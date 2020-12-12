It's been a very merry dividend season thus far for REITs. After six equity REITs boosted their dividends last week, five more equity REITs boosted their dividends this week. 48 equity REITs have now raised dividends above pre-pandemic rates in 2020.

After leading the gains last week, real estate equities were the laggards despite another wave of dividend increases. Equity REITs dipped 2.3% on the week with 15 of 18 property sectors in negative territory.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

V-Day is here. U.S. equity markets finished modestly lower this past week as vaccine optimism and an IPO-frenzy were offset by concerns over the ongoing intensification of the coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic shutdowns. A potentially pivotal turning point in the battle against COVID-19, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States Friday night with vaccinations of at-risk groups expected to begin as soon as this weekend.

Retreating from record-highs set last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) pulled back 1.0% this past week but were again outpaced by the recently high-flying Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) indexes, which finished essentially flat on the week. After leading the gains last week, real estate equities were the laggards this past week despite another wave of dividend increases. The broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) dipped 2.3% on the week with 15 of 18 property sectors in negative territory, while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) declined by 1.6%, snapping a five-week winning streak.

Pockets of froth in equity markets have become more visible over the past week amid an IPO mania with Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH) surging in their public market debuts this week. Despite the frenzy, 10 of the 11 GICS equity sectors finished in negative territory on the week, with the Energy (XLE) sector as the lone gainer. Social media stocks were under pressure as Facebook (FB) now faces an antitrust suit from the FTC and 48 state/territory attorneys general. Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index also finished on the downside following a mixed earnings report from high-end homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL) and ahead of a busy week of housing data.

The vaccine can't come soon enough as the "second wave" of economic lockdowns in several coastal states and cities has reversed the recent positive momentum in the labor markets. According to data this week from the Department of Labor, Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 853k from last week's upwardly revised 716k rate, the highest weekly rate of initial unemployment filings since September. Continuing Claims, meanwhile, increased to 5.76 from 5.23 million last week, the first sequential increase in claims since early September. However, despite the uptick this week, Continuing Claims are now 19.2 million below the peak in early May at above 25 million.

Commercial Equity REITs

As previewed last week in 'Tis The Season For REIT Dividends, it's been a very merry dividend declaration season thus far for the REIT sector. After six equity REITs boosted their dividends last week, five more equity REITs boosted their dividends this week: data center REIT CoreSite (COR), apartment REIT Mid-America (MAA), and self-storage REIT CubeSmart (CUBE) each added their names to the list of 48 equity REITs that have raised their dividend this year compared to the 66 equity REITs that have reduced their payout this year. Meanwhile, net lease REIT W.P. Carey (WPC) and healthcare REIT Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) each boosted its dividend for the second time this year.

Hotels: Home rental firm Airbnb more than doubled in its market debut, ending the week with a market capitalization near $100 billion, a value roughly on par with the combined valuation of Marriott (MAR) - $42B, Hilton (HLT) - $30B, Hyatt (H) - $7B, and each of the eighteen hotel REITs - $34B - put together. As discussed in Hotel REITs: Winter's Coming, hotel REITs - along with the global leisure and tourism industry - have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. Following a record year for the industry in 2019, hotel REITs reported occupancy rates below 20% in Q2. Occupancy recovered to roughly 45% by early Autumn but stalled into the seasonally slower months as the pandemic reaccelerated, consistent with TSA Checkpoint data.

Malls: Troubled mall owner Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) jumped 13.1% on Friday but still ended the week lower by 0.9%, after announcing that it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the first step of many towards stabilization for the mall REIT which, despite today's rebound, has lost roughly 80% of its value in 2020 and 95% over the past 5 years. Temporary and permanent store closings and anemic rent collection resulted in a decline in same-store NOI growth of nearly 30% in Q3 for the lower-tier mall REITs, while FFO per share has plunged a mind-numbing 70% through the first nine months of 2020. Elsewhere in the REIT space, Simon Property Group (SPG) dipped 6.4% this week after Fitch Ratings cuts the mall REIT's credit ratings to A- from A, citing the upcoming acquisition of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO.PK).

Office: This week, we published Vaccine Can't Cure WFH Epidemic. Few property sectors have been hit harder by the pandemic than office REITs, which were under pressure again this week as workspaces across the country sit empty. We believe that COVID-19 has simply accelerated - rather than temporarily altered - the pre-existing trends of increased workplace efficiency and technological disruption to the workplace in a magnitude similar to the e-commerce disruption to the brick-and-mortar retail format seen throughout the 2010s. Fresh data this week from Cushman & Wakefield showed that office sublease space rose by 52% so far in 2020 as a substantial supply overhang has put sharp downward pressure on market rents.

Industrial: STAG Industrial (STAG) gained 2.2% this week after it provided a business update in which it boosted its guidance for same-store NOI to a midpoint of 1.50% from its prior midpoint of 1.0%, citing "continued health of its tenants, strong leasing demand across the portfolio and a further reduction in expected credit loss." STAG also noted an acceleration in acquisition activity thus far in Q4. STAG is one of eight industrial REITs that have raised its dividend this year. On average, the industrial REIT sector now expects FFO growth to accelerate in 2020 to 8.1%, which will almost surely be the highest FFO growth rate among major property sectors.

