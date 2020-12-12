Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

V-Day

The U.K. began administering the first COVID-19 vaccines to the public after becoming the first country in the world to approve a jab from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). The first recipient was grandmother Margaret Keenan, who received the shot at University Hospital Coventry, one of a network of hospital hubs where the initial phase of the U.K. program will be rolled out on what has been dubbed "V-Day." The initial 800K doses in the Britain are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. In the U.S., a panel of outside advisers to the FDA also voted to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine and HHS chief Alex Azar said Americans could begin getting it as soon as Monday. 66 comments

Back to the office?

As companies keenly await COVID-19 vaccines that promise to return staff to the office, a new survey from the Pew Research Center suggests that won't be so easy. More than half of U.S. employees currently working from home say they'd like to keep their remote arrangements beyond the pandemic and one-third of those surveyed said they want the option to telework at least sometimes (only 11% said they rarely or never want to work from home). There's also a clear educational divide. 62% of workers with a bachelor's degree or more education say their work can be done from home, compared with only 23% of those without a four-year college degree. Will the data weigh on office real estate or boost WFH technology providers? 33 comments

Zuck empire is endangered

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) got nailed with two lawsuits on Wednesday, one from the Federal Trade Commission and another from a group of 46 U.S. states, which both accused the company of abusing its monopoly power in social networking. The FTC suit focused on Facebook's acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp two years later, describing the deals as a way to stifle competition, while state attorneys general said its actions were a "buy or bury" approach toward its rivals. Is a divestment in the cards? Facebook denied the anti-competive practices, calling it "revisionist history" of two major acquisitions the government had approved several years ago, but said it would review recent complaints and provide further updates shortly. 171 comments

Mouse House Investor Day

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) wrapped up its Investor Day with a $1/month price bump (to $7.99/month) for Disney Plus and projecting 230M-260M subscribers by 2024 across all its streaming platforms. CEO Bob Chapek also revealed that Disney Plus currently has more than 86M subscribers (up 18% in the last month), sending the stock soaring, even as most of its theme parks remain closed due to COVID-19. Ring the register... The Kardashians are coming to Disney in 2021 on the entertainment giant's Hulu and Star streaming subsidiaries, Christian Bale is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and 10 Star Wars series spinoff series were announced following the success of The Mandalorian.

Lone Stars

Reports had surfaced last weekend, but Elon Musk confirmed his relocation to Texas, joining one-fifth of Americans who have done a "pandemic move." "First of all, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX (SPACE) obviously have massive operations in California. In fact, it's worth noting that Tesla is the last car company still manufacturing cars in California. SpaceX is the last aerospace company still doing significant manufacturing in California. For myself, yes I have moved to Texas," he told the WSJ's CEO Council summit. "If a team has been winning for too long, they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled and then they don't win the championship anymore. California has been winning for a long time," he added, doubling down on his displeasure with the state's regulatory environment. Many companies and tech leaders have shared similar sentiment. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) recently relocated its headquarters from San Jose, California, to Houston, Texas, while Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) moved its HQ to Denver from Palo Alto. 166 comments

Flying taxis get a lift

Not only did Uber (NYSE:UBER) parks plans for its self-driving car this week, it agreed to sell its flying taxi unit to Joby Aviation, a Northern California startup that just got a boost from the U.S. military. The first-of-its-kind safety endorsement was issued by the Air Force to Joby's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, laying the groundwork for eventual civilian certification of the technology and even approval of autonomous flights crossing American cities. "This is an exciting announcement because it means you are literally seeing a new market emerge," said Will Roper, head of Air Force acquisitions. "Not just for military missions, but for all missions, including commercial ones. We are excited to see what's to come for Joby and other companies pushing the boundaries of electric vertical takeoff and landing or flying cars." 23 comments

Red-hot IPO market

December is usually a quiet time for the IPO market, but this year there is a flurry of offerings as the pandemic upends the traditional calendar. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) hosts from around the world rang their doorbells on Thursday to celebrate the company's public debut, with shares of the home rental business more than doubling on their first day of trade. The stock opened at $146 apiece, which is more than double its elevated $68 IPO price. "I don't know what else to say, I'm very humbled by it," CEO Brian Chesky said in an interview, as investors jumped back into fast-growing tech stocks and express exuberance for new listings. Hot money? The listing comes 24 hours after DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared to a $60B valuation in its first day of trade, while videogame company Roblox (RBLX) and the parent of online retailer Wish, ContextLogic (WISH), are also set to debut this month. 154 comments

Prepare for a no-deal Brexit

"There is now a strong possibility that we will have a solution that is more like an Australian relationship with the EU," Boris Johnson said in his first remarks since a crunch meeting in Brussels, suggesting a no-deal Brexit may be in the cards. What does that look like? Canberra largely does business with the EU based on World Trade Organization rules, and has few other arrangements in place, such as cooperation on science and trade in wine. With negotiations between the U.K. and EU still hung up over fishing rights, a competitive playing field and enforcement, some "Plan B" details are surfacing in case an agreement doesn't materialize before a weekend deadline. Shortly before Johnson's announcement, the EU released its Brexit backup strategy, including a shortlist on ensuring basic reciprocal air and road connectivity, as well as the possibility of reciprocal fishing access. Slight caveat: Most of the contingency measures will need compliance from the U.K. side, and any plans from Britain will need the same. 8 comments