Way forward unclear, but SEC seemingly supporting Sinovac's version of events. In the meantime, CoronaVac has been approved and currently in use in several countries.

One company that may have a promising lead on a COVID-19 vaccine, alongside international rivals such as Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZN), Moderna (MRNA) and Camaleya's Sputnik V, is Sinovac Biotech (SVA), a Chinese biotechnology firm. Since mid-2020, the vaccine called 'CoronaVac' has been undergoing Phase III clinical research. On October 19, preliminary results from the Phase III trial in Brazil showed CoronaVac appeared to be safe in providing protection against COVID-19. By December 3, over a million doses of CoronaVac had arrived in Brazil.

On Monday, December 7, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Indonesia received 1.2 million doses of CoronaVac, in preparation for potentially distributing the vaccine in Indonesia early next year. Indonesia is also set to receive another 1.8 million CoronaVac doses in January along with raw material supplies for Bio Farma to produce 45 million more doses of the candidate.

On the same day, Sinovac received a $515 million investment from Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCPK:SBMFF) (OTCPK:SBHMY) (1177:HK), one of China’s biggest generic drugmakers, for 15.03% of Sinovac's registered capital, and is expected to fund further development, capacity, expansion and production of CoronaVac in exchange for further equity stakes. Sinovac said the new stream of funding would help the company double its manufacturing capacity to produce over 600 million doses of CoronaVac per year.

There are three Chinese vaccines currently being used throughout China and certain Latin American, Middle Eastern and APAC countries. Frankfurt-listed Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech have developed chemically-inactivated COVID vaccines — an approach used often in developing other vaccines — which deploys a dead version of the coronavirus to generate immunity. CanSino Biologics’ (OTCPK:CASBF) vaccine, like the AstraZeneca candidate, uses a weakened version of the common cold virus to deliver genetic material to spark antibodies to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, December 9, Sinovac said it needs more time to determine the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in response to claims from its partner in Indonesia that Sinovac's vaccine proved 97% effective in ongoing Phase III clinical trials. Bio Farma, the state-owned vaccine maker and Sinovac’s partner in Indonesia, reported that Sinovac’s COVID-19 candidate is up to 97% effective in Phase III clinical trials. “Our clinical trial team found, within one month, that the interim data shows up to 97% for its efficacy,” according to a spokesman for Bio Farma.

But Sinovac clarified that the 97% figure does not necessarily refer to the vaccine’s efficacy, saying it instead represented the vaccine’s seroconversion rate. The seroconversion rate detects whether the vaccine produces COVID-19 antibodies — meaning the vaccine triggered antibodies in 97% of trial volunteers who received it — but doesn’t necessarily prove that the vaccine protects against COVID-19. However, indications so far from trials in multiple countries look very promising.

Authorities in China, Brazil, Turkey, and Chile have approved Sinovac’s Phase III clinical trials. In Brazil, Sinovac’s Phase III trial has reached an advanced stage; it started in July and includes 13,000 individuals. Observers believe that the company may release interim results on the trials in the coming days.

So, why couldn't Sinovac take advantage of investor enthusiasm to sell stock through its Nasdaq listing to fund production of the vaccine instead of partnering up with Sino Biopharm? After all, this is how it is supposed to work. A company does a good thing with a promise of large future profits, the stock goes up, the investors get rich, and the company raises more money to continue and expand the thing by selling stock to the enthusiastic investors.

Sinovac is headquartered in China, but it is incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda and its stock trades in the United States, or rather traded. Its stock traded in the U.S., on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker SVA. But Nasdaq halted trading in Sinovac stock in February 2019 and never reopened it. The last trade was at $6.47 a share, giving it a market cap of about $460 million as of last February.

Ordinarily when you hear that a company’s stock has been halted for more than a year, you assume that the stock was a penny stock, the company was a fraud, and it was halted for general worthlessness. This can be annoying for people who owned or shorted the stock, but it is usually a small-dollar sort of annoyingness: You can no longer trade shares of a company that was worth roughly nothing.

That’s not what’s going on here! Since its stock stopped trading a year ago, Sinovac has apparently developed a promising COVID-19 vaccine, the sort of activity that tends to make stocks go up a lot. People might want to speculate on whether that vaccine will work, whether Sinovac will make billions of dollars selling it, that sort of thing. But they can’t. The stock is halted.

