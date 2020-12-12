Summary

Following last week’s bombshell news by AT&T that shook up the traditional model, Disney was put in the unenviable position to be the first to respond during its investor day.

Many had wondered if Disney would feel pressure to match AT&T’s bold (and possibly reckless move), but instead the company remained committed to continuing its strong and calculated streaming approach.

Disney will over the next few years produce a substantial number of original series for Disney+ based on its existing IP, all designed to serve as drivers for its theatrical segment.

The original series are in addition to a number of new original films designed for Disney+ and a handful of top-tier projects that will shift there going from screen to stream.

Disney has the unique ability to mine its vast and valuable IP in creative ways that extend the life cycle of the various franchises giving it a strong competitive advantage.