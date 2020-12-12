The three quarters of the fiscal year have caused delays in the operations of many companies in various industries. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was one of the few exceptions that achieved continued success amidst the crisis. The sound financial health it has shown since it went public and the dividends it has been distributing were sustained. These impressive sides are amplified by the bullish and undervalued stock price, which suggests that growth remains real and consistent.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Expenses

It has been about 10 years since the company had its IPO and became more transparent with its financials. Growth has been evident and impressive which sped up as the company continued to increase the size of its operations. Despite being in a highly volatile industry, success has continued and never faltered over the years. With the strategic management of mortgages and pricing, the company went along with market changes very well.

Over the past decade, the operating revenue of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has shown a substantial increase. It is primarily composed of sundry revenue and income from trust, commissions, and fees. Growth has been consistent and sped up as it went public and expanded the capacity of its operations. From $88.76 million in 2009, it has gradually increased to $120 million and $152 million in 2010 and 2011, respectively. Since it has opened itself to trading and increased its financial leverage, revenue growth has been more visible. From $257 million in 2012, it continuously increased to $860 million in 2019. With an increase of 26% every year, the swift growth in the operating revenue changed it by almost 10 times.

On the other hand, the pandemic seemed to stop the operations of most industries around the world. But the company was one of the few exceptions that sustained sound financials amidst the delays as strict restrictions were implemented. With the financial sector continuing to thrive, the company remained unfazed and did not encounter any hindrances towards its dramatic growth. In 1Q, the operating revenue amounted to $257 million, which was $70 million or 37% higher than the previous year. It remained high in 2Q and 3Q with $253 million and $224 million, respectively. With an accumulated value of $734 million, it remained $128 million or 21% higher than the previous year at $606 million. Using the average value in the three quarters, 4Q operating revenue may increase to $244 million and the accumulated value may reach $978 million. But the Linear Trend Analysis has more conservative projections as the value may only increase to $884 million. It will still be higher if accuracy will be guaranteed. For the following years, it will continue to increase at a higher rate from $988 million to $1.3 billion.

Likewise, the operating expenses have moved in an exact direction over the past decade. In 2009-2011, growth has been quite slower, but since IPO, it sped up. Since it has to increase its size, it had to purchase more inputs such as labor, capital, and properties which also increased its expenses. From 2009 to 2011, the increase has been quite slow as the value moved from $64 million to $97 million. When it opened for trading, the value more than doubled to $201 million and continued to increase from $252 million to $630 million in 2019. Like the operating revenue, the operating expenses became almost 10 times as much as the initial value. Despite the acceleration, their gap continued to widen which shows that the operating expenses were kept lower and the efficiency in the core operations increased. It resulted in a consistent increase in the operating profit from $24 million to $234 million in 2017. But it fell to $212 in 2018 due to a substantial increase in expenses. It increased again to $230 million in 2019. Likewise, the positive observation persisted even in the time of pandemic as the company remained growing. As estimated, the expenses may increase from $654 million to $955 million. Meanwhile, the operating profit may stay at $230 million before increasing again from $250 million to $340 million.

Net Income

Net income had an identical trend to the operating profit except in 2010. The company had no non-core operating accounts in most years in the time series observed although exceptional expenses appeared occasionally. It did not cause a noticeable impact on the value, which shows sound and intact core operations. Given this, profit before tax has been almost the same as operating income. The changes were mainly caused by taxes although the value had no sharp changes which resulted in a similar trend of net income. As a result, net income grew quickly and more than quadrupled from $40 million in 2009 to $168 million in 2019. With the increasing demand in the industry, strategic pricing, and increased efficiency, the viability of the company has flourished over the years.

Likewise, the quarterlies show how the company maintained its growth even in the time of the pandemic. In 1Q, net income increased from $44.52 million to $46.32 million. In 2Q when the restrictions were too strict and when the crisis was most observed, it showed the highest increase in net income of 40%. In 3Q, it remained higher by almost $10 million or 21%. With an accumulated value of $160 million, it became 24% than the previous year. Indeed, the pandemic did not hinder the impressive growth in net income which shows stability and security in the investment and property industry. Using the average of the quarters of about $50 million, it may be the value in 4Q so net income may increase to $210 million. The Linear Trend Analysis shows a more conservative and lower estimated value at $195 million. As things get better with the slow reopening of the economy, the value may increase further from $220 million to $300 million.

