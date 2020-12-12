Investment Thesis

We believe that LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) may now finally be positioned to capitalise on long-term growth levers coupled with more active portfolio management to reinstate top-line growth over the coming periods. After a series of unequivocally poor decision-making from management, stemming from the original merger over 5 years ago, ongoing disappointment in execution, sloppy management over the balance sheet and covenants in debt financing (including the horrendous refinancing agreements entered into this year that favour lenders), the company finally seems set to deliver on key asset returns and drive share price towards true intrinsic value.

We feel that the deferral in elective procedures caused by the pandemic will begin to diminish as medical facilities begin to reopen. The company is well positioned to build on strength in its neuromodulation ("NM") segment, advanced circulatory support business, alongside inflection points from enrolment in their treatment resistant depression ("TRD") trial. Whilst margins have remained under pressure over the recent periods, we envision these to alleviate as the company shifts concentration onto NM and builds on the recent divestiture away from the heart valve business, thereby unlocking shareholder value for the long term.

Shares are trading at a ~32% discount to the median of the peer group in multiples and we also believe that the market may be under-reflecting the asset value of LIVN's core business segments in the current share price. Whilst this has been more than justified until now, there is light flickering in the flame that may driver the turnaround in share prices needed to bring the valuation up to speed. Our thesis here is driven by the treatment value of the NM segment, potential shakeups within internal management and executives, coupled with recent restructuring efforts that will allow the company to prioritise shareholder value over the coming periods. We believe that the consensus viewpoint from the sell-side is missing the commercialisation value of LIVN's NM assets, and that the intrinsic value of shares has been underrepresented by management's sloppy performance over the last few years, which looks set to change. Therefore, we view statistically significant upside potential in the equation over the coming periods from these catalysts. As such, we aim to bridge this gap in the markets view of LIVN shares for the benefit of investors, linking the Q3 walkthrough and recent portfolio management activity to the valuation and future outlook.

Recent Drivers To Fuel The Growth Engine

LIVN announced their CFO's resignation earlier this year and have transferred the interim position to Alex Shvartsburg, Corporate VP of FP&A and International. We believe that the choice of CFO will demonstrate the credibility of the company to investors. To illustrate, if the company is able to draw a respected and experienced candidate from a standalone company (vs. a divisional restructure), then we would be willing to back the company more on growth potential over the coming years. Arguably, LIVN's management must be held to account for a repeated pattern of disastrous behaviour over the last 5 years. Therefore, a credible CFO from a standalone entity may be just the catalyst the company needs for shareholder value. This is certainly an inflection point investors can look to in their own due diligence, and we would put forward that the choice of CFO is a validating or negating factor that must be considered in the investment debate.

Additionally, the company has made recent advancements to its advanced circulatory support segment via the Life SPARC system through TandemLife. TandemLife was acquired at a questionable valuation and many were against the transaction in the first place. However, we believe there is exciting market penetration opportunities that may capitalise if management successfully converts instillations to EBITDA and margin expansion over the coming years. The Life SPARC platform is comprised of a dual-product of capital placements and disposable kits for usage alongside the instillations. LIVN's wider advanced circulatory support segment concentrates on a particular sub-class of mechanical circulatory support systems. These include implants such as left ventricular assistance, intra-aortic balloon pumps, in addition to non-conservative mechanical ventilation (invasive mechanical ventilation). In the circulatory support treatment domain, these therapies remain as the recognised current standard of care, and thereby constitute the bolus of the wider mechanical support market segment. Management has indicated that Life SPARC's margin potential hovers ~80% at the top, and this higher margin segment is above the entire gross margin figures on the income statement of ~69%. Therefore, we believe management will continue to drive Life SPARC instillations over the coming periods, focusing on this higher margin segment as a key driver to relieve overall margin pressures. In the earnings call, management guided ~30% growth for this segment in the base case for FY2020, and at least 20% compounded growth in FY2021, underscored by Life SPARC instillations, but only time will tell on the validity of these statements, based on unkept promises in the past.

