Value Shines: 5 High-Yield Income Stocks With More Upside

Positive vaccine news from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has led to significant gains in beaten-down value stocks over the last month. These stocks, which had seen their shares get ravaged during spring and summer due to the current pandemic, are making a comeback as the market is pricing in a recovery and an end to the pandemic at some point during 2021. There are still many value stocks that continue to offer strong income yields and that have more upside potential over the coming years, however, and we will take a look at a couple of those in this article.

Value Underperformed In 2020

Overall, 2020 has been a solid year for stocks: The Dow Jones (DIA), the S&P 500 (SPY), and the NASDAQ (QQQ) reached new highs this year. The performance of equity investments was very uneven, however, as Growth clearly outperformed Value this year:

The growth-heavy NASDAQ has returned 43% year to date, while the other two indices have generated lower returns. The discrepancy is even wider when we compare the performance of the iShares 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) with the performance of the iShares 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) - the former is up 0.3% this year, while the latter has returned 29% this year, or 100 times the performance of the former.

During the pandemic, investors started to bid up stocks that would benefit from changes such as work from home, more online shopping, etc. Growth stocks such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) were bid up, while established, old-economy blue-chip stocks were sold off, which primarily hit value stocks.

Following the positive vaccine news from Pfizer and BioNTech, and then a little later from Moderna, this trade reversed to some degree. Investors suddenly started to realize the value and opportunity during 2021 that some of these value stock laggards provide:

Since the days of the vaccine news release, Value has outperformed Growth, and the value-heavy Dow Jones has outperformed the NASDAQ. But overall, for the year, value is still down a lot, and there are many more opportunities for investors. We believe that a rollout of the vaccine in 2021 should lead to herd immunity eventually, which is why we believe that most things will get back to normal in the not-too-distant future. Sure, huge festivals may not happen during 2021 yet, but restaurants, travel, hospitality, shopping at brick-and-mortar destinations will likely make a comeback next year. That is not yet priced in in all of these stocks, however, which is why there are still opportunities left for investors to make attractive investments.

Laggards With Potential

The following five stocks could be attractive at current prices, offering a combination of a high dividend yield and share price gain potential:

1: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is one of the largest oil supermajors in the world, trading at a capitalization of $180 billion. The company has seen its shares falter this year, dropping from a high of more than $70 to as little as $30. Over the last month, shares have recovered to a little above $40, but that is still a huge discount compared to how the company was valued in the past. In February, Exxon Mobil's market capitalization stood at $300 billion - $120 billion more than now. 2020 has been a rough year for the company, but it hasn't piled up losses of $120 billion. In fact, the company has only lost about $2 billion year-to-date. A share price decline surely was justified due to the oil price crash in spring, but oil prices have recovered steadily since, especially following encouraging vaccine news that makes it likely that oil demand will recover meaningfully in 2021. Right now, WTI is trading at $47 per barrel, which is actually up slightly from the level seen at the end of February ($45). In an oil price environment like this, with crude oil trading between $45 and $50, Exxon Mobil will in all likelihood not run a deficit, showcased by the fact that the company was profitable during Q1. Since gasoline sales, refinery utilization, kerosene sales, and chemicals sales should all see upside during 2021 as things revert back to normal, the outlook for Exxon Mobil is not too bad. The company also has cut both capital expenditures and operating expenses during 2020, which will make the company leaner and provide for higher margins going forward.

Since shares are still down so much this year, they look relatively inexpensive still, even following gains during the last couple of weeks:

Exxon Mobil trades at just 8.7 times 2021's EBITDA, while the enterprise value to EBITDA ratio for 2022 is even lower than that, at 6.5. It would not be too much of a surprise if Exxon Mobil would slowly rise back to $50, $60, or even higher over the coming years - shares traded at close to $90 in 2018. In the meantime, investors get a dividend-yielding 8.0%, with risks of a dividend cut looking relatively low, following crude oil's recent price increase.

2: AT&T

AT&T (T) is a leading telecommunications company that has seen its shares drop more than 20% this year. This was mostly based on a combination of value being out of favor, and due to problems for AT&T's cinema business. Tenet, a high-cost movie that was supposed to become a blockbuster, was a flop, while Wonder Woman 1984 and other large productions were delayed repeatedly, which made 2020 a weak year for AT&T's cinema business.

Luckily, AT&T generates the majority of its revenues and cash flows from other business units, such as wireless. Operationally, 2020 hasn't been a disastrous year for AT&T: The company has seen its revenues decline by about 5% year over year, but importantly, AT&T will still generate massive free cash flows of at least $26 billion this year. This easily covers the company's dividends ($15 billion a year) while also giving the company the opportunity to pay down billions of debt. On top of that, AT&T is making progress in reorganizing the company around key business units while selling non-core assets. There is interest for DirecTV at a price of $15 billion or more, and AT&T also recently sold an anime streaming service for more than a billion dollars. Due to these asset sales and its strong cash generation, deleveraging should progress during 2021, and AT&T's dividend continues to look safe.

