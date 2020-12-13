I would be very cautious here, although shorting these high-fliers is a very risky business unfortunately, especially these days.

The promise of the company looks good, yet the implied sales multiples are too high, certainly as growth is lackluster given the potential of the business.

C3.ai (AI) has seen a splashing public debut. Not only have shares tripled from the offering price, the pricing process was very strong with shares up a factor of 4 times from the initial midpoint at which shares were set to go public in recent weeks.

Despite a great promise, that of being a pure play in the transformative AI business, the more than 60 times sales multiple at which shares trade looks incredible, as revenue growth slowed down from 70% in 2019 to just single digits currently, making me extremely cautious here.

Data Intelligence

C3.ai has been founded in 2009 by Thomas Siebel and colleagues to take advantage of the changed IT landscape, with trends including elastic cloud computing, big data, IoT, AI and predictive analytics.

These trends were in their emerging shoes with the company aiming to take advantage of this, including a unified software development. The company has focused heavily on AI applications, which is the focus of the company as the company aims to replicate what Mr. Siebel has done among others within Oracle and Siebel Systems, although the current opportunity is far larger of course.

These AI software applications are sold on a SaaS basis, with its applications deployed on Azure, AWS, Google cloud, among others. The range of applications in which these capabilities can be used is extensive, including inventory management, personal health, energy management, and anti-money laundering, just to name a few. The final range of applications is extremely wide as AI has the potential to transform and contribute to any industry in today's world.

Valuation Discussions

C3.ai and its underwriters initially aimed to sell 15.5 million shares in a price range between $36 and $38 per share. Solid demand made that the preliminary range had already been raised in recent weeks, with final pricing taking place at $42 per share.

This means that the company could see gross proceeds of $651 million with the offering, bolstering pro-forma net cash positions to roughly $1.05 billion. With 96.3 million shares outstanding, equity of the company is valued at $4.05 billion, implying that operating assets are valued at exactly $3.0 billion. This valuation has attracted some noteworthy investors including Microsoft which stepped into the public offering at the offer price.

To justify this valuation, the company has seen rapid growth in recent times. The company generated nearly $92 million in sales in 2018 on which the company reported a $36 million operating loss. Revenues rose 71% to 2019 with sales approaching $157 million, yet operating losses essentially doubled to $71 million.

Important to note is that the fiscal year of the company ends in April of the year. This means that only the first two quarters of 2020 have been reported, with sales up just around 11% to $81.8 million which is disappointing, as operating losses narrowed significantly from roughly $31 million to $18 million.

If we look at the most recent quarters, the degree of the decline in revenue growth is very noteworthy. Revenues in the most recent four quarters came in around $41 million, as sales growth slowed down to just 6% in the most recent quarter. At this $165 million run rate, operating assets trade around 18 times sales. While the promise of the business is very obvious, I am quite puzzled to see full year growth rates of 71% in 2019 having slowed down to just mid single digit rates, which is quite concerning.

Shares have seen incredible momentum and now trade at $120 per share. At this level, this works down to a $10.5 billion operating asset valuation. This implies that the operating assets are valued around 63 times revenues, while the company continues to lose money and growth is so slow.

The trading developments have at least been beneficial for one energy company as Baker Hughes (BKR) has entered into a joint-venture with the company in the summer of 2019, now holding 10.8 million shares which at $120 are valued at $1.3 billion. This is a very welcome development given the developments in its core business, equivalent to about a dollar per share in terms of the valuation.

Avoid Here

Despite the promise, I think C3.ai is benefiting from the crazy IPO momentum as the current valuations marks a big disconnect from the actual operating performance. The biggest risk here relates to the valuation as the trends of the end markets are quite obvious, while losses are relatively modest in comparison to the net cash holdings of the firm. Other risks include some customer consternation risks with Engie, Caterpillar and Baker Hughes, although not a major concern to me.

Besides the high valuation, I fear stiff competition as well with larger firms having more resources to built competing solutions, as in this case the reliance on key executives is always a risk as well.

The content of what has been written above makes it evident that I am extremely cautious here. There is nothing wrong with the promise of the business and its leadership, my big concern is that of the implied sales multiples in relation to the growth rates reported at the moment. Based on this, I find it very easy to avoid the shares although shorting high-fliers in this market remains a very risky business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.