Why is the stock halted? For an amazing corporate governance battle, as it happens. The acrimonious fight for control of Sinovac began in early 2018, when a group of frustrated investors mounted an insurrection in hopes of taking the company private. That February, at Sinovac’s annual meeting, those investors nominated an alternative slate of board members and convinced the majority of voting shareholders to depose Sinovac’s incumbent directors. But Sinovac declared the election illegitimate, announcing a month later that all of its current directors had been re-elected “by a majority of the votes validly cast.”

Then, according to Sinovac, minority shareholder Aihua Pan escalated the situation. On April 17, 2018, Pan and “dozens of unidentified individuals forcibly entered Sinovac Beijing’s corporate offices and limited the physical movements of employees in Sinovac Beijing’s general manager’s office and finance department in an attempt to wrongfully take control of Sinovac Beijing’s official seal, legal documents, accounting seal, financial documents, and financial information systems,” the company said in a federal filing.

The raid would turn out to be just the tip of the iceberg, according to Sinovac. Pan’s group left behind two laptops containing meeting minutes and audio recordings of a conspiracy, the company said. Examining the evidence, Sinovac claims that Pan had joined forces with the hedge fund 1Globe Capital and other investors to secretly amass a 45% stake in the company and then stage a coup at the annual meeting, according to the company.

Usually when corporate managers claim that activist shareholders are part of a nefarious conspiracy, that is just the usual sort of governance bluster, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ended up more or less agreeing with Sinovac about this. May this year the SEC settled an enforcement action against 1Globe for secretly conspiring with other shareholders to take control of the company.

But Sinovac went further in its response by triggering its poison pill. Its corporate documents allow it to issue more shares to everyone who wasn’t part of the conspiracy, to dilute the conspirators. (Specifically, the pill is triggered if any person or coordinated group gets more than 15% of the stock, so anyone who was part of the 1Globe group gets diluted.) Lots of companies have provisions like this, but they essentially never use them, because they are terrible. They are a deterrent: Knowing that you will trigger a poison pill, dilute yourself and generally blow everything up if you become an activist 15% shareholder is a good reason not to get above 15% or conspire with your fellow shareholders.

A poison pill is a nuclear weapon. It’s something you use as a deterrent. You don’t actually explode it. But Sinovac did. On Feb. 18, 2019, the company pulled the trigger on its poison pill, approving the issue of 28 million new shares. Days later, before Sinovac could disperse those shares, Nasdaq halted trading of the stock, and the parties have spent the ensuing months fighting it out in courts around the world.

The legality of the pill in Antigua, and the exact mechanics of who is in a group and who gets the shares, are all up for debate, and everyone is suing everywhere. In the meantime, the problem is that nobody knows how many shares there are. If Sinovac’s poison pill is lawful, there will be about 99 million shares of the company; if it’s not, that number is closer to 71 million. Until that’s sorted out, there’s no way for an exchange like Nasdaq to allow the shares to change hands. Nasdaq looks at it and says, we cannot allow it to continue to trade under this circumstance. The key issue is how many shares are outstanding. If you think the company is worth, say, $2 billion, you’re going to get a different value per share depending on how many shares there are.

So it can’t trade, which is bad for lots of reasons: You can’t invest in it, it can’t raise money conveniently, the market is not providing efficient price signals, etc. Also, no one knows who owns it. If the activists win, they will control something like 45% of the company and might still be able to take it over as it works to develop a promising but uncertain vaccine. If Sinovac management wins, the activists will get diluted; they’ll own a much smaller chunk of the company and have no real say over its future, and management will be firmly in control.

What if Sinovac's CoronaVac works as expected? What if they continue to commercialize it at their current trajectory and make billions of dollars? A year ago Sinovac vanished from the public markets as a small-cap speculative biotech company with a weird corporate governance fight, but during its time in the wilderness, it might turn into a giant hot biotech company with a COVID vaccine. And a weird governance fight! If the fight over Sinovac was so bitter before, imagine what it will be like when there’s real money involved, including hundreds of millions from Sino Biopharm. Surely to be continued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBMFF, SBHMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.