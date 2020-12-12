Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 13

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1/14 2/16 0.36 0.45 25.00% 1.68% 8 AES Corp. (AES) 1/28 2/12 0.1433 0.1505 5.02% 2.85% 10 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 2/25 3/17 0.24 0.26 8.33% 1.25% 9 Mastercard Inc. (MA) 1/7 2/9 0.4 0.44 10.00% 0.54% 10 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 12/30 1/15 0.68 0.71 4.41% 1.39% 10 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 1/19 3/1 0.2 0.25 25.00% 0.63% 9

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Dec. 14 (Ex Div 12/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allegion plc (ALLE) 12/30 0.32 109.58 1.17% 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 12/31 0.3 108.82 1.10% 8 Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 1/5 0.595 47.08 5.06% 7

Tuesday, Dec. 15 (Ex-Div 12/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 12/31 0.36 37.44 3.85% 9 First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 12/31 0.17 64.1 1.06% 7 Synovus Financial (SNV) 1/4 0.33 32.42 4.07% 7 Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 12/31 0.08 18.64 1.72% 7

Wednesday, Dec. 16 (Ex-Div 12/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corp. (AL) 1/6 0.16 42.56 1.50% 9 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 1/12 0.14 15 3.73% 7 Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 1/4 0.15 12.93 4.64% 9 The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 1/9 0.095 14.07 2.70% 7 Prologis Inc. (PLD) 12/31 0.58 97.37 2.38% 7 Systemax Inc. (SYX) 12/28 2 36.45 Special 5 TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 12/30 2.14 73 Special 6

Thursday, Dec. 17 (Ex-Div 12/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 1/15 0.09 11.8 3.05% 5 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 1/5 0.52 60.56 3.43% 6 Western Union Company (WU) 12/31 0.225 22.13 4.07% 6

Friday, Dec. 18 (Ex-Div 12/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CMC Materials (CCMP) 1/29 0.44 144.66 1.22% 5 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 1/5 0.08 14.47 2.21% 6 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 2/5 1.13 184.72 2.45% 5 QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 1/7 0.47 58.13 3.23% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 12/15 0.35 2.0% AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 12/15 0.16 0.7% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 12/18 0.27 4.0% Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 12/18 0.27 1.9% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 12/15 0.18 4.4% Avnet Inc. (AVT) 12/16 0.21 2.7% Brunswick Corp. (BC) 12/18 0.27 1.5% Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 12/21 0.15 2.3% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 12/15 0.23 5.2% CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 12/18 0.235 2.2% CTO Realty Growth (CTO) 12/21 1 9.6% Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 12/18 0.19 0.9% Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 12/16 0.24 1.2% First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 12/18 0.26 2.9% Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 12/17 0.04 Special Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 12/17 0.3 2.7% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 12/15 0.33 1.9% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 12/15 0.3175 2.3% Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 12/15 0.255 4.3% KeyCorp (KEY) 12/15 0.185 4.7% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 12/18 0.08 3.1% LCI Industries (LCII) 12/18 0.75 2.3% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 12/15 0.205 7.8% Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 12/16 0.28 4.3% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 12/21 0.28 CAD 4.9% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 12/15 0.27 3.4% Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 12/18 0.49 1.6% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 12/15 0.22 1.3% EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 12/16 0.26 1.4% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 12/15 0.15 2.3% Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 12/15 0.175 1.7% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 12/17 0.39 0.8% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 12/15 0.295 5.8% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 12/18 0.22 2.6% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 12/15 0.28 6.3% Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 12/15 0.445 2.6% United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 12/18 0.1425 4.4% United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 12/18 0.15 2.5% UFP Industries (UFPI) 12/15 0.125 0.9% Valvoline Inc. (VVV) 12/15 0.125 2.2% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 12/15 0.09 0.5% Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 12/15 0.23 0.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

