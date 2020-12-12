The company is still in a development stage. It doesn't have any revenues.

Introduction

SunHydrogen (OTCPK:HYSR) is on its way to becoming a producer of a green hydrogen generator based on water and sun. The company is in the development stage of these generators. It isn't sure if the company will generate revenues or become profitable.

The share price surged recently on news about the first demonstration units of this generator. I believe it's an interesting moment to take a look at the company and its prospects.

Technology Of SunHydrogen Is Very Promising

"We believe a low-cost distributed production technology, such as the SunHydrogen technology, is the way to enable a world of clean and renewable energy."

Annual Report 2020

SunHydrogen is developing a hydrogen generator based on using sunlight and any source of water. This would include wastewater or seawater. Hydrogen fuel is a clean source of energy. It has a large potential in the future energy mix. Companies focusing on transportation on hydrogen fuel include Nikola (NKLA) and Toyota (TM).

Here is a short clip on YouTube about a prototype of the Gen-1 hydrogen generator of SunHydrogen. It explains how the generator technically works. It looks like a home video because of the small resources of SunHydrogen.

SunHydrogen's Gen-1 hydrogen generator looks ready and will be demonstrated soon by 100 units. It also works on a Gen-2 hydrogen generator.

"Still being developed, our proprietary and highly-efficient nanoparticle technology is built from the ground up to systematically lower the cost of each component."

The main goal of this new generator is to produce hydrogen at a low cost. It wants to keep costs below $4/H2 kg. This would bring costs in the price range of green hydrogen today. This is between $2.50 and 4.50/H2 kg according to Bloomberg. The cost is crucial to compete with other hydrogen generators. It should also have a more fault-tolerant design.

It's unclear what the costs for the Gen-1 generator are. I don't know if it's economically interesting for potential buyers. SunHydrogen doesn't give these figures yet about Gen-1.

Green And Local Hydrogen

The interesting part of this hydrogen generator is that it produces green hydrogen. Hydrogen comes largely from natural gas and coal today. This is called grey or blue hydrogen depending on how it is exactly produced. Green hydrogen is the way to go. It's sustainable and doesn't emit any pollution during production or usage.

Another interesting part is that it can be produced locally. The only requirements are water, which can even be seawater or wastewater, and sun. This reduces the need for transportation. This kind of hydrogen generator is widely applicable in locations such as fuel stations.

Market Capitalization Of About $195M

SunHydrogen has a decent market cap of close to $200M. This mainly comes from the recent explosion of its share price.

Data by YCharts

There are a couple of reasons for this share price increase. The first increase around June 11 happened when SunHydrogen announced the start of the production of 100 hydrogen generation units for demonstration. The next large increase was caused by the announcement of an improved production process. While this delayed the production of the demonstration panels, it improved both the product and process. I believe the general surge in clean energy shares also contributed to SunHydrogen's success on the market this year. Together with its own announcements, this formed the perfect mix for a 2,000% increase in stock price.

Together with the emissions of new shares, this boosted the market cap from $10M to close to $200M. This will put the company on the radar of investors and analysts. The market cap is remarkable for a company with basically only patents.

Financials: No Revenue, Cash Raised By New Shares

SunHydrogen is still a company in the development stage, about 10 years after it went public. This means the company produces zero revenue and has no prospects for revenue soon. The company doesn't have a lot of costs either. It only employs the CEO and works with consultants. The research is done by the University Of Iowa which is paid by a sponsored research agreement.

The company regularly raises cash by emissions of shares or convertible notes. On December 7th, it raised $9 million with a direct offering of 120 million shares at a purchase price of $0.075 per share. This causes some dilution. But it provides the necessary cash for the further development of its hydrogen generator.

Competitors

Other companies are also working on hydrogen generators. Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) is a Norwegian company that delivers hydrogen installations based on electrolysis. It's the leading manufacturer of electrolyzers worldwide. Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) is another manufacturer of electrolyzers. These electrolyzers greatly depend on the cost of energy and need green energy to produce green hydrogen.

These companies are a lot further than SunHydrogen and deliver installations worldwide. They are also researching new technologies to make their products cheaper and more efficient.

Besides these established companies, universities are researching the possibility of green hydrogen out of solar energy and water. For example, the green hydrogen production system from the University of Newcastle Institute for Energy and Resources. KU Leuven in Belgium also developed a solar panel that generates hydrogen.

This shows it's a promising technology. These articles are very enthusiastic about the potential. It seems like SunHydrogen will be the first company to come with a commercial solution. It's, however, likely that competitors will follow soon. These universities protect their technology with patents as well and work with other companies or a spin-off when it's possible.

Conclusion

SunHydrogen is a high-risk, high-reward investment. I believe it still has a lot of hurdles to take. It's unclear when the company will generate revenues or profits. An investment in this company is only possible if you really believe in their product.

For me, it is too much of a gamble that their product will work and that it will be economically feasible. That's why I am interested in the company because of its technology and stay away from the stock for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLLSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any investments you would take after an article or discussions with me are your responsibility. You should do your own due diligence before an investment.