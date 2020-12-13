2020 has been a rough year for good reasons, but the stock is more likely to rise as the company's financial performance improves in 2021.

American Express shares have lost nearly 4% of their market value in the past week, and they now sit 12% below all-time highs.

In reviewing my list of worst-performing stocks of the past week, one name stood out at the very top (or bottom, if you will) of the list. American Express (AXP) shares have lost nearly 4% of their market value in the past five trading days alone, a much worse performance than that of the financial services sector in general (XLF). The stock is now further from its February 2020 highs.

Recent weakness can probably be explained by overall equities market softness, coupled with a decline in interest rates that is usually not a bullish sign for banks and consumer credit companies. Yet, I believe that investors might be too focused on short-term concerns, missing the forest for the trees.

Credit: Seeking Alpha

Little traction so far

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, AXP declined as much as 50%, and has yet to fully recover. The chart below shows that the stock is still 12% off its 2020 peak level, while the broad market (SPY), the "old economy" Dow Jones index (DIA), value stocks (SPYV) and the financial services sector are all closer to their all-time highs.

I understand why AXP, the stock of an otherwise high-quality company, has suffered so much this year. The company's exposure to the travel and entertainment business, ravaged by the pandemic, is greater than its closest peers'. Traditionally, nearly one-third of American Express' billed business comes from T&E, one-fourth of which from small- to mid-sized customers that have been hurting the most in 2020.

Data by YCharts

But I believe that the market will continue to move past the COVID-19 impact on the economy over the next several months, as it has started to in the past few weeks. The distribution of a vaccine that leads to the gradual reopening of the global economies may not happen overnight. However, the recovery in the price of value stocks that will likely precede it should happen more quickly.

Once the near-term concerns about Amex are put to rest, what will be left are strong fundamentals and a resilient business model. On the latter, I appreciate the company's better diversified revenue mix for a credit card company, one that is not overly dependent on interest income in times of low yields. See graph below, which has been compiled using pre-COVID-19 numbers that should better reflect a "business as usual" state. Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

Also, the credit quality of American Express's book of loans is about as good as one can find in the industry, on par with best-in-class banks like JPMorgan (JPM). The company's delinquencies and charge-offs have traditionally been on the low end of the spectrum. The table below shows that the profile of Amex's customers is better than average and has been improving substantially since prior to the Great Recession.

While the U.S. consumer still seems to be in good shape, with non-housing debt declining YOY in the third quarter and servicing cost decreasing due to lower interest rates, I continue to be cautious about the impact of possible economic deterioration on financial services companies. Therefore, in the banking sector, I still favor quality over boldness, and American Express seems to check this box.

Source: Company's presentation

Final words

The current year has been a tough one for American Express, and understandably so. But I believe that the next 12-24 months will be a period of recovery in the company's financial results. Were my All-Equities SRG portfolio not already invested in this stock, I would consider doing so now, before shares find their way to previous all-time highs (representing 13% upside opportunity from current levels) and beyond.

Join our community Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on AXP (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP, CALL OPTIONS ON SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.