The Cyclical And Secular Case

It is clear that we are going to have a strong cyclical recovery beginning in a few months as the weather warms, the number of cases/deaths peak, vaccines are readily available, and the economy reopens.

Listening to Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Investor Days shifted our attention to a powerful secular story evolving in the new normal that will positively impact long-term valuations and stock prices. The key matrix will be whether management is up to the task, recognizes the need to change, implement the right strategies, and finally, executes. You must think and be patient, as an investor, as none of this will occur overnight. But the longer-term positive implications on growth, operating margins, profitability, and cash flow are powerful forces that will lead to higher valuations. Firsthand independent research will play a major role in the decision-making process, which is our forte. You've got to do the work.

Our primary concern is government. It appears that success is a bad thing in their eyes. The case against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a joke (we read the complaint), as is the one against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). You can't rewrite history. What's more, creativity is not being stymied, as evidenced by the record level of new issues and monies raised this year for startups. There have never been more new companies/disruptors started than right now. One of the reasons that a vaccine was found so quickly was that project "warp speed" cut a lot of red tape along the way. Do we really want to go back to more regulations? Of course, we need to be careful and diligent, but too much regulation stifles progress and growth unnecessarily.

Both parties want an additional stimulus bill before year-end, have agreed on an amount, but can't close the deal, which jeopardizes needlessly those most in need. The same goes for politicians in Europe who have had years to complete a Brexit deal. It's nuts that politicians continue to get in the way of doing what is right for the people that they represent. It's time to work together and get things done.

Notwithstanding, we still expect several additional stimulus bills in the trillions next year focused first on assisting those most in need and then, secondarily, creating jobs/promoting growth. The magnitude of the bills will depend on the Senate vote in Georgia early next month. The Dems want to spend more and the Republicans less.

The FDA panel endorsed Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine Thursday evening, clearing the FDA's way to grant emergency authorization for those over 16 years old. We would expect Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to get approval next week. This truly is great news, and we fully expect sufficient doses to be available by late spring such that all in the U.S. can be vaccinated. We remain very optimistic that J&J's (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine, which is one dose rather than two, will get approval by February and be the vaccine of choice. There will be enough doses available by late fall such that everyone in the world who wants to get vaccinated can be.

Life here will begin to return to some sense of normalcy before the summer, but certain changes, will be permanent, like utilizing the internet for purchasing from home; using Zoom for meetings rather than traveling (permanently impacting airlines, hotels, and restaurants); more work will be done from home, etc. In the new normal, there will be a new set of cyclical/secular winners.

Disney and Time Warner's announcement of streaming first-run movies is another example of a huge shift. Disney reached its five-year goal of having 89 million subscribers in year one (wow!), raised its five-year forecast for subscribers threefold, raised prices, doubled its investment in content, and shifted its long-term business strategies accordingly. Clearly streaming is its primary focus ala Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Starbucks has altered its long-term strategy as well by shifting its mix of new stores and locations, which lowered its cost structure and raised its profitability accordingly. SBUX raised its five-year forecast meaningfully. Both Disney's and Starbucks' presentations were comprehensive and can be found on their websites. Besides cyclical improvements expected in the immediate futures for both, there are powerful secular trends occurring too, which will lead to higher earnings, returns, and valuations. Both stocks hit all-time highs this week.

Disney and Starbucks are just the tips of the iceberg. Mindset shifts abound. While we have focused on the cyclical recovery, it is clear that the real story is the secular change occurring across the board due to the pandemic forcing managements to look inward at both their short- and long-term business plans/objectives. Again, we suggest reading the WSJ article about how Dave Farr, head of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), made strategic decisions during the pandemic. While he focused on the near term, he also focused on how EMR would come out stronger on the other side.

The powers to be in Europe and our Fed understand the near-term economic risks of the recent surge in coronavirus cases/deaths. The ECB raised its Q.E. program by 500 billion euros and extended the terms into 2022, while the European Union leaders are about to sign off on an additional $2.2 trillion stimulus package. We do not know whether there will be a Brexit deal before year-end or if it may be kicked down the road another few months. We are confident that Europe will have a cyclical recovery as the virus is controlled but are less certain about their secular trends unless substantial policy changes are made to make the region more competitive globally.

China and other countries in the Far East are well-positioned both cyclically and secularly as world trade improves. It is simply amazing how quickly these economies have recovered. Have you seen China's trade numbers? Incredible surpluses!

Investment Conclusions

While we have not altered our view that the cyclical recovery in 2021/2022 will be much stronger than generally perceived, we also feel that the secular outlook for many companies has improved considerably that is not currently understood by the Street, which creates a unique investment opportunity for us to profit as long-term investors.

Financial markets are first and foremost driven by liquidity. It is clear that the Fed and all monetary bodies around the world will remain all in for at least another 18 months, which will continue to force investors further out on the risk curve. In addition, there are trillions of excess liquidity still in the system looking for a home. And it won't be bonds as we continue to see the yield curve steepening, albeit slowly, despite efforts by the Fed buying longer-term maturities.

It is clear that Biden and his administration would like to pass trillions of additional stimulus in 2021, which will supercharge the economy as we open up as the weather warms, openings accelerate, pent-up demand is slowly met, inventories are built, and everyone who wants to get vaccinated. Growth abroad is closely aligned, which means a synchronous recovery by the second half of the year, which we have not seen in a decade. Global trade should boom, benefitting China, especially.

The margin story is alive and well. Since corporations have learned to do more with less, unemployment will remain higher during the recovery than the Fed may expect, posing a dilemma for it as inflationary pressures build as utilization rates and hourly wages rise. Large productivity gains will offset higher wages to some degree. We expect the Fed to remain accommodative longer letting the economy run hot, which is part of our investment thesis.

The pandemic has forced management to do a total review of their business strategies (like Dave Farr), making needed changes to first survive through the pandemic while also focusing on the other side enhancing their competitive position, profitability, and returns. In other words, we see both cyclical and, more importantly, secular trends at play, which will lead to higher future valuations and stock prices. But not all companies are alike.

We see particular opportunities in global industrials/capital goods, industrial commodities, transportation, and many special situations whose valuations do not reflect changes in cyclical/secular trends. Technology remains a portion of our portfolio as these companies are the prime reason corporations can do more with less. Their secular trends are great but more or less fully reflected in their stock prices. Continue to reduce exposure to defensive stocks and sell all bonds.

Our investment webinar will be held on Monday, December 14th, at 8:30, am EST.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect, and consider mindset shifts; look at your asset mix with risk controls; do independent research; and…

...Invest Accordingly!

