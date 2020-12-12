The recent rally in Term Preferreds has left few selling below Par. OXLCP still offers that opportunity.

Redemption at maturity depends on the financial strength of their issuer so I will review Oxford Lane Capital’s business model.

Oxford Lane Capital is a closed-end fund that invests in fixed income securities. It has issued a series of Term Preferreds to fund those purchases.

Introduction

With interest rates at record lows, even going negative in some markets, finding income investments that have some sense of safety and a decent yield is very difficult. Even the security I will be covering today fell to $11 during last spring’s meltdown. That shows there are black swan events that can crush any well laid out investment plan. Part of any good investment plan is diversification so events outside predictable ones don’t totally destroy your entire portfolio.

Oxford Lane Capital reviewed

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) is a publicly-traded closed-end management investment company. They describe their business as:

"Our investment objective is to maximize our portfolio’s total return. Our current focus is to seek an attractive risk-adjusted total return by investing primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles, which are collateralized principally by a diverse portfolio of senior loans, and which generally have little to no exposure to real estate loans, mortgage loans or pools of consumer-based debt, such as credit card receivables or auto loans. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle."

First liens have first order of priority over other borrowers in the company’s capital structure in the event of a default and/or restructuring and have specific assets backing them. As debt goes, they are some of the safer assets to own.

Except for 2008, leveraged loans have generated positive returns for investors.

Oxford Capital's site provides the following explanation of CLOs, the other heavily used investment vehicle by OXLC.

Return charts show how leverage loans and CLOs have performed. Ratings on CLOs are directly related to which tranche is owned with the lowest yielding ones being A or better and the higher yielding ones below investment grade.

The most recent semi-annual report contained the following historical data:

OXLCP reviewed

As you can see, OXLCP is one of three Term Preferreds OXLC still has on the market. The fact they chose to redeem two others shows their ability to find the necessary financing at a lower cost to be an ongoing enterprise. While OXLCP is not cumulative, the other two preferreds are. While the other two also have higher coupons, they both can be called now and do not lock-in those higher coupons for as long as OXLCP does, assuming it is not called.

Matures YTM OXLCO 06/30/23 7.16% OXLCM 06/30/24 7.98% OXLCP 06/30/27 7.59%

The YTC for OXLCP is 9.57%. With OXLCP having the lowest coupon, logic says the other two would be called before this one is. Earlier this year, OXLC authorized open market purchases of $40m total of these preferreds.

Portfolio strategy

One way to incorporate both Baby Bonds and Term Preferreds into a portfolio is laddering. This a strategy advisors recommend to retirees for their CDs. You want maturities spread over time so they do not all come due when, like now, interest rates are historically low. I covered laddering with bonds and preferreds earlier this year (Article).

Most baby bonds and preferreds come with an unfortunate clause known as the “call feature”. Many companies are exercising their option to retire high cost debt, sometimes issuing a new series with a lower rate attached. While OXLCP does not have a call date according to Fidelity, buried on page 32 of the prospectus is something called “option redemption” which allows full or partial redemption on or after February 28, 2023. I mention the Fidelity "oops" to highlight that checking the official documents is critical.

There is some other fancy legalese in the prospectus that provide additional protections to OXLCP holders, though. Despite the difficulty understanding it all, reading the prospectus is important on any fixed income asset.

Calculating the YTM would be more certain if payments were cumulative, but they are not. That said, common share dividends must stop if a preferred payment is missed.

Investors comfortable with Oxford Capital and looking for a longer term investment, should take a closer look at OXLCP for addition to their fixed income allocation.

OXLCP prospectus: Link

OXLC Proxy statement: Link

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.