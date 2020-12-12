Core earnings of Premier Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFC) will likely decline next year compared to 2020 mostly due to a normalization of mortgage banking income. However, on a GAAP basis, earnings will likely increase next year due to the tapering off of merger-related expenses. Further, the provision expense will likely decline on a year-over-year basis; however, it will likely remain above normal. Meanwhile, I'm expecting net interest income to remain stable from the third quarter's level as a small dip in the margin will likely offset a low growth in loans. Overall, I'm expecting PFC to report earnings of $2.34 per share in 2021. Valuation analysis shows that PFC is currently trading at quite a cheap level; hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on the stock.

Mortgage Banking Revenue Set to Decline As Volumes Lose Steam

PFC's non-interest income jumped in the third quarter due to heightened mortgage banking revenue. The company reported a mortgage banking income of $12 million in the third quarter, up from $10 million in the second quarter and $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management mentioned in the third quarter's conference call that if mortgage rates remain stable and house prices normalize, then we could see another mortgage volume boost next year. However, I believe that house prices will take some time to normalize as houses are not a fast-moving asset and the housing market does not adjust quickly to demand-supply dynamics. Therefore, it's very likely that prices will remain elevated next year even as volume declines on the back of stable mortgage interest rates. Consequently, I'm expecting mortgage banking revenue to dip next year and approach a more normal level. The following chart shows the recent surge in house prices.

Data by YCharts

The management mentioned in the conference call that it gave fee waivers and fee grace periods to clients that were affected by the integration of the legacy banks that combined to create PFC. (Note: In a merger of equals, First Defiance Financial Corp. and United Community Financial Corp. merged to form PFC in the first quarter of 2020. See this press release for details). The management mentioned in the conference call that fee income is slowly returning to normal following the completion of the core conversion in July. As a result, an increase in PFC's service fees is likely to partly offset the decline in mortgage banking revenue. Overall, I'm expecting PFC's non-interest income to decline by 2.3% year over year in 2021.

Loan Growth to Cancel Out Margin Compression

I'm expecting PFC's net interest income to remain stable at the third-quarter's run rate of $53 million through the end of 2021. Low loan growth will likely offset a small net interest margin ("NIM") compression next year, which will keep net interest income stable.

PFC's loans will likely continue to grow next year as retail and other hard-hit sectors will recover from the pandemic. However, the forgiveness of $443 million worth of Paycheck Protection Program loans ("PPP") will likely constrain the loan growth in 2021. Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that loan pipelines are a "bit less than normal". Overall, I'm expecting PFC's loans to grow by only 2% year over year in 2021, as shown in the table below.

I'm expecting NIM to decline slightly next year as some fixed-rate residential real estate loans will get paid down or refinanced, and new loans will originate at lower rates. Consequently, I'm expecting the NIM to decline by around two basis points per quarter through the end of 2021. The NIM decline will likely offset the low loan growth leading to stable net interest income in the quarters ahead.

Provision Expense Likely to Stabilize at Third Quarter's Level

After a large provision expense of $44 million in the first quarter of 2020, PFC's provision expense declined to around $3 million for both the second and third quarters. I'm expecting the pressure on provisioning to ease because a recovery in economic activity is in sight now that the FDA has approved a COVID-19 vaccine. However, PFC is not out of the woods yet as loans with payment deferrals made up 8.8% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the third quarter's 10-Q filing. I'm expecting concerns for potential future charge-offs to keep future provision expense above normal but below the first quarter's level. Consequently, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain stable at a run rate of $3 million per quarter through the end of 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $2.34 per Share Next Year

PFC's core earnings will likely decline next year due to a drop in mortgage banking revenue. However, on a GAAP basis, PFC's earnings will likely improve partly because merger-related expenses will taper off. Additionally, as mentioned in the conference call, PFC plans to close three branches in the first quarter of 2021, which will constrain non-interest expense growth. The decline in provision expense next year on a year-over-year basis will further drive earnings. Overall, I'm expecting PFC to report earnings of around $2.34 per share in 2021, as shown in the table below.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valuation Analysis Suggests PFC is Undervalued

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple ("P/TB") to value PFC. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.49 this year.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.2 gives a target price of $27.2 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 20.5% upside from the December 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the potential price upside, PFC is offering a dividend yield of 3.9% assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.22 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 38% for 2021.

Based on the high price upside and a decent dividend yield, I'm adopting a bullish rating on PFC. The stock is currently quite cheap and the market appears to be excessively discounting PFC for possible core earnings decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.