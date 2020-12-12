As I pointed out in many articles in the past, while a mass-market EV remains the holy grail, most EVs are still sold to the same income demographic that tends to buy luxury cars. The technology to produce EVs with enough range to make it as useful to the average global middle-class consumer as an ICE-powered car simply doesn't exist. Massive government subsidies are helping to close the price gap, but even so it is not always enough. Ferrari (RACE) seems to believe that battery technology is not yet there in terms of providing the needed qualities for a high-performance vehicle, either. Here Ferrari may be wrong because once the price is no longer much of a barrier, much more can be done with the existing technology. Market trends suggest that EVs are set to take an ever-larger bite out of the luxury car market, meaning that potentially no luxury car maker or brand is safe. Ferrari's performance thus far, as well as other factors may suggest otherwise, at least for now. It might still be prudent nevertheless to start experimenting with EV models, just in case.

Business is good for Ferrari

One of the reasons why Ferrari leadership may be somewhat reluctant to embrace the EV trend is because business has been good as of late. In 2019, it saw record sales of over 10,000 units. Earnings per share jumped by over 9%. With a net profit of just $700 million on revenues of $3.77 billion, profit margins look healthy at almost 19%. By comparison, Tesla (TSLA), with its pure EV business model, still lost money in 2019, so it may make sense for Ferrari to keep out of the EV trend, at least for now. There are of course some other factors that can be argued that contribute to Tesla's constant record of losing money. Tesla is a company in constant expansion and innovation mode, which takes up a lot of resources; nevertheless, the lack of profits is notable. Last year was clearly a moment that probably reinforced the concept of not fixing something that works well within Ferrari's leadership. With revenues and adjusted net profits both on the rise, the EV trend seems to have very little effect on Ferrari's sales, at least for now.

2020 looks a bit more challenging, with revenues down 3% in the third quarter, compared with the same quarter in 2019. Even so, earnings per share rose by over 2%, which makes it a still decent performance. Regardless of how 2020 will turn out, given everything that is happening around the world, it is hardly a year that offers much guidance in regards to future trends, based on this year's results.

The elusive long-range cheap EV is pushing automakers to compete in the luxury segment with EV offers

The latest example of yet another failure of automakers to reach the EV holy grail is Renault's (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY) unveiling of the most affordable EV in Europe, under its Dacia brand, which only has an official range of about 125 miles (200 km). The official range tends to be inflated, while certain driving conditions, like the winter season, for instance, will reduce that range to something like 70-80 miles. For safety, people would probably want to stop and recharge after about 60 miles in winter. It is yet another city car that car companies expect working-class consumers to embrace, giving up on their freedom offered by ICE driving range, for all those times when people need to or want to drive more than just for their daily errands.

Beyond a niche segment of the population, city car EVs do not have a lot of potential to gain market share, which is why carmakers are mostly focused on providing EV options to upper-middle-class consumers as well as the wealthy. The niche market that Ferrari targets is the thin strata of the wealthy. This alone is a potential threat to Ferrari, because while a Ferrari signals wealth, a luxury EV signals wealth as well as social virtue. I am working under the assumption that performance and comfort, as well as other practical measures of utility, are not the only factors that lead to the sale of a luxury car. Social status signaling plays a part as well at least with some consumers.

Ferrari sold just over 10,000 cars last year, with an average price of $405,000. The average price is a clear indicator of the fact that Ferrari as a brand makes a somewhat different affluence statement compared with owning a high-priced EV. The most expensive EVs sell in the $100,000 to $200,000 range. It is a price range that attracts not only the very wealthy elites but also high-earning professionals, with an income of $100,000 and over.

Source: CNBC.

As the chart shows, EV makers are targeting the more affluent segments of society, but not necessarily the top 1%, which is where most Ferrari owners are to be found. Given the lack of progress on providing the world with EVs that can cater to the middle class, I am sure that more and more carmakers will provide high-end, high-performance EVs as an alternative. In fact, there are a few offers out there which Ferrari's leadership needs to contemplate in terms of their significance. The Porsche Taycan, which does cater to the same income demographics given its starting price of over $150,000, is one such example. It also caters to high-performance expectations, while also signaling social responsibility, which may be an important factor for many buyers. Such offers could start affecting demand for Ferrari down the line, which is why it might be wise to start preparing to provide the market with its own EV option.

Automakers facing emissions penalties

The issue of emissions penalties may be a somewhat odd issue to consider when looking at an automaker such as Ferrari. First of all, any penalties that may be imposed per vehicle, as is the case with the newest EU effort to reduce emissions, would be far more easily absorbed by a brand like Ferrari than is the case for most mass-market automakers. The current penalty set to come into effect is $106/g of Carbon Dioxide produced over the limit of 95 grams per kilometer. With an average sale price of over $400,000 per vehicle, a penalty of a few thousand dollars per vehicle would in no way dent its profits. Ferrari can raise the cost of its cars by a similar amount to the penalty, without losing many customers. That is not the case for most other automakers selling cars to the global middle class. They sell cars with a profit margin that is most often just a few thousand dollars, or sometimes even less. Based on Ferrari's 2019 financial results, its profits come out to about $69,000 per vehicle, therefore it has plenty of room to either absorb the penalties or pass it on to customers.

While Ferrari should be able to weather the current penalties appearing in places like the EU, there is a good chance that things may get far worse for carmakers that fail to bring their average fleet emissions in line with mandates. The EU is looking to reduce its emissions by 55% compared with 1990 levels by 2030. In order to achieve such a drastic cut in emissions, it will have to reduce its oil consumption drastically, meaning that most likely far more draconian penalties will be introduced in the coming years. Other countries and regions may head in the same direction.

A Ferrari EV could gain new customers, while every EV sold could reduce Ferrari's climate penalty costs

A reduction in Ferrari's potential emissions penalties liabilities that it is set to be confronted with in Europe and elsewhere around the world may not seem like it should be a high priority for its management, for the reasons I already touched on. Ferrari produces high-performance cars, with a sleek design, and in theory, that is all it has to do going forward in order to continue catering to its clients. It could be argued that any distraction from the brand mission would risk undermining its brand, therefore the current policy choice of not pursuing a Ferrari EV is wise. Besides, given its low-volume, high-value business model, it would never suffer as much as car companies that cater to the mass-market with high production volumes.

On the other hand, a high-performance Ferrari EV option could in theory attract new customers to the brand, helping to boost sales. Every EV sold in markets where penalties are being introduced on carmakers, based on the average fuel efficiency of their products, would help to reduce those liabilities. There is also a chance that the luxury car market will in fact lean more heavily towards EVs than expected, at which point Ferrari could be caught out by market shifts. If it already has some presence in the EV market, it can simply expand its footprint in response to market shifts as needed.

Given the evolution of the growing EV market, which is shifting heavily into the luxury car demographics, it makes sense in my view for all luxury car makers to consider their approach to the EV trend very carefully. It is true that even within the luxury car segment Ferrari is on the higher end of the price and arguably performance spectrum, which in theory should shield it from losing customers, at least for now. With other high-performance brands like Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY) moving into the niche EV market as well, it cannot be excluded that customers looking for high performance, as well as social responsibility signaling derived from owning electric vehicles, will increasingly strive to also look for a social responsibility statement option when buying such a vehicle. Ferrari should not risk being caught out by sudden consumer preference shifts. Nor can it ignore the prospect of more and more penalties faced by automakers that fail to comply with demands for reduced emissions. While it is entirely possible that Ferrari is in fact making the right decision by not wasting its resources on EV development, it would not hurt to hedge its bets, given the overall direction of the global car market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.