Return on Asset

Walker & Dunlop's assets are primarily composed of mortgage servicing rights, intangibles, cash, investments, and receivables. This is normal since it operates as a real estate finance company that offers capital solutions and investment sales brokerage services in the mortgage industry. It has been operating since the 1930s but the assets have remained relatively small. It took the company about 60 years before further expanding its operations and increasing its financial leverage through the issuance of shares. When it had its IPO, the assets just amounted to $240 million to $520 million. Since then, the company has astounded the market with its instantaneous growth. It more than tripled and rose to $1.68 billion in 2012 and generally increased to $3.53 billion in 2015. But it decreased continuously in 2016 and 2017 to $3.07 billion to $2.24 billion, respectively. Nevertheless, the value bounced back and became higher in 2018 and 2019 at $2.8 and $2.7, respectively. Given this, the company has grown enormously over the past decade.

The more important thing is to determine the growth in terms of income and assets. Return on Asset (ROA) has been less stable with sharper changes in values but has a similar trend to net income. These were more prominent in 2009-2011 when the company just went public. Since 2012, it became more stable and growth has been more visible. Indeed, the increase in its size helped it become more viable. Also, the company has utilized its resources with increased efficiency. Given this, net income has remained in line with the sustainability of the company's growing operations. In 2012-2015, ROA was about 2%-3% and lower than the ideal level of 5%. But in 2016, it started to show a positive impact in the long-run as it increased to 4.%. Since 2017, the ratio remained above 5% and the increasing trend has been keenly observed. Hence, growth has become more rapid and evident. Meanwhile, during the pandemic, the company further expanded with a drastic increase in assets driven by loans held for sale. It was especially visible in 3Q as the company continued to finance more properties. It may drive income growth in 4Q and may sustain the increasing ROA. But given the nature of this asset, most of the impact will not be visible immediately. As estimated, using the Linear Trend Analysis, ROA may increase from 7% to 8%. But given the recent value of assets, the ratio may decrease to 4% before increasing again from 5% to 6%.

Return on Equity

It is normal to see the dramatic growth in equity over the past decade. When the company had to expand the operations, it had to increase its financial leverage, and going public was one of the options. Given this, it issued shares which sped up the increase in equity. Initially, equity was only about $100 million. From 2011 to 2019, equity rose about 10 times from $164 million to $1.04 billion. Meanwhile, Return on Equity (ROE) had sharp changes in 2009-2011 from 56% to 6% before increasing again to 21%. The ratio was high since equity was low then. It got lower as it accumulated and the company relied more on the increasing equity. Since 2012, ROE has played between 10% and 20% except in 2017 at 24%. That was when the company had the highest net income. If one will observe the trend of the ratio, it has been more stable and similar to net income which suggests the viability of the company in terms of investors' shares. Also, the ratio was not too high compared to ROA which shows the increasing reliance and effort of the company to balance the financial leverage between equity and borrowings. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Growth Rate of the company of 12% means that it can grow more and remain sustainable without increasing its financial leverage. The value was derived using the Retention Ratio and ROE. As estimated, the ROE may remain within the range and show the stability of the increase in income and equity. But given the drastic increase in assets as the company expanded, it relied more on borrowings so the value doubled. Hence, ROE may exceed 20% and play between 24% and 25% if it will not make sharp changes in equity.

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

It took the company almost 10 years to start with its dividend payments. But when it did in 2018, the first payout was already substantial at $1 per share. In 2019, it increased to $1.2 per share before increasing again to $1.36 per share. Given this, the dividend growth rate was constant in two years at 20%. It may be too early to tell to measure the commitment of the company to sustaining dividends. The possibility of a stock split and a dividend cut must not be ruled out yet. Also, a huge chunk of borrowings that have been added as the company expanded may slow down the rapid increase in dividends. But the impressive growth and adequacy of income despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic promise good fortune and stability for the investors. Meanwhile, the estimation using the Dividend Growth Model and the Straight-Line Method showed the same values. Hence, the dividends per share may increase from $1.72 to $2.98.

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

The company may have been content with the increase in its operations when it started with dividend payments. As the income grew to sustain the increasing operations and cover its financial obligations, it became more adequate so it may nourish investors' interests. The dividends may have grown dramatically in just two years but the company maintained an impressive income to ensure its adequacy and may not be overwhelmed. In 2018, it was 20% of net income. It was reasonable for a company that has just started paying dividends and was still relatively new to trading. In 2019 and 2020, it slowly yet consistently increased to 21% and 24%, respectively. Using the Dividend Growth Model and the Linear Trend Analysis, the Dividend Payout Ratio may increase from 24% to 25%.

