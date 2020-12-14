Sentiment Speaks: Will The Market See Santa Claus Or Santa's Claws This Year?

My target for the first half of 2021 is the 4200/4300SPX region, with much more to come thereafter.

I am still looking for a more reasonable pullback before we begin the next bull phase of the rally off the March lows.

Despite many authors claiming to the contrary, this is still a bull market, which likely has several years left to run.

I am seeing one writer after another compare the current environment to the dotcom bubble or the topping of the rally in early 2020, with most of them expecting the next major crash right around the corner.

While that is certainly “possible,” I personally do not think that this is probable. You see, there are a number of differences between now and then.

First, the dotcom bubble did not top months after one of the worst crashes in stock market history, whereas, today, we have just begun a rally off one of the worst “crashes” in stock market history.

Second, the rally that topped out in early 2020 was lead by the SPX, whereas a number of other indices were lagging, and gave us strong indications of the impending decline. Yet, those previously lagging indices have now been leading the market higher.

Third, as I outlined to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard, as well as in public articles, the drop into the March low was not the start of a long-term correction or bear market (as most were proclaiming at the time), but the conclusion of one.

You see, the top of the market rally off the 2016 low was actually struck in January of 2018, as I outlined in my public articles in March. And, yes, even though the market did rally new highs into early 2020, that was still within the 2+ year corrective structure which concluded in March of 2020. While this may not be as clear in the SPX, there are quite a number of other indices which make this rather clear. In fact, some of those indices actually provided a wonderfully low-risk shorting opportunity, which I outlined in early February of 2020, as you can see from the follow article:

Sentiment Speaks: Emerging Markets Look Sick

Moreover, many of these same writers are basing their bearish bias on their perspective that the fundamentals of the market do not substantiate this rally. And, that really makes me question their “sanity.” You see, the market rallied off the March low during the heart of the worst of the Covid death rates, and while the entire US economy was on lockdown. So, if you think this market is driven by fundamentals, you simply have not been paying attention.

As Einstein purportedly noted, doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result is the personification of insanity. Therefore, if you saw the market rally 64% and 1400SPX points off the March lows as it dramatically moved completely opposite of what you were expecting from a fundamental perspective, would you not consider it insanity to still attempt to apply that same fundamental perspective to maintain your bearish bias? And, I am not even mentioning the negative impact it had on your investment accounts if you acted based upon such a flawed fundamental perspective.

I have outlined many times before – and even strongly reiterated this as we were bottoming in March of 2020 – that the market will likely rally for a few years to levels well beyond 4000SPX once we completed this 2+ year correction. And, I am still of the same belief. But, I still think it is reasonable to expect some pullbacks along the way.

To this end, I was correctly looking for a pullback to begin in early September. Yet, the market only provided us with 70% of the pullback I was expecting at the time. So, the September and October pullback was indeed more shallow than I had ideally wanted to see.

However, once we rallied into November, I was again expecting more of a pullback to be seen before we began the rally to 4000+ that I expect into 2021. I find it hard to believe that the pullback that was seen in one day in early November is all of the pullback we will see before we begin the rally over 4000. That was simply too small for me to rely upon as enough of a base from which we can launch the rally over 4000 into 2021. And, this is the main reason that I have been expecting more of a reasonable pullback before the 2021 rally begins in earnest.

Moreover, the structure off the early November low has been quite overlapping, which also does not lend to a strong supposition that we are indeed ready to break out in a direct fashion. Therefore, until the market is able to prove to me the rally to 4000+ has begun in earnest, I am still going to looking for a more reasonable corrective structure to provide us an appropriate base from which we can rally into 2021.

If I had my druthers, I would want the market to remain below the 3695SPX region in the coming week, and set us up for a decline to the 3400-3500SPX region thereafter. This should give us ample time to bottom out before the holiday season, and Santa can then lead us in his usual rally.

However, if the market sees a sustained break out over the 3695SPX region in the coming week, that would cause much uncertainty. As I noted above, the market has not really provided us with the appropriate base from which we can rally to the 4000+ region into 2021. Therefore, should we rally to new highs, I am going to then be keying in on the 3760SPX region. You see, the overlapping rally we experienced off the early November lows may still be progressing to complete a larger rally segment off the October low. And, it is from that rally we now need a more appropriate base to begin the rally over 4000SPX. So, if the market should make a higher high in the coming week or two before developing a better base, then there still remains strong potential for another drop into early 2021 before the bigger rally begins in earnest.

Now, for those who have a hard time maintaining an understanding of multiple time frames at the same time, allow me to simplify this perspective. My longer-term expectation is bullish with a 4200/4300 target, ideally to be struck in the first half of 2021. However, the only question we are attempting to answer over the coming weeks is whether we can still drop to the 3400-3500SPX region before that rally begins in earnest. Clearly, this is my preference at this time.

