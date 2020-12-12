Over the past months, I've written up quite a few closed-end funds. When these funds are trading at a deep discount to net asset value, they can make for interesting special situations.

Sure, it is common for these vehicles to trade at a sizeable discount. But if you dig in and look widely enough, you're bound to come across one where it is hard to justify the magnitude of the discount to the net assets.

What I do is buy under circumstances like this:

I can't explain the discount I like the holdings The fees are acceptable Decent management company CEF activist presence (a not necessary but very nice bonus)

I tend to hold until the discount to NAV comes in somewhat, or I find something that I like more. In many cases, there are sizeable distributions while waiting for the discount to NAV to revert to the mean.

I want to bet on the discount narrowing. If you have a 12% discount that you expect to narrow to 8% over time, but you need to hold equities (potentially with leverage) to achieve that, the day-to-day results are mainly driven by random swings in the equities.

End of '18, I also did a series on closed-end funds because generally speaking it is a great time to load up on these things or at least look for bargains. At the time I could scoop up this exact same fund at a 13% discount. This time around it is trading at an 11% discount. The discount has been greater but not often.

Data by YCharts

The Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) is looking to reduce interest rate risk by buying adjustable-rate loans, it is going after higher yields to generate a high income and tries to reduce risk through fundamental credit selection. It pays a 6.61% distribution rate and that's pretty much all of the earnings. Assets could grow a little through appreciation.

The expense ratio is high at 2.74%, but a big part is because of leverage financing expenses at 1.37%. The management fees are reasonable at 1.26%.

Data: Nuveen

Given the fund relies on credit selection to manage risk, I was very interested to take a look at the portfolio. Because Nuveen just installed two new portfolio managers, the positions are all new. They've cleaned out the portfolio and bought exactly what they like.

That's great because it gives me great insight into how they think. I really like what I'm seeing. The portfolio has a very short duration of 0.95. The average bond is trading at 94% of par. Note that the leverage ratio is 36%. I think the average is probably fairly meaningless because I notice some distressed bonds in Frontier (FTR) and Intelsat (OTCPK:INTEQ). These distressed bonds trade at ~33% and ~44% of par, which is a big impact on the average. I happen to hold, meaning I like the prospects of these. They aren't standard high-yield positions, but I like that because I'm getting real active management and no benchmark huggers.

Bausch Health (BHC) is a staple in the high-yield indexes. Over the years, I've often written about the Bausch equity. Most recently in November - After Fighting For 4 Years, Bausch Health Is Going To Deliver. The equity's value is highly dependent on whether the company is able to service and manage its high debt load. I've always thought it could do it, and it looks like it can. But it has been a long journey.

Other positions that I like, although I'm not deeply knowledgeable about these, are companies like Dell (DELL). This is an interesting company that's likely to be separated into two different entities in 2021. That could unlock some value and increase the overall equity cushion.

Data: Morningstar

This really looks like a creative portfolio to me. More concentrated and with smaller companies and harder to analyze companies. Here's what the top-10 of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) looks like. There's some overlap but not very much.

Data: Seeking Alpha

Finally, there's some activist interest with both Saba Capital Management and Bulldog Investors acquiring shares.

I like this fund a lot at this discount. The portfolio looks very interesting. Adjustable rates do well in rising rate environments. The regular high-yield funds are fairly vulnerable to interest rate hikes as companies have been aggressively terming out.

I don't think anyone is counting on interest hikes anytime soon. Neither am I to be honest. Maybe that means these bonds are very attractively priced. The yield, although levered, is decent at what is effectively a very short duration.