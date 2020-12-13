Chatter suggests an activist investor could show interest in NSC. The stock trades at over 14x EBITDA, but investors should remain disciplined.

Source: Norfolk Sourthern

I have been bearish on cyclical names like Norfolk Southern (NSC) for years. The pandemic practically brought business activity to a halt and rail traffic suffered. Pfizer (PFE) has a vaccine that is highly effective at treating COVID-19, which means the economy could reopen early next year. That has brightened the outlook for Norfolk Southern. Combined U.S. rail traffic for the first 49 weeks of 2020 was down 8.1%. However, for the week of December 5th it rose 4.8%, implying business activity was picking up.

In Q3 Norfolk Southern reported revenue of $2.5 billion, down 12% Y/Y. Rail traffic fell 7% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") was off 5%.

Each of the company's key product lines experienced a revenue decline except Automotive, which rose 9%. Coal declined 38%, primarily on a 32% decline in volume. Low natural gas prices and a reduction in global manufacturing due to COVID-19 weighed. COVID-19 hurt demand for Agricultural, which caused the segment to fall in the high-single-digit percentage range. Intermodal revenue fell 1% and will likely track growth in overall rail traffic.

Total rail traffic fell 7%, consistent with the decline in rail traffic for the entire industry.

Each product segment experienced a decline in volume except Automotive and Intermodal. Again, Coal was hard hit by COVID-19 disruptions and competition from natural gas. Agricultural could be a catalyst going forward, given government support to farmers. Intermodal volume benefited from a recovery in supply chain disruptions. It was Norfolk Southern's largest segment at 60% of total rail traffic. The fact that the company's largest segment is showing signs of life bodes well for the future.

Blended ASP declined 5% Y/Y. Three of the company's product categories experienced an increase in ASP, which was encouraging. If Norfolk Southern's pricing power improves after the economy reopens then it could drive revenue growth.

Cost Containment Efforts Helped Maintain Margins

Railroads have engaged in cost containment efforts amid headwinds for rail traffic. Norfolk Southern reported a 66% operating ratio, up from 65% in the year earlier period. Compensation and benefits expense was $578 million, down 15% Y/Y. Management has cut employee levels by 25% since 2019, driving down the company's largest expense bucket:

As our third quarter results demonstrate, we are implementing sustainable cost structure improvements across our company. Employment levels are down 25% since the start of 2019, while active locomotives have decreased by 26%. We have advanced these resource improvements every quarter since launching TOP21 last year, including most recently by decreasing headcount by 2% sequentially in the third quarter, even as volumes surged 22%. We converted a fifth hump yard in the quarter, and you will hear from Cindy regarding further network enhancements that are underway.

Purchased services was $486 million, down 15% Y/Y. Fuel costs fell 44% to $126 million. Declining fuel costs was a knock on effect of a declining economy. Total operating expenses fell 10%, slightly less than the 12% decline in revenue.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.2 billion fell 12% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 45%, consistent with the EBITDA margin reported in the year earlier period. If Norfolk Southern can maintain margins amid revenue declines then the company could expand margins once that decline subsides. Added scale could potentially amplify EBITDA growth in the second half of 2021.

NSC's Valuation Could Rise

Broader financial markets continue to hover in record territory. The rise in broader markets has inured to the benefit of NSC. Stocks will likely continue to rise on excitement over a COVID-19 vaccine. NSC has an enterprise value of $71 billion and trades at 14.3x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. There has been chatter about Kansas City Southern (KSU) being approached by Blackstone (BX) as an infrastructure play. NSC or other railroads could also rise on activist interest. At the end of the day, the next president will likely push for a major infrastructure bill to spur the economy. A reopening of the economy, potential activist chatter and infrastructure investing could drive NSC higher.

Conclusion

NSC is up over 20% Y/Y. I recommend that investors remain disciplined pursuant to the valuation. I rate NSC a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.