The CEO is expected to have 82% of the total amount of voting power. As a result, the Board of Directors could be non-independent, which is not ideal.

WISH’s total amount of assets is represented by 92% of current assets. In my opinion, the company appears well prepared to make massive investments in marketing efforts to promote the website.

I get an EV/Sales ratio of 3.6x-3.9x forward sales, which, I don’t believe, is expensive because the gross profit margin is close to 65% in 2020.

ContextLogic is an ecommerce business model, whose users are growing at a massive rate. ContextLogic already has more than 100 million users in many countries.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is selling shares at 3.6x-3.9x forward sales, which, I believe, is cheap. Other competitors are trading at higher valuations with less sales growth and low gross profit margin. The company is expected to be a controlled entity, which I don’t appreciate. With that, many investment bankers are working on the IPO, so I believe that there is a significant stock demand. I would expect the share price to increase once the IPO is executed.

Business Model

Founded in 2010, WISH is an ecommerce business model, whose users are growing at a massive rate. After operating for ten years, WISH already has more than 100 million users in many countries:

"We have become one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting more than 100 million monthly active users (“MAUs” or “monthly active users”) in over 100 countries to over 500,000 merchants offering approximately 150 million items."

Source: Prospectus

I reviewed the main stats of the company’s website. WISH reports 184 million visitors per month and 4.87 pages per visit. The company is still far from the stats given by Amazon (AMZN). There is a significant room for improvement. If the company increases its pages per visit and reaches AMZN’s stats, we could see an increase in the sales growth:

Source: SimilarWeb

Source: SimilarWeb - Amazon

The company is increasing its market expenditures. SimilarWeb shows that the company is paying 75.99% of its keywords. It means that WISH is still generating brand equity and recognition. As a result, in my opinion, we will see additional sales growth in the future.

Source: SimilarWeb

WISH appears to have significant business potential. I checked the amount of results given by Google. With Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) having 47.3 million results, the company has 13.2 million results. In my opinion, in the future, the number of results could increase by more than four times. With more references in Google and more products to be sold, WISH could see its sales growth exploding up.

Source: Google

Sales Growth Without Large Amount of Marketing Expenses

In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, sales increased by 31% as compared to the same period in 2019. Gross profit margin was close to 80% in 2019 and 65% in 2020. The company’s gross profit margin is larger than that of other competitors. Amazon, Alibaba and other competitors have a 3Y median gross profit margin of 25%-55%. Investors need to notice this fact while doing the valuation of ContextLogic.

Source: YCharts

With respect to the expenses, WISH has not increased the amount of sales and marketing expenses a lot. Interestingly, the company obtained more than 30% sales growth in 2020. However, 9M 2020 marketing expenses increased by only 13% as compared to 9M 2019. ContextLogic appears to be executing great SEO and data analysis, or the website is well developed. Sales don’t usually grow that much without significant marketing expenses. Read the following lines, which explain how the company offers personalized browsing:

"We are revolutionizing mobile commerce with a user experience that is mobile-first, discovery-based, deeply-personalized, and entertaining. Over 90% of our user activity and purchases occur on our mobile app. Our highly-personalized product feed enables our users to discover products they want to purchase by simply scrolling through our mobile app and browsing. Over 70% of the sales on our platform do not involve a search query and instead come from personalized browsing."

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

WISH does not only operate an innovative business model, it is also operating in an industry which is expected to grow at a massive pace. Experts are expecting double-digit growth in the next four years. Even if the ContextLogic does not perform, the company’s sales growth will be close to the market growth.

"In 2019, global ecommerce was a $3.4 trillion market expected to nearly double to reach $6.3 trillion by 2024. Within ecommerce, mobile is the clear dominant force, comprising 63% of global ecommerce in 2019, and is expected to grow to 71% by 2024."

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet: The Amount Of Liquidity Is Impressive

WISH has a significant amount of cash in hand. I don’t really see why the company needs to raise that amount of new cash. We are talking about $844 million in cash and $250 million in marketable securities. If the company needs a market for its securities, it may raise a lower amount of liquidity. In my opinion, shareholders will not like it if the company shows more than $2 billion of cash standing in the balance sheet.

With respect to the total amount of assets, in September 2020, WISH’s total amount of assets is represented by 92% of current assets. In my opinion, the company appears well prepared to make massive investments in marketing efforts to promote the website. As a result, I would expect sales growth to be more significant in the near future.

Source: Prospectus

I do appreciate that the company does not report financial debt. Of course, there are some warrant liabilities, but the company expects to convert the warrants when the IPO is executed. It is also interesting that WISH reports $487 million in merchants payable. It means that the company has agreements with vendors. These agreements help finance the company’s day to day operations. The company does not need to talk to banks.

Source: Prospectus

The IPO Will Offer Liquidity For Shareholders

I don’t really believe that the company needs $1 billion more. Having said that, I like that large shareholders did not announce the sale of significant equity stakes. In addition, the company does not have debt, so it will not use the proceeds to pay that. Read the following lines for further information on the matter:

"The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility and create a public market for our Class A common stock, obtain additional working capital, and facilitate our future access to the public equity markets to allow us to implement our business plan. We currently intend to use the net proceeds received by us from this offering for working capital, operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses to fund the growth of our business, and capital expenditures."

Source: Prospectus

Investment banks, which organize the IPO, are well-known. Everybody appears to be selling shares of WISH. I do appreciate this fact. It shows that many people want to be part of the future of the company. There is clearly a significant amount of stock demand.

Source: Prospectus

Risk: Controlled Entity

I took a careful look at the company’s capitalization because the company has two types of share classes and convertible securities. As said, the convertible securities are expected to be converted when the IPO goes live. However, the company will have class A and B shares, which may not be fair for IPO investors. The CEO is expected to have 82% of the total amount of voting power. As a result, the Board of Directors could be non-independent, which is not ideal. The Board of Directors could make decisions to benefit the controlling shareholders:

"The holders of our outstanding shares of Class B common stock will hold approximately 82.0% of the voting power of our outstanding capital stock immediately following this offering, and our founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairperson, Peter Szulczewski, will hold, or have the ability to control, approximately 59.3% of the voting power of our outstanding capital stock immediately following this offering."

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

IPO Price Does Not Seem Expensive At 3.6x-3.9x Forward Sales

WISH expects to sell shares at $22-$24. If we take into account 586 million shares after the offering, the market capitalization will be equal to $13-$14 billion. With cash of $2.1 billion, the valuation would be equal to $10.9-$11.9 billion. Let’s use 31% sales growth, so I get forward sales of $3 billion. Using that figure, I get an EV/Sales ratio of 3.6x-3.9x forward sales, which, I don’t believe, is expensive because the gross profit margin is close to 65% in 2020. Other companies are growing at 17%-37% with the exception of Shopify (SHOP), which reports sales growth of 96%. I would expect WISH to be more expensive than its competitors. However, they trade at 1x-8x sales. It does not really make sense that WISH sells shares at less than 5x. Given the multiples of competitors, the company could soon trade at 4x-5x sales.

Source: YCharts

Source: YChart

My Take

With large sales growth and gross profit margin, WISH appears to be an opportunity at 3.6x-3.9x forward sales. In my view, the company could trade at 4x-5x because other competitors trade at 8x sales with less sales growth. I don’t like that WISH is expected to be a controlled entity. However, many investment bankers are working on the IPO, which means that there is a large stock demand. I don’t expect traders to care a lot about corporate governance in this case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.