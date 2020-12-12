Share The Love With Dividend Challengers: Challengers Offer Higher Growth And Return Potential Compared To CCC Peers

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Britton Bush as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Dividend Growth Investing (DGI) is a proven successful investment methodology that focuses on stocks that have historically paid and increased their dividend year after year. There are a plethora of Seeking Alpha experts who talk up DGI like it's a deity. Refer to this article for more background and justification for DGI investing.

If you subscribe to the DGI methodology, then you are interested in stocks that have great pedigrees of dividend consistency and growth. Enter the coveted list of dividend growth Champions, Contenders, and Challengers (Dividend CCCs) created originally by David Fish and now updated monthly by Justin Law. Just this last month (Month End November 2020), there were 725 companies that have sustained and increased their dividend yearly for at least five years or more. In this analysis, we are interested in dissecting this list of 725 into a finer granularity of detail to identify good candidates for investments. This concept of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, as a means to categorize the set of DGI stocks, is a means of defining dividend royalty. The more years a company has paid or increased its dividend, then the more royalty and pedigree that stock bears in the DGI community. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has maintained and increased its dividend for 64 years and running! We shall hereby refer to PG as Supremum Overlord Procter and Almighty Royalness Gamble.

Dividend consistency and pedigree is important and impressive. However, consider that you're interested in maximizing future dividend growth. Consider that you're interested in purchasing DGI companies at a high yield and at a good value. This analysis seeks to provide insight into some simple dividend growth and value trends associated with subcategories within the existing Champions, Contenders, and Challengers groupings. This is performed by analyzing and comparing the set of 725 Dividend CCC stocks dividend and valuation related metrics.

The findings show that Dividend Challengers have a significantly higher near-term historic dividend growth rate relative to Champions and Contenders. Additionally, Dividend Challengers offer higher average yields as well as slightly better valuations. Thus, if you are willing to accept the risk in the pedigree of dividend history (royalty) for growth and return, then Dividend Challengers are good candidates for consideration.

Prior to diving into the details and showing some plots, I would like to point out sources that are paramount to this article.

The source data and analysis were compiled by utilizing the latest (Nov. 2020) set of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers data set posted publicly by Justin Law and The Dividend Kings. The data is also posted on the Dividend Investing Resource Center website.

The following three Seeking Alpha contributors have provided invaluable articles, which I found highly insightful and inspiring for this analysis: Regarded Solutions, Nicholas Ward, and The Part-Time Investor.

Breaking Dividend CCCs Into Subcategories

We further investigate any trends by splitting the Dividend CCC stocks into subcategories. This analysis introduces an Advanced, Intermediate, and Novice subcategory for each CCC parent category. The idea is to discretize the categories to one level deeper of detail, in terms of dividend history pedigree, to see if any additional trends or insights come to light. The table and pie chart below show how the set of 725 Dividend CCC companies are segmented based on their dividend-paying consistency history. Companies in the "Advanced Champions" category have maintained and increased their dividend by 46 years or more. On the other end of the spectrum, "Novice Challengers" have maintained or increased their dividend between five and seven years. The pie chart below shows how the super set of Dividend CCC stocks are broken out by category. As intuition might suggest, we see that Champions make up less of the pie slice relative to Challengers. There just aren't as many companies that have reached the prestigious Champions status, as there are challengers. There are a lot to analyze and choose from!

Figure 1: Number of Stocks by Dividend-Paying Pedigree (Detailed Pedigree) Visualization Source: Wayman Brit, with data on Seeking Alpha and the Dividend Investing Resource Center website

Historical Dividend Growth Rate by Dividend-Paying Pedigree

The average dividend growth rate by dividend payment history pedigree shows that Dividend Challengers, and especially Novice Challengers, have a much higher historical dividend growth rate relative to their more seasoned Champion and Contender peers. This is in line with intuition in that it makes sense that companies in the early stages of their dividend growth have more substantial percent increases relative to companies that have supplied a dividend for a long time.

Figure 2: Historic Dividend Growth Rate Over 3-Yr and 5-Yr Visualization Source: Wayman Brit, with data on Seeking Alpha and the Dividend Investing Resource Center website

The trend shows an inverse relationship between number of years of dividend-paying pedigree vs. historic dividend growth rate. Novice Challengers in particular have a substantially higher historic DGR relative to CCC peers. The average DGR percent for the past three years for Novice Challengers is almost 25%. Here are some thoughts relative to this trend.

Early dividend increases are more impactful because the percent increase on lower annualized dividend values is higher. A company that increases its dividend from .50 to 1 per year is a 100% increase, whereas an increase of 5.5 to 6.0 is the same value of increase (0.50); however, the percent increase is 8.3%. We're plotting percent historic dividend growth, so this is an important consideration. Younger and generally smaller companies experience more rapid growth relative to more experienced larger companies. In general, smaller-cap stocks have more rapid growth and higher growth potential relative to larger-cap stocks. Based on the results above we can infer that is true for dividend growth as well. Younger dividend growth companies have more to prove, and therefore want to show more dramatic and impressive dividend growths compared to others. Dividend Champions have already proven their dividend royalty, and they might not have as much to gain from significant dividend increases. Also, perhaps Dividend Champions are more experienced and know to be conservative in their methods to ensure consistency.

