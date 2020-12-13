The Interpublic Group is significantly undervalued, and investors will benefit from stellar earnings and an expansion of valuation multiples in the coming years.

"What are the best stocks to play the expected recovery of the global economy?" This, arguably, is the most important question many investors are asking themselves right now, given the positive developments seen from the vaccine front over the last few weeks. The Street is focused on big tech names and pharmaceutical giants, which is not a bad strategy considering the macroeconomic backdrop. The advertising industry, in my opinion, is one of the hidden gems that are yet to be discovered by the general investing public. Among the many players representing this sector, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) stands out as a top pick to play out the expected bump in earnings during the recovery phase.

Transitioning from a dividend stock to a growth stock

The price return is not eye-popping, and the total return is north of 10% thanks to the healthy dividend yield at which the stock traded over the last year or so. To put it simply, Interpublic Group has lived up to my expectations.

Things, however, are looking much more interesting for me as a growth investor now.

A good place to start this analysis is to look at empirical evidence regarding the behavior of global advertising revenue during and after economic recessions. The most recent economic crisis that we can think of is the financial crisis of 2008, and global nominal GDP declined by nearly 12% in 2009 as a result of the challenging macroeconomic conditions back then. Things, however, took a U-turn during the recovery phase, and the advertising industry was one of the few sectors to bounce back sharply along with the global economy.

Source: Eurasian Economists Association

Things could turn out to be similar or even better this time around. As illustrated below, the World Bank projects the global economy to grow 4% in 2021, and the positive momentum is expected to continue for a few more years.

Source: The World Bank

A strong recovery in advanced economies will be good news for Interpublic as the company derives the bulk of revenue from the United States and other developed regions. For instance, the United States accounted for over 63% of total revenue for the 9 months ended on Sep. 30 according to company filings.

The unprecedented measures taken by both fiscal and monetary policymakers to help the global economy have left billions of dollars on the table for businesses of every scale and size, and this is good news for the advertising industry.

It seems to be a matter of time until the next stimulus package is approved, despite the differences between the Senate and the House. The control of the Senate will be determined by the Georgia runoffs scheduled for Jan. 5, and betting odds currently favor Republicans to hold ground. If this happens, the stimulus package might get further pushed back, but the two parties are likely to reach some middle ground in the foreseeable future as both the parties have agreed on the importance of stimulating the American economy. This expected boost will be welcome news for the advertising industry as ad dollars are likely to be positively impacted by the stimulus package.

The return of sports events will be another driver of global advertising revenue in 2021.

Taking these positive developments and the massive hit to the global economy resulting from the pandemic into consideration, Magna Global believes it would take a few years for the advertising industry to reach the pre-pandemic level. The industry, however, is expected to report stellar growth from the lows seen in 2020. The below table provides insights into the expected growth in key regions.

Source: Magna/Economica

The Interpublic Group, as one of the leading advertising companies in the world with a strong presence in the digital market, is well-positioned to benefit from the expected growth of the industry. In addition to the improving numbers, investors will benefit from expanding earnings multiples as well when the sentiment toward cyclical business sectors improve. This makes now the best time to invest in The Interpublic Group stock to book handsome profits in the coming years while enjoying a 4% yield.

Intrinsic value estimate

Wall Street analysts project Interpublic revenue to decline approximately 7% in 2020, and I have used this assumption in my earnings model as well. For 2021, however, I expect The Interpublic Group to report a 4% growth in revenue, in line with the expected growth of the global economy. I have used this conservative estimate to arrive at an intrinsic value estimate that could be used as a worst-case value to determine whether the stock is undervalued at the current market price of around $24. The below table summarizes the revenue projections through 2024.

Fiscal Year Revenue Estimate (USD millions) Implied Growth Rate 2020 $8,021 -7% 2021 $8,358 4.2% 2022 $8,630 3.2% 2023 $8,688 0.7% 2024 $8,949 3%

Source: Author's estimates

Below are some of the major assumptions used in my model.

Capital expenditures to average 2.4% of revenue. An effective tax rate of 26%. The weighted average cost of capital to remain steady at 7%. Terminal growth rate of 2.5%.

With these conservative assumptions, I find The Interpublic Group stock to have an intrinsic value of just over $42 today, which implies an upside of over 76% from the current market price.

Takeaway

The Interpublic Group is well-positioned to grow along with the expected revival of the global advertising industry. My investment thesis for Interpublic is based on both the story and the numbers. The company has weathered the economic downturn so far from a financial perspective, and the negative impact of Covid-19 is likely to subside along with successful developments reported by pharmaceutical companies. On the other hand, the market sentiment toward cyclical stocks will turn for the better in the coming months as prospects for economic growth improve. As a result of both these developments, The Interpublic Group stock will not only report stellar earnings but also will attract higher valuation multiples. The stock is undervalued, and the dividend yield is handsome.

As a growth investor, I like what I see. Dividend investors should be loving what they see as a dividend cut is highly unlikely at this point.

