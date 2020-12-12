I would not recommend EWL to U.S. investors and would go as far as to suggest that Swiss investors would be better off investing abroad.

CHF meanwhile appears overvalued relative to USD. At some point, this trend is likely to reverse, even if such a reversal depends on more significant SNB intervention.

An important reason for this is, in spite of the sophistication of the Swiss economy, that the United States is home to the tech stocks which benefit from scale effects.

The iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL), an exchange-traded fund, enables investors to gain direct exposure to large- and mid-sized companies in Switzerland. EWL offers targeted access to the Swiss stock market. The chart below illustrates the price of EWL relative to the S&P 500 U.S. equity index, the latter being a reasonable U.S. comparable for EWL. While the S&P 500 is an index, EWL's shares are denominated in U.S. dollars.

(Source: TradingView. EWL is illustrated by the black line, while the S&P 500 is illustrated by the red line.)

EWL shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index over this time period, and indeed, if we zoom further out to observe a longer-term time frame, we can see that EWL has underperformed the index substantially over time. Buy-and-hold investors with EWL allocations will be disappointed with this performance, which has occurred in spite of the fact that the USD/CHF exchange rate has fallen rather substantially.

Exchange rates are important to international investments. Even if the shares of EWL are denominated in U.S. dollars, the Swiss assets trade in Swiss francs. You are essentially buying CHF-denominated assets through the medium of a USD-denominated ETF. I have recently, for example, covered both the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) and the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY); in both cases, I estimated that the U.S. dollar was likely overvalued relative to the domestic currencies of the target countries of these ETFs (CAD and KRW, respectively). A currency tailwind offers investors some degree of support, but what you really want are multiple tailwinds.

I bring this point up early, as EWL certainly does not have this tailwind. I construct the chart below for USD/CHF, which compares the market exchange rate over time with the fair value implied by the OECD's Purchasing Power Parity model.

(Sources: Investing.com for USD/CHF data; OECD for PPP data.)

The Swiss franc has been in hot demand for many years, trading at a likely premium to the U.S. dollar for decades. I have written fairly extensively about the "Swiss franc problem" in the past (see here for one piece of coverage). Despite the Swiss National Bank's longstanding negative interest rate of -0.75%, the Swiss franc continues to hold firm against the U.S. dollar. CHF has conventionally been viewed as a safe haven in light of the country's relative political stability, positive current account surpluses (at least historically), and the fact that it adequately serves as a convenient, proximate alternative to the euro. (The euro has, on the other hand, received far more skepticism.)

Safe-haven flows and short-EUR flows have both pushed CHF higher over the years, which has created an interesting problem for the SNB. Regardless of the SNB's future policies, there is clearly some significant downside risk for CHF. This means that owning Swiss assets internationally is rather risky, at least from my perspective; there does not seem to be a tailwind here, but instead a large risk of a strong "headwind" in the future.

For good measure, we can also refer to The Economist's Big Mac Index (an alternative PPP model, which is based on relative international prices of a largely homogenous product, i.e. a Big Mac). The Big Mac Index also offers an adjusted version, which accounts for differences in GDP per capita (offering further granularity, and a more informed reflection of relative purchasing power). The Big Mac Index, as of July 2020, suggests CHF is 21% overvalued on a raw basis, and 4% overvalued on a GDP-adjusted basis. This compares to our OECD model, which indicates that CHF is overvalued by 29% relative to USD if we compare the closing market price of December 11, 2020, to the 2019 fair value estimation.

(Source: Big Mac Index. CHF is thought to be overvalued still by 4%, even after adjusting for differences in GDP per capita. Unadjusted models peg the overvaluation at circa 20-30%.)

In FX terms alone, I would suggest that EWL is likely to continue to underperform the S&P 500. It is worth noting that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), a popular S&P 500 tracker, trades at a weighted average PE ratio of 27.06 at the time of writing (Source: YCharts). This compares to EWL's weighted average PE ratio of 22.77 (Source: YCharts). Meanwhile, the dividend yield of SPY is 1.55% as compared to EWL's yield of 1.43% (EWL also carries a higher expense ratio of 0.51% versus SPY's competitive 0.09%).