Apartments: Apartment REITs were under pressure this week after the National Multifamily Housing Council's Rent Payment Tracker found that 75.4% of apartment households paid their rent by December 6, which was 7.8 percentage points below the pre-pandemic rate last December, by far the weakest first six days of monthly rent collection this year. However, as we've seen several times this year, this data is prone to false signals, and the weekend timing (on the 5th and 6th) likely explains the majority of the decline. Rent collection is only about 2 percentage points below last year's levels, and apartment REIT rent collection averaged more than 97% in Q3.

Data Centers: Last but not least, data center REITs were also among the laggards this week as the high-flying sector continues to stumble, which we discussed in Cloud Is Getting Crowded. Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK) dipped nearly 4% this week while Equinix (EQIX) dipped nearly 3% as each REIT is now roughly 20% below its recent highs. Leasing activity - the most closely-watched earnings metric - disappointed in Q3, pulling back from the record-highs. Even so, all five data center REITs boosted full-year FFO guidance. The risks remain as intense competition from the hyperscale giants – Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - and relentless supply growth have pressured pricing power and AFFO growth.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Inflation data showed continued moderation following several months of hotter-than-expected data resulting from widespread pandemic-related supply chain issues. The BLS reported this week that the Core Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in November from the prior month, keeping the annual increase at 1.66%. The headline CPI index, however, is higher by just 1.20% over the past year. Producer prices rose less-than-expected with the Core PPI Index now higher by 1.4% from last year while the headline PPI index is higher by just 0.8%. Inflation expectations have been rising, however, with several key inflation expectation metrics briefly rising to the highest level since mid-2019.

Meanwhile, the U.S. housing industry - which has been a continued leader of the economic recovery - showed few signs of cooling ahead of a busy week of housing data. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported this past week that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home was higher by 22% from last year while refinancing applications are now higher by 89%. The 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate with conforming loan balances stands at 2.90%, which is an all-time MBA survey low. We'll see a busy slate of data in the week ahead including Homebuilder Sentiment, Housing Starts, and Building Permits.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs snapped a five-week winning streak as residential mREITs pulled back 2.4% while commercial mREITs declined by 0.9%. It was a busy week of dividend and M&A news as Anworth Mortgage (ANH) jumped 6.8% on the week after Ready Capital (RC) announced it would merge with the agency-focused residential mREIT in a cash and stock deal worth $2.94 per share, a 25% premium to its close last Friday. The market cap of the combined company would be just shy of $1 billion and the combined company will operate under the name Ready Capital. RC's shareholders don't appear to be sold on the deal, however, as the acquirer dipped 16% on the week.

As discussed last week, we're expecting some of the 32 mREITs that reduced their dividends during the pandemic to declare special distributions in order to meet minimum distribution requirements and on cue, Tremont Mortgage (TRMT) jumped 7.9% this week after it declared a $0.53 per-share one-time cash distribution "in order to pay out sufficient taxable income to maintain tax status as a REIT." Meanwhile, New York Mortgage (NYMT) finished lower by 1.1% despite boosting its quarterly dividend to $0.10/share, a 33.3% increase from its prior dividend, but still below its pre-pandemic rate of $0.20 per share. Elsewhere, Dynex Capital (DX), Capstead Mortgage (CMO), Cherry Hill (CHMI), Broadmark Realty (BRMK), and Annaly Capital (NLY) each declared dividends in line with their previous (reduced) rates.

Finally, we also heard a pair of book value updates. Ellington Financial (EFC) gained 0.3% on the week after it reported that its book value per common share was $16.98 as of November 30, up 3.2% from the end of Q3. AGNC Investment (AGNC) finished lower by 1.4% after it reported that its BVPS was $16.30 as of November 30, up roughly 3% from the end of Q3. Both EFC and AGNC also maintained their dividends at their previously reduced levels. Residential mREITs reported an average 7% gain in book values in the quarter following the 9% gain in Q2. Commercial mREITs reported an average 2% rise in book values in Q3 following the fractional gain in Q2. As discussed in our Earnings Recap, mREITs have more than doubled since their April lows.

REIT Preferreds and Baby Bonds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher Yield Without Excess Risk. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 0.5%, led by a strong week from the preferred issues of Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and CBL & Associates (CBL), all three of which have their preferred distributions suspended. The average REIT preferred remains lower by 7.94% this year on a price-return basis, but among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these preferred securities has been an average of 17.96% higher in 2020 than their common shares on a price-return basis. REIT Preferreds currently trade at a 5% discount to par value and pay an average current yield of 6.80%.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 14.1% and Mortgage REITs are off by 29.8% on a price return basis. This compares with the 13.8% gain on the S&P 500 the 8.9% gain on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Seven of the 18 REIT sectors are now in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, five of the eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. At 0.89%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 103 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 240 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018, but 37 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% in August 2020.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Following a slow week of economic data, we have a jam-packed slate of data in the week ahead. On Wednesday, we'll see Retail Sales data for November, which set fresh record-highs last month. Also on Wednesday, the NAHB will release Homebuilder Sentiment data for December, which also climbed to the highest level on record in the last report. On Thursday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits for November which are each expected to continue their strong post-pandemic rebound. We'll see a flurry of PMI data throughout the week, and on Wednesday and Thursday, we'll be watching the weekly Mortgage Applications and Jobless Claims data as well.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

