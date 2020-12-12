There are no significant downsides to owning VFC because the share price is not volatile, but there are several factors weighing on investors that might make it unattractive.

The acquisition of Supreme streetwear adds sizzle to the “cultural touchstones” VFC owns, including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, and Dickies, and will benefit VFC's bottom line in two years.

VFC is worth consideration for inclusion in the portfolio of retail investors because of its high-powered brand names that will speed its recovery with the end of the pandemic.

The Stock Is Holding Its Own

Back in August 2019, I prognosticated that V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) “has plenty of room to move up.” At the time, the share price was $81.64. Shortly thereafter, the shares topped $99. The pandemic outbreak hammered shares down to the mid-$50s. Despite VFC not being in an essential industry, the company's brands continue to garner consumer confidence fueled by their desire for its “lit” products, as my granddaughter calls them. The share price through this year of crisis management investing has climbed back to ~$85 and may top $100 when lockdowns and quarantines end.

I recommend shareowners hold until the coming vaccines do their thing. Others may consider buying shares on any dips in price. Despite some claiming the stock is overvalued, I value the magnanimous confidence VFC’s customers have in the brands and expect the share price to climb higher when people get back to work and shopping.

Good Things Being Said

In 2020, five out-of-ten Seeking Alpha authors are bullish on the stock; those tagging VFC with neutral rating laud the company with positive article titles including “Do Not Focus On Weak FQ2 Revenues Too Much” and “Still On Track To Achieve Its Long-Term Financial Targets.” Wall Street and the Quant Ratings are bullish. VFC is ranked 7 out of 29 in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry with more than 30 brands. The Factor Grades paint a picture of a consumer products company with forbearance in the throes of nationwide lockdowns:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Last month, VFC management announced the acquisition of the billion-dollar, global, streetwear brand Supreme. The announcement contributed to the ascent of the VFC shares and confirms my assessment of VFC management, as steady, substantive, and doggedly pursuing a vision to “Enable people to live sustainable and active lifestyles.” Supreme adds sizzle to the “cultural touchstones” VFC owns including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, and Dickies.

Supreme is likely to maintain its unique brand identity and subculture appeal; management will continue operating the business for the meantime with VFC management oversight and resources for growth being made available. Wells Fargo describes VFC as "a key recovery play in retail and, financially":

"While we currently forecast FY22/23 EPS of $2.80/$3.34, if the company begins beating expectations again, we see a scenario where EPS for these years could be closer to $3.25/$3.75."

Supreme is known for its commitment to the consumer, with products that speak to them, and is hyper-digital. Supreme is a natural fit into VFC's vision and operations where:

"We’re using our position of strength to continue playing offense to ensure we’re able to regain the strong momentum we had heading into the crisis. We are focusing our investments behind our transformation to become more consumer minded, retail centric and hyper digital in everything we do."

Weighing Unattractive Aspects

There do not seem to be any significant downsides to owning VFC at this time. The stock is less attractive because of the high share price that devalues the dividend yield (2.3%), but it still exceeds the average yield for the industry (1.4%). Likewise, the company’s price/book ratio (11.2) at the time of writing is higher than the industry average of 6.6. VFC revenues have been suffering throughout 2020 but a turnaround can be expected when the economic slowdown reverses.

Under current conditions, the shares are a riskier buy despite company profitability and the effective management at the helm. VFC has products placed in +5k worldwide. This contributes to the expectations for continued forecast for earnings to grow by more than one-third per year. Nevertheless, they do not cover interest payments nor the dividend very well. Short- and long-term assets of ~$13B exceed liabilities of nearly $11B. A relatively high debt load of almost $6B is covered by operating cash flow and the company reports holding $2.7B in cash and short-term investments. The stock price is not considered volatile. Almost 80% of the shares are owned by institutions. The short interest stands at a low of 2.35%.

Source: Infrontanalytics.com

The Takeaway

The company is pursuing its business plan of buying and building name brands. It promotes and markets the brands effectively enhancing customer loyalty and demand. VFC and other consumer goods companies are suffering from the effects of the pandemic, but that is expected to turn around quickly once shoppers are out-and-about. Revenues and earnings will rise again.

In January 2020, the share price hit $100 and is about 20% lower today — nine months into the economic slowdown and general malaise. That is still higher than the average VFC stock price for the last 52 weeks ($70.63), demonstrating the confidence institutional investors have in the company. It’s a riskier environment today than when I last recommended VFC in August 2019, but I believe VFC has less downside than upside potential. The recent acquisition of Supreme exemplifies the reputations of all VFC brands: “It’s the streetwear heavyweight we all know and love.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.