AT&T trades at just 6.9 times next year's EBITDA, which is a quite low valuation, while AT&T is also offering a safe dividend yield of 6.8% at the same time. It would not be too much of a surprise to see shares rise back towards $40 eventually, which means that there is also ample potential for more share price gains.

3: Altria

Altria (NYSE:MO) is a major tobacco company that has seen its shares get crushed this year. From a pre-crisis level of more than $50, shares traded down to below $30 at the nadir. Since then, they have recovered some of the losses, but they are still down double digits year-to-date. This is surprising, as 2020 hasn't been a bad year for Altria at all. Revenues are up, profits are up, dividends are up - everything looks good from an operational standpoint.

Altria's business has always been recession-resilient, and that continues to be true during this crisis. Recessions don't reduce the smoking rate, and they don't make smokers smoke less, either, which is why Altria's solid operating performance during the current year is not too much of a surprise for those that took an in-depth at its business. The fact that shares are still down so much is somewhat surprising, however, and it looks like that creates opportunities for those who want to buy while the price is low.

Altria trades at 8.9 times next year's EBITDA, which is a historically low valuation for the stock. Its earnings multiple is still in the single digits as well, which is also historically cheap. While Altria naturally was an even better buy below $40, shares still do look cheap, and the dividend yield is still quite attractive, at 8.0%. In a low-yield world, it makes not too much sense that Altria is trading at a yield this high, thus we believe that share price gains over the coming years are not unlikely at all.

4: Enterprise Products

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) is a high-quality pipeline limited partnership that belongs to the largest midstream companies in North America. Investors oftentimes believe that these midstream companies are in big trouble when commodity prices are down, but that is not true. In fact, Enterprise Products' results during 2020 have been remarkably resilient. During the first three quarters of the current year, distributable cash flows were down just 4% year over year, and that was mainly due to Q2's results. During Q3, DCF was unchanged versus 2019, and due to the ongoing recovery of the oil industry, results during Q4 and beyond will likely not be down, either.

This resilience is possible thanks to the fact that commodity costs are not really a relevant factor for much of the business, as Enterprise Products has fixed-fee contracts in place with many customers. On top of that, Enterprise Products is not oil-focused. Instead, the company generates the majority of its profits through the transportation of NGLs and natural gas. The market nevertheless lumped in Enterprise Products with other oil companies and send the stock down almost 60% at the nadir, which was not justified at all, as everyone can see now. Shares are still down a lot from pre-crisis levels, even after making sizeable gains from the lows. We pounded the table in March, but even after a 60% gain since then, shares are not expensive at all.

Shares trade at an EV to EBITDA multiple of less than 10, and even more remarkably, they trade at a price to distributable cash flow multiple of less than 7. The dividend yield of 8.2% is looking safe, as Enterprise Products has a strong balance sheet, and since the dividend is easily covered by distributable cash flows, at a ratio of ~1.7.

5. Archrock

The first four companies in this article are relatively large and widely-known, which is not true for the fifth one, Archrock (NYSE:AROC). Archrock is a midstream energy infrastructure company that provides natural gas compressors to its customers. What at first doesn't sound like too much of an exciting business is actually a high-margin business with operating margins well in excess of 20%.

Archrock has, like Enterprise Products, been quite resilient during this crisis, despite the fact that many believed that everything somewhat related to oil and or gas had to suffer during this crisis. This is not what happened, however, as Archrock has actually managed to grow its EBITDA during this pandemic. In Q3, its EBITDA was $113 million, up slightly year over year. Natural gas, after all, is still needed for electricity production, heating, and cooking, and it has to be transported to its end markets, which is why Archrock's compressors are still being used just as they were before 2020.

Archrock has seen its shares drop a lot during 2020, as they were down by as much as 80% during the peak of the sell-off. This, of course, was a big overreaction, which is why Cash Flow Kingdom founder Darren McCammon urged members to take this opportunity. He also published a couple of public articles, including one during early April - shares have delivered total returns of more than 150% to date. More gains seem possible, however, as Archrock still trades at an inexpensive valuation of just 8.5 times EBITDA:

Shares still offer a yield of 6.3%, which also is quite attractive. If shares were to rise back towards a 5% yield, they have often traded at in the past that would equate to share price gains of 20%-30% from the current level.

Takeaway

Tech has been a winner in 2020 so far, and some other growth stocks have done well, too. For 2021, with a vaccine hopefully allowing for normalization in the way we live, value stocks could be the best choice, though. The stocks covered in this article have done well over the last couple of weeks, but they have risen from a rather low level in most cases. More upside seems to be possible over the coming quarters, and investors can lock in above-average income yields on top of that.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, AROC, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.