The language on margin growth is a welcomed call from investors, as the company has faced margin overwhelming pressures over the last 5-year period since the merger of Cyberonics and Sorin to the company. To illustrate, gross margins have held between 50% and 68% annually since 2016, whilst EBITDA margins have hovered ~21.7%, with an anomaly in 2018 of 44.5% that brings this mean figure upwards. We therefore believe that management's focus on the higher margin Life SPARC segment should be factored in by investors to their investment reasoning. The commentary and wider market is overly bearish on LIVN, based on a myriad of factors outside of margin pressures alone, but the market may be failing to factor in the insulating effects of key items in the product mix. This adds into our thesis that the market is under-reflecting LIVN's true value in the current share price, excluding management from the picture.

Additionally, activist fund PrimeStone Capital LLP, which owns 2.2% of LIVN, detailed a letter that was send to LIVN's board back in October. The letter was scathing, and rightly so by our estimation. For too long shareholder value has been eroded for LIVN and long-term shareholders have realised flat growth as the overall market has compounded near the triple digits, and the current CEO's compensation is 60% above Cyberonics' and Sorin's CEO pairing combined. The letter was sent advocating LIVN to restructure operations by prioritising the NM segment, and close or divest completely from their heart valve business segment and sharpen the focus on NM and Life SPARC (amongst other points). One can see the reasoning behind the activist investors calling, especially as the wider CV segment has only climbed by CAGR of 1.5% since 2015, and the heart valve business has been the major underperformer with CAGR of -3.8% over this same time period. Contrast this to the NM and circulatory support segments, which have grown by CAGR 7% since 2015 and ~20% over recent times, respectively. NM also accounts for nearly 40% of total sales, meaning the portfolio's NM exposure should absolutely be prioritised over the heart valve segment.

Consequently, the company announced at the beginning of December that it will be selling the heart valve business to Gyrus Capital, which is a specialist in healthcare investments. Gyrus acquired the business for a valuation of $73 million, and the transaction is expected to close in 1H 2021 with a small payment at the end of this year to start things off. This gives Gyrus the assets in the heart valve segment in Europe and Canada, and allows LIVN to widen capital allocation to pipeline opportunities and existing, more profitable business segments. Therefore, these developments are welcomed by investors also, and we feel the company has made the right moves in targeting higher margin business segments, while aiming to restructure the growth potential over the coming years. We feel the market is under-reflecting these moves, as mentioned, and believe that the prioritisation into the higher margin segments in the product mix should be factored into the valuation and upside potential.

Q3 Walkthrough Shines The Torch On the Growth Needle

3rd quarter revenue came in well above consensus, with $240 million posted at the top, an ~11% YoY decrease. In the earnings call, management guided a range of 7-17% YoY decrease for FY2020, which has been held tight over the recent periods. Actually giving some colour in a numerical sense was certainly well-received by investors. Sequential growth was underscored by a recovery in procedure deferrals and some of the backlog being filled this quarter, and we believe that a large uptick in procedure recovery was realised in the back end of the quarter in particular. As patient volumes begin to reach pre-pandemic levels, alongside procedure utilisations normalising over the coming periods, we would expect LIVN to capture the upside at the revenue level well into 1H 2021 on the back of this.

Segmentally, the NM segment was a performer in the portfolio and saw a sequential growth pattern but still recognised a YoY decline of 12.6%, with ~$98 million in contributions to the top. Most of the cadence of sequential recovery was underlined by replacement patient volumes, which are less of an elective procedure compared to the de-novo methodology. Management anticipates a YoY decrease in NM sales for FY2020 in the ranges of 15%-25%. The CV segment also realised a sequential growth pattern from Q2 and recognised turnover of ~$141 million, down ~10% YoY. Similarly, cardiopulmonary sales were up from a 21% YoY decline in Q2, posting $107 million in revenues. The heart valve segment again underperformed with a ~27% YoY decline, with a 47% YoY decline in Q2 just to add some colour there on management's sell-off reasoning. Advanced circulatory support sales were the major performer in the portfolio, with 92% YoY growth to ~$13 million and posting a strong sequential recovery from the 2nd quarter. Performance here was driven by Life SPARC, and management is confident in upping the cadence of Life SPARC instillations over the coming years. Offsetting the upside scenario the speed of Life SPARC placements are hospital capital budget restrictions that are likely to occur over the coming periods, resultant from the pandemic, by our estimation.

