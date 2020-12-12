Disney has the unique ability to mine its vast and valuable IP in creative ways that extend the life cycle of the various franchises giving it a strong competitive advantage.

The original series are in addition to a number of new original films designed for Disney+ and a handful of top-tier projects that will shift there going from screen to stream.

Disney will over the next few years produce a substantial number of original series for Disney+ based on its existing IP, all designed to serve as drivers for its theatrical segment.

Many had wondered if Disney would feel pressure to match AT&T’s bold (and possibly reckless move), but instead the company remained committed to continuing its strong and calculated streaming approach.

Following last week’s bombshell news by AT&T that shook up the traditional model, Disney was put in the unenviable position to be the first to respond during its investor day.

(Credit: Disney)

The Mouse has spoken.

Following AT&T's (NYSE:T) bombshell HBO Max/WB news last week, Disney (NYSE:DIS) was in the unenviable position of having to be first to respond. Although respond it did, and during a presentation to investors the company calmly, carefully and strategically went through its pipeline.

It may have taken over three hours, but it did it, and in the process sent a pointed message to its investors, subscribers and competition…if you want content, we HAVE content and more than enough for theaters and streaming to peacefully co-exist.

So what does that mean in the grand scale? And how does HBO Max factor in? I'll get to all of that, but let me preface this by saying a LOT happened yesterday, more than I can touch on in one piece, but this (to me at least) was the big takeaway for investors.

First, as always though, some background.

AT&T's seismic shift last week had the industry worried about the future of theaters. As a result, had Disney during its presentation followed suit, it would be a death blow to the traditional model.

That did not happen.

Disney actually did the complete opposite and in the process reminded investors and the industry exactly why the company has long been a successful one. It also showcased what happens when you are playing from a position of strength and not playing from behind.

It's been said before, but it is worth repeating - AT&T HAD to do what it did to survive.

Its botched launch and botched roll-out put it in a hole, and it saw no other way out than blowing things up - not just for it, but for everyone. It did this because of Disney's success and the AT&T board taking notice and asking questions.

What's funny (and I use that with some irony) is that this whole time the question should have been what does AT&T's board think of its streaming shift? Yet, in reality, it was what will Disney's board do - or make Disney do - to react?

Disney this week did EXACTLY what it should have done and that's a credit to Bob Iger. Despite activist investors campaigning loudly for Disney to go "all-in" on streaming with AT&T-style moves, Disney is staying the course - but with a twist.

In a way, Disney's vocal minority did get its way and Disney did go "all-in," but not in the way it had in mind. The whole thing in some ways shows how many on Disney's board may not fully understand the Disney model as well as they think they did - or should.

What that group wanted was for Disney to shift all of its marquee films to Disney+, so Marvel, Star Wars, etc. all would go to the service in an effort to boost subs (aka the HBO Max model). And in the end, Disney will shift Marvel, Star Wars, etc. to the service but in a much smarter (and likely more profitable) way.

(Credit: Disney)

Instead of using Disney+ as distribution for its tentpole theatrical films, Disney will use the streamer as distribution for over 20 projects tied to those IPs. In other words, why blow up the traditional model and theaters where it can use streaming to make that model more attractive.

Disney is set to launch multiple series around ALL of its IP - these series will in many cases tie-into those bigger films. Take Star Wars, for example, coming off the success of The Mandalorian, Disney is greenlighting spin-offs tied more popular characters - all of these projects fit into the Star Wars timeline and fill in hole in the overall storylines.

It is the same thing with Marvel, except these series will play into the new "Phase 4" of its inter-connected cinematic universe, expanding those possibilities in a way you simply couldn't do on linear.

To give an example - without going to in the weeds - think back to ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series. This was Disney's first attempt to integrate Marvel content into its standard primetime lineup and it was a mixed bag of results. It wasn't a bust (it ended up running for seven seasons), but it also didn't consistently live up to the hype (or the expected ratings).

That said, had it been a Disney+ show, it would have been infinitely more successful.

Really, it just was ahead of its time.

(Credit: Disney)

What Disney's goal had been was for the show to pick up elements of the Marvel films (starting with Captain America: The Winter Solider) and explore the wider ramifications of the storylines - but due to linear's limits, it couldn't do it properly. With Disney+ now you can, because Disney fully controls the release verses having to adhere to a traditional TV cycle.

This new model also in many cases allows series to be long-form films split into multiple longer parts. In either case, it's a powerful tool that will only benefit fans. The connecting point is Disney is using the service to air these shows to DRIVE its movies, instead of using is service to just AIR its moves.

That's a big distinction.

It's similar to the old adage about giving someone a fish verses teaching them how to fish - one nets you better results.

Disney was smart here, and while Iger wasn't front and center, he didn't have to be. His point was made throughout the entire presentation, with his team united and in unison. Disney's IP is valuable and it's also vast - two reasons why he paid so much for it in the first place. By mining that IP and breaking it down into so many pieces, he set this company up for success.

I also think it's important to mention that while AT&T/HBO Max is a mess right now, at some point, Iger's methodical method WILL be mirrored - it's actually already started. The difference is Disney just had a major head start.

Warner Bros. already has a number of series in the works tied to its parent company IP - specifically DC Comics. That fact gets lost in the aftermath of AT&T's recent big moves. The thought process though remains the same…why release movies on the service that are one-and-done viewing in most cases, where you can release a series that has multiple installments…thus reducing churn.

(Credit: WB)

HBO Max recognizes that it is just so far behind it needed a stunt to speed up. And like most stunts in general, there is a level of reckless abandonment that comes with it.

Disney didn't have to take that route and what the company did was instead use its time to focus on what it was doing to correct the one criticism it had constantly faced (i.e. lack of content). If we are being honest, Disney+ never really had a content problem anyway, as the beauty of Disney content is its replay-ability and the nostalgia factor.

That claim was more just a nitpick brought up by those looking to spark a conversation of controversy - regardless that argument has now been put to bed. Disney did yesterday what it does best in that controlled the situation and in the process tried to bring some stability to an unstable model.

It also just put all of its rivals on the clock as those services will need to figure out what path they want to take - and soon.