On the other hand, Free Cash Flow (FCF) has been unstable over the past decade. It was normal since the company was continuously increasing its size and operating capacity that it had to purchase more operating assets. As a result, the company had more outflows than inflows. It was one of the primary reasons why the company did not pay dividends immediately despite the increasing income. Also, it had more borrowings to help it finance its operations. But since 2016, FCF has become more consistent and borrowings have decreased. It was sustained in 2017 and 2018 and borrowings decreased dramatically. This played a pivotal role in the company's increased adequacy and capacity to pay dividends. FCF remained high in 2019 at $420 million compared to dividends of about $40 million. The remaining $380 million could have been used to pay other financial obligations and added to cash and equivalents to be used for other plans. However, in the three-quarters of the pandemic, the company could have expanded too fast as FCF became negative. The earnings could not cope with the swift expansion of the company although the impact of activities like this usually appears in the long-run. As estimated, FCF may decrease to -$408 million but may increase as the economy reopens from $65 million to $484 million.

Stock Price

After hitting the lowest point last March 23 at $33.96, the increasing pattern immediately started and the bullish trend became visible. Using the historical prices for one month, it remains bullish but the two-week values show a generally decreasing pattern of the price. It seemed to reach its peak at $83.35 last November 24 and has started decreasing since then. It had a series of ups and downs at $80-$82. The recently closed price at $79.22 is now the lowest value since the decreasing trend started. With this, is it possible that the bearish trend has started?

On the other hand, the PE Ratio suggests otherwise as the value of 12.30 suggests an undervaluation and that the price must go up. The Dividend Discount Model verifies it as the derived value of $96.97 also shows undervaluation of the recent stock price. Moreover, the PEG Ratio amounted to 0.4392 or 0.44 which agrees with the observation of the two models. Since the ratios do not agree with the recent trend of the stock price, it is necessary for one must watch it closely and assess if the price has already reached the resistance level. Also, one must be more updated on the company's press releases and other factors that may affect the whole industry since these are essential for the company's continuous growth.

Catalysts for Further Growth

Walker & Dunlop, Inc.'s Continuous Financing and Sale of Properties

The pandemic did not become a hindrance to the company's growth path. It even drove the company's rapid growth with its continuous expansion of operations. It has become more active with its continuous financing of properties in different locations. However, these may pose threats to it as it increases its financial leverage, particularly borrowings. It also speeds up cash outflows. It was most visible in 3Q, given the drastic increase in assets, especially loans held-for-sale, and caused outflows, given the value of FCF. But the risk is associated with rewards in the long-run as the nature of this expansion drives growth which may be visible in the next FY. The increasing revenue and income amidst the pandemic restrictions shows the financial adequacy of the company and the buyers. It may pay off once the economy fully reopens.

The Reopening of the Economy

The continuous activity of the company since 3Q is timely and relevant. Given the current scenario, employment increases. Also, the interest rates remain lower, so the cost of purchasing remains reasonable. These two increases the purchasing power of many buyers and may cause higher demand and revenue. Once the economy fully opens, the pent-up demand may further increase and boost revenue and income growth. As long as the company remains prudent with the management of its operations and financial leverage, it may remain at its best even if the potential post-pandemic inflation happens.

Key Takeaways

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has been a publicly-traded company for 10 years. It may be relatively new, but growth has been consistent and overwhelming. While the pandemic could have hurt its operations, the success in the operations remained undeterred. However, the rapid activity of the company, especially in 3Q and in the current quarter, may be worrisome. It may affect its liquidity, adequacy, and sustainability once things get back to normal. Given this, how should an investor assess the financial health of the company and come up with an investment decision?

Short-term Investors: The stock price remains undervalued as shown by the PE Ratio, the Dividend Discount Model, and the PEG Ratio. However, it appears that the price has reached its resistance last November 24. Since then, it has been moving in a generally decreasing pattern. With these two conflicting observations, it may be quite difficult to assess the real value or the direction of the stock price. If the potential growth of the company with its continuous growth and reopening of the economy, it may be rewarding and cause upward pressure on price. Hence, one must watch the price changes closely for the next few days or weeks to confirm the observation before making an investment decision.

Long-term Investors: The company has shown impressive growth since it went public. The consistent increase in revenue and income increased both the company's adequacy and sustainability. It has proven its strength and stability as the restrictions in times of uncertainty did not hamper its viability. Its operations remained stable and continued to expand substantially. Also, the dividends have changed considerably and may be sustained, given the sound financials of the company. But the company may still have to prove its commitment to the investors. The dramatic increase in the company's activity that caused higher borrowings and lower FCF may cause a dividend cut. But the potential of the company in the long run may be rewarding, especially since the purchasing power of the buyers has started increasing since the economy reopened.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.