We've mentioned that LIVN's refocus on higher margin names is a welcome move, and this is backed by margin pressures seen over this recent quarter. Gross-level margins saw headwinds of ~360bps YoY to 63%, whilst operating leverage saw the biggest headwinds of 440bps YoY reaching only 13.4%, mainly from reduced revenue volumes and the underperforming heart valves segment, which is capital intensive. R&D expenditures also increased to ~15% reflecting enrolments in the RECOVER trial and clinical milestones in the ANTHEM-HFrEF pivotal trial. Management has guided an operating margin of 9%-11% for FY2020, and we believe there is room for upside here as the effects of recent restructurings and priority refocusing begins to take effect over the coming year.

We see a run rate of ~$1.08 billion for 2021, with free cash conversion of ~7.7% at the full-year. Based on restructuring efforts and liquidity preservation measures undertaken by management this year, namely the sell-off of the heart valves segment, then we see margin pressures alleviating significantly. We view margin expansion at the gross-level of ~360bps by 2025, and a wide expansion of EBITDA margins of ~14% over this same period, with ~570bps realised over the next year. We see free cash conversion remaining firm at ~13% each year over this time, particularly as the company has several pipeline developments in situ that will require cash for progression to launch. Additionally, sequential growth in NM and circulatory support sales over the next 5-6 quarters is not unreasonable in our view, particularly as the company will be doubling down on efforts to drive the cadence of instillations and turnover in both segments.

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~48x FCF, on a FCF yield of -3.18% with -$3.11 in free cash per share. The company also has ~$4.70 in cash per share and ~$55 in EV per share. Relative to the peer group, we see shares trading at an average 32% discount to peers across the spread of multiples examined in this analysis. Trading at ~17x Q3 EBITDA alongside ~29x P/E puts the company in good relative standing to the peer group, but the discount is certainly validated by several periods of underwhelming shareholder performance. This valuation makes shares more attractive in spite of longer-term share performance, and further hammers in our thesis that the market may be under-reflecting the entire value of LIVN's situation into shares from period. We are confident that LIVN can converge to the upside, especially as shares are only trading a very slight premium to historical average EV/EBITDA of 15.8x and P/E of 24.1x.

Management's lack of transparency over the recent years makes certain valuation measures quite difficult. It is therefore appropriate to value the segment arms of the company to give investors an accurate scope of the upside potential on face value. Using a sum of the parts ("SOTP") framework in valuation of asset returns in each major segment of the portfolio, we see a fair value of $86.54, ~48% upside on today's trading (subject to change with publication times). We've given a probability of success of 70% in the base case to reflect the risk of pipeline assets, management's poor track record, pricing dynamics in each of LIVN's operating markets, alongside the disruption risk with speed of innovation in respective sectors. For the discount rate, we've decided to use the opportunity cost of holding a 10-year treasury at the current yield coupled with the 10-year expected return of the S&P 500, giving a figure of 11.77%. It is appropriate to use this methodology as by backing LIVN, investors are potentially forgoing more predictable asset returns with lower downside baked into the outcomes.

