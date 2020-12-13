Our updated investment thesis on this intriguing biotech concern follows in the paragraphs below.

The shares have moved up since our last article but there is still seems some potential for further capital appreciation.

Today, we revisit UniQure for the first time in over four months.

In July, we gave you an investment analysis and a quick covered call idea around UniQure (QURE). That trade looks destine to provide a solid 30% return when that option play expires in five weeks. Today, we update our investment thesis around this intriguing biotech concern in the paragraphs below:

Company Overview

UniQure is a gene therapy concern based out of Amsterdam. The company currently has a market cap of just over $2.1 billion and the stock trades for just north of $47.50 a share. In June of this year, the company entered into a licensing deal providing CSL Behring with exclusive global rights to etranacogene dezaparvovec for hemophilia B. This was by far the company's most advance drug candidate and the deal is currently undergoing regulatory review. This leaves UniQure with some much earlier stage drug candidates which can be seen below.

Once the deal is fully approved, UniQure will get a $450 million upfront cash payment and also be eligible to receive up to $1.6 billion in payments based on regulatory and commercial milestones. In addition, the company will also be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties in a range of up to a low-twenties percentage of net product sales arising from the collaboration. UniQure will also be reimbursed for its clinical and regulatory costs around this compound.

Recent News:

On December 7th, the company announced positive data on the three patients treated in its ongoing Phase 2b study evaluating etranacogene dezaparvovec for the treatment of hemophilia B.

A Phase I/II clinical trial of UniQure's candidate AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease is underway. A total of four patients have been enrolled to date in this randomized, double-blinded study. Two patients have received AMT-130 and the other two patients have received imitation or sham surgery. The trial will explore the safety, tolerability, and efficacy signals in 26 patients. This compound is still early stage but does look promising. Biomarker data will post sometime in 2021. An article posted on Seeking Alpha over the summer goes into more detail on this candidate and projects if successful, AMT-130 would have peak sales of at least $2 billion annually.

The other candidates UniQure has in its pipeline are in earlier stages of development.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

On November 4th, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UniQure with an Overweight rating and $65 price target on the stock. The analyst stated he

Believes investor expectations for a positive readout of top-line Phase 3 EtranaDez data is high and believes this is a key catalyst and further underscores the significant execution uniQure's management team has made since late 2017. The analyst believes CSL Behring represents a "great" partner to maximize the opportunity in hemophilia B."

Since, either other analyst firms have reiterated Buy ratings on QURE, including Jefferies and Credit Suisse, with price targets ranging from $59 to $85 a share. Mizuho seems to the lone pessimist on the stock and they reissued their Hold rating and $52 price target last week.

The company ended the third quarter with nearly $280 million of cash on the balance sheet in addition to the $450 million payment it will get from CSL Behring at closing of the transaction. Management stated on its third quarter earnings conference call that it believes these funds are sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2024 Verdict:

After updating our investment analysis to account for recent events, we continue to view the risk/reward profile of UniQure as favorable even given the rise in the stock price since our July article. In addition, as my late father like to quip 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it'. Therefore, a covered call order like the one profiled below is still the preferable way to action this trade.

Option Strategy:

Here is how I would currently initiate a position in QURE. Using the July $50 call strikes I fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the range of $37.30 to $37.80 a share (net stock price - option premium). This strategy provides just 20% downside risk protection and nearly 30% return potential in just over 7 months.

