SPY 6-Month

... the SPYs.

Add all the data up, and we have multiple short-term tops on the charts.

Now comes two questions. First, what kind of sell-off can we expect? I'm not a fan of these types of projections. Remember charts are wind-socks, not maps. However, refer my graphic from Monday that shows the relative strength of data for the bullish and bearish arguments. Here, I think the central question is, "Has positive vaccine news played itself out?" Second, is this the beginning of a major correction? I doubt it at this point. November was a great month for stocks. This is most likely just a slowdown in activity, nothing more.

Have a safe weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.