In our model, the most upside we see coming from the NM segment, which contributed to ~40% of total sales and is the major performer in the portfolio alongside advanced circulatory support. This aligns with our thesis on the disconnect in asset value and market pricing for LIVN shares at this point in time. We would remind investors that our valuation is calculated "ex-management," meaning we haven't added a risk premium to the discount rate to reflect the management risk (from past performance). Nonetheless, we believe that LIVN has the propensity to converge to the upside, as investors begin to realise the asset returns in the NM and circulatory support segments in particular. Should investors want to see the full range of valuation outcomes based on a wide scope of inputs and assumptions into the model that we have constructed, then they can contact me directly on Seeking Alpha via inbox and this can be provided to assist further in one's own reasoning.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares trended sideways since the consolidation in April from the March selloff. There has been relatively wide price dispersal around the mean, with no major movements up or down away from this level. Volatility to the downside has been balanced, and we've seen repetitive mean reversion activity until mid-September. Since then, shares have formed a new level of support, and there is now upward pressure from the bottom driving shares north, where they are currently being tested at the longer-term resistance level. One could draw the correlation in timing of the uptick in pricing to the letter of Prime Capital. The mouth of the ascending triangle setup formed from this activity is narrowing, indicating the potential for pricing to break through the flat upper resistance line and create new level or upward activity into the next periods. Therefore, we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment has turned bullish, and the market may be pricing in the valuation effects and restructuring focus discussed earlier, as shares begin to converge to the upside. We feel this recent pricing activity in the coming periods supports our thesis on share direction over the coming quarters. Investors can see this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Momentum and current RSI ranges support the points above, and there has been a reasonable amount of causal relationship between these 2 factors and pricing outcomes across the YTD. On balance volume, shown in the lowest frame in the chart below, has made a turn northwards back above zero, adding weight to these points also. As momentum has remained stable and at a decent level across the span of this year, and considering the high correlation in pricing activity and momentum YTD, investors should look to movements in momentum and on balance volume over the coming periods to signal entry points to realise additional upside. We would encourage investors to enter on the earliest sign of a major uptick in momentum and on balance volume combined, and reallocate on any disconnect in pricing weakness to upward momentum. Investors can see these causal relationships on the chart below.

In Short

LIVN certainly has levers in place to drive top-line growth over the coming periods, particularly as the company may begin to recognise the value of restructurings and liquidity preservation measures over the coming periods. Shares are trading at a discount to peers, and we see high upside potential using the SOTP and multiples based price target in our calculations. As the pandemic begins to diminish, procedure deferrals should pick back up and patient turnover will likely reflect the same. LIVN is well positioned to capitalise on the same, and management's new focus on higher margin segments and more profitable business arms can translate to shareholder value in the coming periods also. We believe that management have begun to demonstrate more of a grasp on what is required to create longevity in shareholder value, a sentiment that has been absent since 2015. Our estimations do recognise the level of risk and speculation on management at play, and much of the bullish sentiment outlined in this analysis is "ex-management", as mentioned. One additional benefit to the company in this refocusing exercise is relief on the margin pressures that have plagued the income statement over the last 4-5 years. Therefore, the stage has begun to set for shares to begin their climb northwards.

Additionally, we see sequential sales growth in key portfolio segments over the coming year and see this trend continuing into the next 5 years at least, especially as the advanced circulatory support segment begins to gain traction over this time. What isn't discussed in this analysis is the secured note offering completed back in June, that overwhelmingly tilts the favour towards lenders in the covenant structure. Prime Capital was quick to point this out in their scathing review of management performance in October, questioning their grasp on capital markets, and we absolutely agree. This should be considered in the investment debate by investors also, and further displays management's sloppy balance sheet and covenant management. Additional downside risks to our thesis include pipeline risks where the company fails to convert on upcoming developments like the RECOVER trial, worse than expected sales performance in each or any of the portfolio segments, significant disruption in operating areas that often occur in medical technology and appliance markets, in addition to the choice of CFO not working out for the company. We would also advocate that there is no guarantee that shares will converge to the level of upside conveyed in our analysis, and that all discounted cash flow summaries are sensitive to inputs like choice of discount rate and other assumptions. Investors can request a copy of the wider sensitivity analysis and scenario analysis completed for our in-house report by contacting me directly on Seeking Alpha, to observe the range of valuation inputs that arise from a series of different assumptions. Additionally, we've modelled a 70% POS; however, the company may not convert at this level into the future, which investors must realise also.

Nonetheless, based on our analysis of LIVN, we believe that the market is currently under-reflecting the asset value and potential for sequential growth in the current share price, and believe this disconnect may result in a convergence in share prices to the upside over the coming years, especially if management begin to work through the myriad of issues that have plagued outcomes since 2015. We look forward to providing additional coverage on this one, and to any follow ups or additional questioning that may arise from the publishing of this report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.