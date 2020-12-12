U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The IPO Market Makes A Holiday WISH In A 4 IPO Week

Lock-up periods will be expiring for eight companies.

Four IPOs and one SPAC are scheduled to raise $1.7 billion in the week ahead as the IPO market starts to slow down before the holidays.

Bargain e-commerce platform Wish (WISH) plans to raise $1.1 billion at a $16.4 billion market cap. The company provides an e-commerce platform that connects primarily China-based merchants with value-conscious customers mostly in Europe and North America. Despite accelerating growth and a large market opportunity, Wish is highly unprofitable and has had issues with counterfeit and fraudulent goods.

Lending platform Upstart (UPST) plans to raise $252 million at a $1.9 billion market cap. The company believes its AI-powered lending models better predict credit risk. Upstart has achieved strong growth and profitability in the year-to-date period, but depends heavily on partnerships for traffic and a majority of originations.

Solid tumor biotech BioAtla (BCAB) plans to raise $150 million at a $527 million market cap. This biotech is developing a novel class of specific and selective antibody therapies. Its two latest stage antibody-drug conjugate candidates are currently in Phase 2 trials for multiple cancer indications, with interim data expected in 2021.

OTC-listed Midwest Holding (OTCQB:MDWT) plans to raise $72 million at a $269 million market cap. The company develops and distributes insurance products through third-party IMOs. Midwest turned profitable on an EBITDA basis in the 9mo20, though it has limited operating history under its current business plan.

Blank check company Dune Acquisition (DUNEU) plans to raise $130 million. Led by delta2 Capital executives Carter Glatt and Michael Castaldy, the SPAC is targeting the tech sector, specifically businesses pursuing a SaaS model.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners BioAtla (BCAB)

San Diego, CA $150M

$527M $15 - $17

9,400,000 JP Morgan

Jefferies Phase 2 biotech developing selective antibody therapies for solid tumors. Upstart (UPST)

San Mateo, CA $252M

$1,874M $20 - $22

12,015,690 Goldman

BofA Operates an online consumer lending platform connecting banks and individuals. Wish (WISH)

San Francisco, CA $1,058M

$16,427M $22 - $24

46,000,000 Goldman

JP Morgan Provides an e-commerce platform for ultra-bargain unbranded merchandise. Dune Acquisition (DUNEU)

West Palm Beach, FL $130M

$163M $10

13,000,000 Cantor Fitz.

Needham Blank check company formed by executives from delta2 Capital targeting a SaaS business. Midwest Holding (OTCQB:MDWT)

Lincoln, NE $72M

$269M $70 - $74

1,000,000 Piper Sandler Underwrites and markets life insurance products in the US.

Street research is expected for six companies. On Monday, 12/14: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS), Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA), Telos (NASDAQ:TLS), and Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG). On Tuesday, 12/15: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC).

Lock-up periods will be expiring for eight companies. On Sunday, 12/13: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX). On Tuesday, 12/15: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). On Wednesday, 12/16: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX), Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH), NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE), and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX). On Thursday, 12/17: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG).

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 12/10/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 115.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 13.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Uber (NYSE:UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 41.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 8.3%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

