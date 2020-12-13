The White Hot Spotlight

Many of the ones that I like have monthly dividends and while most have leverage, the cost of leverage is just this side of zero.

Our "Borrower's Paradise" Expands Dramatically

The World's Negative Yielding Debt has now hit a record $18.1 trillion.

The Spanish 10-year bond yields fall below 0%.

Portugal's 10 year sovereign debt yield is now under 0%.

Short Australian debt is now less than Zero.

China has issued debt in the European Union at less than Zero.

You may think this is all because everyone is flailing about and buying safe haven assets. This would be an incorrect assumption, in my estimation. There is just one reason, and one reason only, that yields are at these levels and it is all due to the actions of the world's central banks. They are dominating and controlling the fixed-income markets, to support the governments that they represent. Simple as that.

When you can borrow money at less than nothing then you can borrow money to your heart's content.

The central banks are also helping the equity markets. There is a direct correlation between the addition of stimulus money, and the appreciation in stock prices. When people and institutions can no longer afford bond yields then the money flees to the equity markets in the hope that appreciation will make up for what has been lost in bond yields. There is a great rotation here, that is underway, with little commentary about it in the financial press because the governments of the world will not appreciate this being brought to light.

During my almost 47 years on Wall Street, I have seen a great bit of what has been done, and can be done. I have also heard the words, "It is different this time," expressed over and over again. I can report to you that this is almost never correct.

It is generally either a variation on a theme, or a tout, or an attempt at a pimp. In this particular case, however, lending money for less than nothing is an event that that has not occurred, in this kind of scale, in human history. Lending has now become a privilege, that the lenders should pay for, as the borrowers dance with delight.

We are living in a "Borrower's Paradise" of a magnitude that has never, ever, been seen before.

About $1 trillion of bonds had their yields turn negative last week. This equates to 27% of the world's investment-grade debt, which now yields less than Zero. The bond markets got a boost on Thursday, when the European Central Bank boosted its asset purchase program by an additional $607 billion in a bid, they say, to support the region's economic recovery. I say they are acting at the directions of their governments, who can no longer afford positive rates.

If you consider what is going on fundamentally, it is like Pandora who has finally jumped out of her box. The United States, with the biggest economy, and the largest and most liquid bond markets, is paying more than almost every other major nation on Earth to borrow money. In a certain sense, we have been outsmarted by the European Union, Switzerland, Japan, and the rest. They are paying less than nothing. America still has positive bond yields. We have been bamboozled and at some point, in my opinion, the American government is going to turn on the Fed and demand answers for its reasoning, and its global failure to compete.

My premise here is that there will be hemming and hawing but that the Fed will eventually succumb. Forget all this stuff about Inflation that has been bandied about. It is merely a deflection. The real issue is the cost of the government's debt as the new Administration, expands our debt load, as the amount of social programs increases. Congress will hold the Fed accountable and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 has the Fed reporting directly into them so that the Fed's cherished independence, like many other things in our government, has checks and balances.

The Heat Is On!

The flip side of this is that bond investors are in a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell." The heat is already on the banks, the insurance companies, pension funds, university endowments, mortgage companies, seniors, and retirees. You can now throw the traditional 60/40 investment strategy, retirement strategy, in the trash can. It is all but worthless.

No yield almost anywhere and I believe it is going to get worse. The premium for credit risk in mortgages, investment grade corporate bonds and even high yield bonds is all but evaporating. The "lack of value" is currently staring you hard in the face and soon, in my view, it will be right in your face!

In fact, the Bloomberg Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index now yields just 125 basis points more than their Treasury Index. This is as the Bloomberg High Yield Index yields just 262 basis point more than their IG Corporate Index. No one is getting paid for credit risk, and yet the credit risk remains, getting paid for it, or not.

The only space left, in my opinion, with any real yield, are some of the closed-end funds. Many of the ones that I like have monthly dividends and while most have leverage, the cost of leverage, these days, along with everything else, is just this side of Zero. You can try some dividend stocks, some ETFs but, in general, in my estimation, this overlooked part of the financial markets, closed-end funds, provides the best opportunities for those seeking yield. They are not without risk, of course, but here, at least to me, the risk/reward ratio makes some sense, where it doesn't in most other fixed-income investments.

Closed-end funds may be a new ride for you, but it may be time to climb aboard.

