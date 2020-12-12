Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of December 13

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 12/30 1/15 1.06 1.09 2.83% 2.53% 11 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/18 12/31 3.25 3.6 10.77% 3.55% 11 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 12/31 2/1 0.45 0.49 8.89% 3.23% 12 Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 1/29 2/15 0.32 0.34 6.25% 0.78% 21 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 12/30 1/15 1.22 1.23 0.82% 4.14% 11 CubeSmart (CUBE) 12/31 1/15 0.33 0.34 3.03% 4.13% 11 Edison International (EIX) 12/30 1/31 0.6375 0.6625 3.92% 4.22% 18 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 2/11 3/1 0.81 CAD 0.835 CAD 3.09% 7.64% 25 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/4 1/20 0.965 1.035 7.25% 1.77% 31 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 1/14 1/29 1 1.025 2.50% 3.37% 11 Norwood Financial (NWFL) 1/14 2/1 0.25 0.26 4.00% 3.84% 23 Realty Income Corp. (O) 12/31 1/15 0.234 0.2345 0.21% 4.65% 28 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 1/28 3/5 0.38 0.39 2.63% 3.79% 11 Pentair Plc (PNR) 1/21 2/5 0.19 0.2 5.26% 1.55% 45 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 12/18 1/7 0.35 0.37 5.71% 1.31% 30 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 1/14 1/29 0.19 0.21 10.53% 3.25% 11 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 12/30 1/15 1.044 1.046 0.19% 6.08% 24

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Dec. 14 (Ex Div 12/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 1/15 0.6 80.17 2.99% 60 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 1/15 0.83 95.96 3.46% 10 First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 1/4 0.13 35.32 1.47% 10 Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 12/31 0.3 42.67 2.81% 11 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 12/31 0.22 96.1 0.92% 10 Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 12/30 0.6325 46.77 5.41% 34 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 1/4 0.3325 33.55 3.96% 25 Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 12/30 0.17 18.66 3.64% 46

Tuesday, Dec. 15 (Ex-Div 12/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 12/31 0.215 38.4 2.24% 14 Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 12/24 0.35 32.74 4.28% 11 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/31 0.695 69.76 3.99% 35

Wednesday, Dec. 16 (Ex-Div 12/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avient Corp. (AVNT) 1/8 0.2125 38.72 2.20% 11 Chubb Limited (CB) 1/8 0.78 153.74 2.03% 27 Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 1/5 0.39 197.79 0.79% 57 Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 12/31 0.28 42.54 2.63% 11 Republic Bancorp KY (RBCAA) 1/15 0.286 36.53 3.13% 22 Sempra Energy (SRE) 1/15 1.045 128 3.27% 17 Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 12/30 0.7 116.24 2.41% 16

Thursday, Dec. 17 (Ex-Div 12/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 12/29 2 88.06 Special 15 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/31 3.6 405.82 3.55% 11 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 1/15 1.085 125.07 3.47% 12 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 12/29 2 233.32 Special 30 Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 1/4 0.26 22.44 4.63% 10 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 1/12 0.575 152.54 1.51% 16 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 1/11 0.65 64.59 4.03% 10 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 1/7 0.37 56.32 1.31% 29 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 12/31 0.27 41.71 2.59% 10

Friday, Dec. 18 (Ex-Div 12/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Eversource Energy (ES) 12/31 0.5675 85.79 2.65% 22 Toro Company (TTC) 1/13 0.2625 91.52 1.15% 11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 12/15 0.62 1.8% Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 12/21 0.66 2.0% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 12/18 0.45 1.5% Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 12/15 0.26 3.4% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 12/15 0.275 1.5% Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 12/15 1.75 1.1% Avista Corp. (AVA) 12/15 0.405 4.2% Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 12/16 0.62 1.7% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 12/18 0.22 3.7% BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 12/21 3.63 2.1% Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 12/15 0.27 2.5% Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) 12/15 0.42 2.0% Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 12/18 0.27 1.7% Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 12/15 0.72 3.3% Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 12/18 0.13 1.7% CSX Corp. (CSX) 12/15 0.26 1.2% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 12/16 0.965 4.2% Consolidated Edison (ED) 12/15 0.765 4.2% Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 12/18 0.3 4.9% Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 12/18 4.25 Special Evergy Inc (EVRG) 12/21 0.535 3.9% Expeditors International (EXPD) 12/15 0.52 1.1% First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 12/15 0.46 3.6% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 12/17 0.77 0.9% First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) 12/15 0.41 2.5% Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 12/17 0.26 0.8% Griffon Corp. (GFF) 12/17 0.08 1.6% Corning Inc. (GLW) 12/18 0.22 2.5% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 12/17 1.5 2.3% Hershey Company (HSY) 12/15 0.804 2.2% Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 12/15 0.98 2.4% International Paper Co. (IP) 12/15 0.5125 4.2% Kellogg Company (K) 12/15 0.57 3.7% Coca-Cola Company (KO) 12/15 0.41 3.1% Linde Plc (LIN) 12/17 0.963 1.5% ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 12/15 1.17 2.6% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 12/15 1.29 2.5% MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 12/15 0.37 2.1% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 12/15 0.22 3.5% MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 12/15 3.5 Special NACCO Industries (NC) 12/15 0.1925 2.5% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 12/15 0.35 1.9% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 12/16 1.45 1.9% Insperity Inc. (NSP) 12/21 0.4 1.9% Realty Income Corp. (O) 12/15 0.234 4.6% Old Republic International (ORI) 12/15 0.21 4.5% Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 12/21 0.56 4.6% Polaris Inc. (PII) 12/15 0.62 2.6% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 12/15 0.225 1.9% Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 12/17 1.1 5.6% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 12/17 0.65 1.8% Ryder System (R) 12/18 0.56 3.6% Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 12/16 0.22 1.2% Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) 12/17 0.14 4.3% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 12/15 0.34 2.1% RLI Corp. (RLI) 12/18 0.24 1.0% Stepan Company (SCL) 12/15 0.305 1.0% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 12/15 0.12 1.4% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 12/15 0.12 4.7% Steris plc (STE) 12/18 0.4 0.9% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 12/15 0.7 1.6% Tennant Company (TNC) 12/15 0.23 1.3% Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) 12/17 10 Special Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 12/15 0.38 1.9% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 12/15 1.25 1.5% V.F. Corp. (VFC) 12/21 0.49 2.3% Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 12/15 1.25 2.7% Waste Management (WM) 12/18 0.545 1.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, HD, KO, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.