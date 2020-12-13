Trading Financial Indexes: What Works

It then characterizes the value of new indexes to market users compared to LIBOR.

It describes the standing of the indexes using IOSCO guideline criteria.

The article describes market indexes in short-term debt markets. It asks what makes index-based financial instruments successful.

The financial markets are converging to an end-state where two things are most actively traded: indexes and financial instruments. This article considers the role of indexes in the success or failure of a marketplace or financial instrument.

Important indexes and index-based financial instruments can create externalities

Indexes are easily listed in futures markets; index ETFs relatively easily listed by securities exchanges as well. Index listing in the OTC is costless. Thus, index listing barriers from the point of view of traders and trading platforms are low.

But indexes may create an externality - a social cost other than the profit the index creates. That has proven true of the OTC interest rate swap market that exacerbated the severity of the 2007-2008 Financial Crisis.

Following the crisis, global regulators also became concerned about the decaying liquidity of the spot market for LIBOR. Regulators thus began what has proved to be a slow and painful attempt to replace LIBOR in the trillions of dollars' worth of financial contracts that use it.

Today the primary barrier to index trading and instrument listing has become a regulatory barrier. Indexes today seek approval from the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

The role of indexes in markets

The article is a guided tour of traded indexes. It describes

The role of market-priced indexes in pricing and settlement of financial instruments.

The nascent rules governing index use by the marketplace.

How the evolving marketplace is reacting to problems that have surfaced with the most important index, LIBOR.

Some recent attempts to rectify the problems indexes create, particularly LIBOR.

Pricing and settlement.

There are basically three actively traded index instrument settlement modes:

Stock exchanges trading and clearing index ETFs. Clearing costs are about two-thirds of the total resource cost of these transactions. The elimination of separate transactions and clearing by futures exchanges dramatically reduces the total resource cost of trading. Compared to futures stock index trading, index ETFs are more expensive. Shorting these same index ETFs is even more expensive than going long. In the ETF market, short index positions are not symmetric to long index trades. They are more expensive and less liquid. On the other hand, index ETFs pay their owners dividends and capital gains, unlike stock index futures.

Financial futures contracts trading an index value for cash settlement at a spot instrument value (stock index futures, short-term interest rate futures, water futures.) All these contracts trade on a mark-to-market daily in cash basis until the final settlement day. Most index futures trade for cash settlement at a spot index value determined externally. This means of settlement simultaneously reduces the costs of trading by eliminating clearing and settlement costs, and the risk profile of both traders and the entire market through risk-based margining. The weakness of most cash settlement index futures contracts is that the futures exchange does not control the cash index. That weakness may be mitigated by the latest index futures listed - The CME's Nasdaq Veles California Water Index futures contract. I compare this contract to the CME's endangered Eurodollar contract, tied to LIBOR earlier, here.

Trading of Over the Counter (OTC) index-based derivatives. A prominent example of an index-based OTC derivative is dollar-based interest rate swaps. Most dollar-based interest rate swaps (IRS) are based on LIBOR. LIBOR is a source of multiple problems and controversies. The death of LIBOR has spawned so much controversy that an entire industry based on a resolution of the transition of financial contracts from LIBOR-based settlement to settlement by resort to the value of another index has risen. Most IRS are cleared by LCH Clearnet, a CCP owned by its clearing member banks. More than 80% of dealer-to-dealer swaps are cleared through LCH. A little more than half of all CFTC regulated IRS are dealer-to-dealer swaps.



The graphic below compares value-significant qualities of indexes traded in each market form.

Source: Author

International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) guidance.

IOSCO was founded in 1983. It is charged with the regulation of markets, securities, and issuers.

IOSCO guidelines for institutions and markets conducting transactions are:

New and existing trading platforms should be subject to regulatory authorization and oversight.

Trading should be transparent.

Manipulation should be policed.

Exposure to credit and price risk should be minimized.

IOSCO guidelines for clearing and settlement by central securities depositories, trade repositories, and central counterparties are:

These central clearers should be fair, effective, and efficient. (Whatever that means.)

They should reduce systemic risk.

IOSCO guidelines for market indexes.

The index administrator must be: Responsible and accountable Without self-interest in index value Has the authority to control the process of index determination Tasked to conduct a periodic review of the index methodology

The index must be: Transparent Reflective of conditions of market supply and demand in a liquid market



See my earlier article for a more complete discussion of the impact of IOSCO guidelines on index trading.

To summarize the earlier article. The CME's Nasdaq Veles California Water Index futures contract satisfies all the IOSCO guidelines while CME's Eurodollar futures, based on the LIBOR index fails. Nascent markets based on indexes need only identify an IOSCO-compliant index and gain the permission of the index provider to use it in a settlement. The cost of creating market transparency and liquidity is borne first by the cash market; second, by the index administrator. The key source of index long-run survival is the degree to which the trading venue controls the index administrator and the spot market that the index summarizes. CME Group (CME) did not control LIBOR, to its regret.

Indexes by a market yardstick

IOSCO compliance is a necessary condition for the use of indexes today, but not sufficient to assure the index's importance. Indexes may be also evaluated by their attractiveness to traders. Using the market attractivity yardstick compare four indexes of current interest, LIBOR, SOFR, Ameribor, and Exchange Originated Instruments (EOIs)/Self-Settling Futures contracts (SSFs).

Criteria for market success. What does LIBOR have that SOFR lacks? How will Ameribor and EOIs/SSFs compare? In earlier articles, I have argued that LIBOR succeeds where SOFR fails due to its functional relevance. Who uses indexes? For LIBOR and SOFR there are three primary user groups:

Interest rate swaps dealers

Commercial loan market participants Large global banks US regional banks Borrowers

Mortgage agencies

The markets can be compared three-dimensionally by user, index, and efficiency. Yes indicates efficiency; No, inefficiency; "?", unknown.

Source: Author

LIBOR is function-relevant to all users. Not surprising because the population chosen was LIBOR users. SOFR targets large wholesale banks and their overnight maturity, collateralized asset-and-liability dominated balance sheets.

The contribution of newly introduced short-term debt markets and instruments.

The second graphic identifies the difference between Ameribor and EOI/SSF markets and indexes and earlier well-established versions. The primary difference is the capture of the spot market index, which is created and monitored by a captive administrator. Ameribor and EOI/SSF have learned that hard lesson. One key way to capture the spot market is to make spot and futures codependent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.