The stock is quite expensive today as investors try to get in front of NAV increases that may or may not materialize.

The unparalleled disruption in financial markets that took place early in 2020 had many consequences. Stocks of just about every type sold off, government bonds went parabolic, and credit instruments went haywire in a lot of cases. That was especially true for many types of lower grade credit, including the kind that leveraged loan shops invest in.

One such example is Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), which as you can see below, lost nearly all of its value early on in the pandemic. It has since rallied quite strongly but has failed to reclaim its pre-COVID trading price.

Given the way the stock has rallied, the way the company’s book value has recovered, its dividend payments, and the stock’s price relative to book value and the dividend, Oxford Lane looks like a sell to me. This market has produced some frothy valuations, and this simply looks like another stock that has recovered too much.

Frontrunning the recovery

Oxford Lane is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total returns to shareholders by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs. These can include warehouse facilities, senior secured loans made to companies with unrated debt, or debt that is below investment grade, equity investments, and even junior tranches of CLOs. In short, Oxford Lane uses leverage to buy low-quality debt with high yields in the hopes that holding such debt will provide it the ability to build net asset value, or NAV, over time, in addition to paying a strong distribution to shareholders. That strategy is fine, until it isn’t, and we saw earlier this year just how wrong things can go quite quickly.

Oxford Lane is not unique; there are countless publicly- traded stocks that attempt to do the same thing. This also means that competitive advantages are essentially impossible in this space because all of the companies that do this sort of investing all do the same thing. Thus, it becomes more important to evaluate the value of the stock, even more so than is the case with companies that sell products or services. In my view, companies like Oxford Lane are commodities with no differentiation, so value is absolutely critical.

The two obvious ways to value a business like Oxford Lane are NAV and the dividend yield. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look particularly cheap on either metric at this point, which is why I think the stock is a sell.

We’ll start with NAV, which has been on a rollercoaster ride to say the least in 2020. Oxford Lane reported that NAV plummeted 25% in April alone earlier this year as disruption in the credit markets took its toll on the value of the company’s holdings. This is not an unexpected result as low-quality debt tends to see its price plummet during times of economic duress as investors flock to the relative safety of sovereign debt. Thus, companies like Oxford Lane can see their value destroyed very quickly when shocks arrive, as we saw earlier this year. For an investor focused on income, this is an extremely unattractive trait.

Of course, as things normalized, NAV rebounded. NAV was between $2.67 and $2.77 per share at the end of April, but had rebounded to $3.87 to $3.97 by the end of October, and was $4.86 to $4.96 by the end of November. However, NAV stood at $6.81 pre-COVID, and we aren’t yet close to seeing values like that. In other words, the unraveling of value the company incurred over the course of a few weeks in the spring hasn’t yet recovered more than half a year later.

The problem with this – other than the fact that shareholders are still waiting to recoup their COVID-related losses – is that the share price is, in my view, frontrunning further improvements in NAV.

This chart of price to tangible book value gives us a proxy for the relative value of the stock today against the past five years of data. We can see that apart from the obvious disruption of COVID earlier this year, the stock is very close to its historical high in terms of valuation on the tangible value of the company’s holdings. I get that NAV is in recovery mode, but getting in front of further NAV increases by paying a historically high multiple seems tremendously imprudent to me. There is a huge amount of uncertainty around how the world will recover from COVID, which doesn't even include the immense logistical challenges of distributing a vaccine and hoping that it works. In other words, I see Oxford Lane's share price as behaving like everything is fine, when it just isn't.

Seen another way, I would wager most investors hold stocks like Oxford Lane primarily – or perhaps solely – for the income. After all, stocks like this tend to produce eye-popping dividend yields as they pay essentially all of their income to shareholders.

The problem is that Oxford Lane’s history there is pretty poor as well. The company used to pay a massive dividend, but as its ability to fund the dividend deteriorated, so did its share price value. For an income stock, the above chart speaks volumes; is this shrinking ice cube something you want to put your hard-earned capital to work in? I certainly don’t, and given this plus the value of the stock against its NAV relative to history, I simply don’t see any reason to front-run further NAV improvement and hope it materializes.

The bottom line is that Oxford has a dismal history of producing shareholder value as the share price has eroded from $20 at its IPO to under $6 today. The dividend has done nothing but shrink for the past few years, and the stock looks very expensive relative to the value of its holdings. In short, I don’t see anything to like, and I think the stock will resume its long-term downtrend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.