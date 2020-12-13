The only logical thing to do is sell Dillard's and pick just about any other retailer instead.

But a struggling Dillard's is certainly not a new thing; this is just accelerating the decline that was already in place.

The pandemic has not only been a tremendous human tragedy, but it has also created winners and losers in commerce as business models that may have worked prior to COVID simply don’t any longer. I’d argue one such model is that of the department store, which wasn’t in particularly good shape prior to COVID given the unending shift towards online shopping. COVID has accelerated this process massively, with digital retailers – and those that enable digital retail – reaping massive rewards.

Dillard’s (DDS) is a traditional department store retailer that has struggled for years to grow and of course, it is seeing enormous negative impacts from shopping trends in 2020. I don’t believe Dillard’s will ever recover its former levels of earnings, but the stock is soaring.

We can see that Dillard’s isn’t that far from its pre-COVID trading level considering how much the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated. Still, Dillard’s peer group is up more than 40% on the broader market in the past year, showing huge outperformance, while Dillard’s languishes. I don’t think this underperformance of Dillard’s is done, as it has proven to be one of the worst stocks in one of the best groups.

Now, I’ll note that short interest is 93% of the float, which is off the charts, so anything can happen. If Dillard’s manages to post a few up days, those that are short may begin panic buying to cover their positions. If this happens, all bets are off and Dillard’s could end up in the stratosphere, at least temporarily. But for investors focused on fundamentals and long-term investing, I think you have to steer clear.

A history of disappointment

Dillard’s, to put it bluntly, hasn’t performed very well for many years. Its store base has been more or less stable for years as the number of places that can support a massive, old-world style big box retailer is fairly small. In addition, Dillard’s has been rightly fixated on trying to improve its existing stores rather than trying to rapidly increase its footprint.

TIKR.com

That has led to what can only be characterized as many years of absolutely no growth, as seen above. It is actually fairly difficult to distinguish the bars between years; such is the lackluster growth the company has produced.

Of course, this year is far worse as the company’s stores were shut for various amounts of time depending on location, and as consumers simply haven’t returned in numbers like we saw pre-COVID. Dillard’s has the unfortunate position of focusing on physical retail and huge, expensive stores with lots of overhead costs at a time when that simply isn’t the winning strategy in retail.

Even looking into next year, which should be somewhat normalized, Dillard’s isn’t expected to get close to its prior levels of revenue. The rebound should be meaningful, but to my eye, Dillard’s has been permanently impaired, and should be priced as such.

The problem the company faces can be more easily seen in comparable sales numbers, which are below.

TIKR.com

Years of mediocrity have proven that Dillard’s model just doesn’t work, and given that I think Dillard’s model is impaired at this point, I don’t think we’ll see a full rebound in comparable sales indexed to 2019 levels. Consumers have proven they are willing to shop online – and they are spoiled for choice in doing so – which puts Dillard’s in a very tough position. Betting on Dillard’s is a bet that online shopping will somehow become less popular, which I simply cannot imagine being the case.

Dillard’s problems have shown up in other ways as well, particularly with respect to margins.

TIKR.com

Gross margins have declined steadily in the past several years, which has taken operating income with it (depicted with the black line). Operating income will obviously take an enormous hit this year, but Dillard’s margin problems started a long time ago; this is simply accelerating what already seemed like an inevitable deterioration.

Will operating income improve next year? Almost certainly. However, I think this is another place that Dillard’s has a good chance at never seeing prior highs again. The reason is because its SG&A costs continue to eat into operating income, producing a two-pronged deterioration of profitability along with gross margins.

TIKR.com

This is the sort of thing that happens to a retailer that cannot grow revenue; back office support costs rise steadily over time, producing lower profitability as these expenses are deleveraged from a stagnant or declining revenue base. SG&A costs will be off the charts this year as a percentage of revenue, and this deterioration is a serious problem, on top of the other problems Dillard’s has.

An absurd valuation

You’d think that a company with the fundamental backdrop of Dillard’s would be getting punished with its share price. However, you’d be wrong in this case.

Seeking Alpha

This is a look at the truly awful performance of Dillard’s in the past few years as it pertains to earnings-per-share. We see the peak was in excess of $6 per share five years ago, but earnings have declined enormously since then. This year is a washout from COVID and a huge loss is accruing as we speak. But what I find really interesting is that the rebound next year is muted to say the least.

While consensus is for $1.58 in EPS next year, I think it is possible that Dillard’s gets very close to struggling to break even again in 2021. If a scenario of closures plays out – which it seems could be the case in many parts of the country – Dillard’s will suffer another massively disappointing year. I see the current estimates reflecting a return to normal conditions for all of its stores, and while that is possible, this recovery scenario is already fully priced in and then some.

Indeed, shares trade for an eye-watering 33 times next year’s earnings already, and for a company with an abysmal earnings growth history and a broken, old-style business model, that’s exorbitant. I suspect some or all of the recent rally is short covering, but if you’re a fundamental investor, you simply cannot want to own this stock. I see huge potential downside to Dillard’s as its historical valuations have generally been in the 11 to 13 times earnings range. We are ~3X that right now, and I simply don’t get it. Dillard’s will come back down to earth at some point, and I don’t want to be left holding the bag when it does. Sell your Dillard’s shares and thank Mr. Market for the early holiday gift.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.