Yield and Valuation by Dividend-Paying Pedigree

In general, the Challengers have higher average yield, lower P/E ratio, and smaller market capitalization relative to their Challenger and Contender peers. However, it is noted that valuation is not as distinct of a trend compared to yield and historic dividend growth rate. The plot below shows average yield on the y-axis and *P/E (TTM) ratio on the x-axis by CCC category. The size of the bubbles shows average market capitalization. We see that the Challengers have higher average yield and slightly lower average P/E (TTM).

Figure 3 Average Yield vs. P/E (TTM) for CCC Stocks Visualization Source: Wayman Brit, with data on Seeking Alpha and the Dividend Investing Resource Center website

The yield, although only about ~.5% delta between Champions and Challengers, is an interesting and noteworthy insight. We will now look to further discretize this plot across the Advanced, Intermediate, and Novice level of granularity to see if any lower level detailed insights appear. The plot below is equivalent to the one above; however, the bubbles are split out into Advanced, Intermediate, and Novice category by CCC parent.

Figure 4 Average Yield vs. P/E (TTM) by Detailed Pedigree Visualization Source: Wayman Brit, with data on Seeking Alpha and the Dividend Investing Resource Center website

Interestingly, there are more variations, and the trend becomes less distinct. The market capitalization by category ranges amongst different categories, although generally it appears that Challengers have smaller market capitalization values. We will look at this data through a different lens (bar chart) to more distinctly visualize yield potential and valuation amongst the different categories.

The average yield by category is plotted with an additional plot to show payout ratio. This shows trends related to dividend return via yield and how well the set of companies can pay and sustain their dividend via the payout ratio.

Figure 5 Yield and Payout Ratio by Dividend Paying Pedigree Visualization Source: Wayman Brit, with data on Seeking Alpha and the Dividend Investing Resource Center website

Average yield is higher for Challengers vs. Contenders and Champions. Average yield for Challengers (3.07%) is 12.7% higher than Champions (2.7%). To determine if that dividend is safe, we'll evaluate if there are any trends regarding payout ratio. Challengers have the highest payout ratio, implying that perhaps they are less able to sustain payment relative to peers; however, this delta is 3.1% between Challengers and Champions. This is a small relative delta. Remember, this analysis was performed on the M/E Nov. 2020 data, with such a small variation this trend might change with M/E Dec. 2020 or future data. This caveat is true for yield and valuation metrics as well. Next we'll look to valuation to see if dividend consistency provides any insights relative to buying at a good deal.

Figure 6 Valuation Metrics vs. Dividend Payment Pedigree Visualization Source: Wayman Brit, with data on Seeking Alpha and the Dividend Investing Resource Center website

The valuation metrics are less conclusive. They're kind of all over the place, and I might suspect that these results are more susceptible to market timing when compared to the other metrics we analyzed. I will re-run these plot generations at the end of December 2020, or better yet on a quarterly basis, to see how/if these trends change based on market timing. P/E (TTM) is lower for Challengers, but Novice Challengers are the highest amongst the set. Probably most interestingly the P/Book ratio is significantly lower for Challengers.

Why do Challengers have higher yields? This might be because Challenger companies, with less pedigree, have chosen to offer a higher yield to maintain competitiveness with their Contender and Champion competitors. One interesting subcategory is Advanced Champions. They appear to have the lowest yield and are most overvalued. The Advanced Champion yield is the lowest of the nine categories and the P/Book is certainly the highest. I speculate that Advanced Champions have the lowest yield and a high relative P/E ratio because a large number of investors have less appetite for risk and therefore invest more in the companies with longer dividend consistency. Additionally, I might speculate that the popularity of these Advanced Champion stocks results in higher price relative to younger peers, and therefore correspond to higher P/E.

Conclusion

This analysis seeks to identify trends and findings based on dividend growth pedigree and history. Based on analysis of average yield, valuation metrics, and historic dividend growth rates, we see that Dividend Challengers offer an enticing opportunity for the DGI investor interested in dividend growth and return at the expense of dividend consistency and dividend history. Consistency and consistent growth is an important metric, and some companies, like PG, have an impressive history! However, I think it is worth exploring and opening the door to opportunities that exist in the Dividend Challenger domain. I believe this initial analysis offers some insights and considerations for further and more specific analysis of specific dividend Challenger stocks. Personally, I will be focusing more concentrated analysis energy in the dividend Challenger domain and I look forward to Seeking Alpha contributors' posts for Challenger candidates. Thanks for reading and I appreciate (and encourage) thoughts and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.