The dividend yields are similar, but the trailing PE ratios are quite different. The S&P 500 has outperformed in great part due to the increasing returns of a select few technology stocks, and these higher-growth stocks generally earn higher PE ratios as a result. Therefore, the lower PE ratios in Switzerland, on average, do not necessarily reflect some kind of "value trade" opportunity. As reported recently in Bloomberg, the FANG+ index (an index comprised of 10 of today's highly-traded tech giants) has eclipsed the S&P 500 index in recent years.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Switzerland is not home to the world's major technology companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (the holding company of Google), and the like. This is not to say that Switzerland is not a sophisticated economy; the country ranks second out of 137 countries on a list of the most complex economies created by the OEC. However, the Swiss do not have the sorts of tech stocks that the U.S. has fostered which benefit from increasing economies of scale and rapid growth generated with little new working capital requirements (platform businesses such as Facebook, Amazon, etc.), nor is the country home to megabrands like Apple.

Companies like Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) might present as exceptions; however, Nestlé represents more of a portfolio collection of consumer brands rather than a company like Apple (the latter also benefits from platform effects). Instead, the Swiss have more conventional lines of business: food, pharmacies, insurance, electrical equipment, banking, chemicals, luxury goods, building materials, telecoms, and the list goes on. The table below shows EWL's primary stock exposures, which include Nestlé (with a weighting of 19.53%), Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) (13.91%), and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) (11.21%).

(Source: iShares; EWL's largest allocations as of December 10, 2020.)

Clearly, EWL is very much exposed to a select few companies. This, in my opinion, portrays the fragmentation of Swiss equities beyond the "Big Three" (being Nestlé, Roche Holding, and Novartis). The table below reflects sector exposures; Health Care achieves an edge over Consumer Staples, owing largely to the combined weight of Roche and Novartis).

(Source: iShares, as referenced above.)

These are not bad businesses, but they are not very exciting. These are not fast-growth momentum stocks. Swiss market cap has been crowded not in "FANG-like" comparables, but in stolid businesses that your grandma would have heard of (and understand).

The top line at Nestlé has been flat, at best, for years (see here). Roche has done a better job, whose top-line has grown at a more exciting 5% (compounded) from 2006 through to 2019 (a good job especially in light of Switzerland's struggles to grapple with low inflation and/or deflation). The third of our Big Three, Novartis, has been similarly flat as Nestlé over recent years; the compound annual growth rate from 2006 to 2019 is about 2.5%.

Once again, these are not bad businesses, they generate cash flow, but they are not going to make you rich. Switzerland lacks the "increasing returns" of technology, while its economy is rather conservative, and stable, even if sophisticated.

Meanwhile, as we have seen, its currency is probably overvalued, and while the PPP value has appeared to rerate lower over the years, this trend seems to be stabilizing. Over the next few years, CHF is liable to (eventually) weaken, and should the long-CHF trend truly reverse, the downside could be quite substantial. This downside would provide a fairly severe cut into the returns of U.S. investors, making EWL especially unattractive in my opinion.

The exchange rate is important, but what you are actually buying is naturally of primary concern, and the EWL portfolio does not look convincing. With Consumer Staples and Health Care being two major sector exposures, and with CHF functioning as a safe-haven currency historically (still proving in high demand to this day, as evidenced simply by the price), one might think that EWL could serve as a lower-risk safe haven of the equity space (in the short term, at least).

However, the drawdown from peak to trough earlier this year (from February into March 2020, when global equities tanked in unison), EWL fell by around 28%, while SPY fell by about 34%. Since the "trough" (the lows of March 2020), SPY has rallied 64%, while EWL has risen by a lesser 43% (both in USD terms) in spite of USD/CHF falling circa 8% from the start of the year. Had USD/CHF risen, the outperformance of U.S. equities (relative to the EWL portfolio) would likely have been more substantial.

(Source: TradingView. The black line illustrates EWL. The red line illustrates CHF/USD. EWL is likely to benefit as CHF strengthens, but the pricier CHF becomes, the greater the headwind risk becomes in the future.)

From an international perspective, and even from a domestic perspective (in Switzerland), I do not view Swiss equities as comparatively attractive, and therefore I would recommend U.S. investors generally avoid EWL. Meanwhile, Swiss investors would probably be better positioned in U.S. stocks. In both cases, the aim is to maximize one's future purchasing power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.