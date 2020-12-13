The synergies will cover most of the ~$900 million in annual dividend / interest costs with significant growth potential.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) recently announced plans to acquire Alexion (NASDAQ: ALXN), a company we've discussed before here. The massive $39 billion acquisition is a 45% premium to the company's Friday closing price. It's the latest in a spate of major acquisitions like Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) acquiring Celgene, discussed here, and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) acquiring Allergan.

AstraZeneca Overview

AstraZeneca has continued to execute incredibly well as an oncology company showing the strength of the company's portfolio.

AstraZeneca has a broad franchise of drugs and it's building a leading emerging market presence. The company has a number of major Phase 3 medicines and it's working on its pipeline for the long run. The company is especially focused on expanding its early and mid-stage pipelines. It has a number of potential blockbuster medicines and sees sustainable growth.

The company is focused on turning this sustainable revenue and earnings growth into long-term cash flow. That cash flow will enable the company to drive substantial shareholder rewards. As a major part of the company's growth strategy, the company is focused on expanding into new segments of the market.

Alexion Overview

Alexion is as a mid-size pharmaceutical company that also has an exciting pipeline with significant potential.

Alexion has a significant track record of progress with a significant history of revenue growth. The company has managed to grow its revenue by 20% annualized from 2017 to 2020, or from roughly $3.5 billion to nearly $6 billion. The company, on top of that revenue growth has a large pipeline of Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 assets.

Most importantly for AstraZeneca, however, is that Alexion has a long history of strong earnings. The company, despite its status as an earlier stage pharmaceutical company, isn't being purchased for some massively lofty valuation, and in fact, as we'll see in the next section, should provide strong earnings as an acquisition.

Acquisition Overview

The acquisition should generate significant value for shareholders of both companies.

The acquisition comes with a 45% premium for a price of $175 / share net versus ~$120 / share currently. That acquisition comes at a $39 billion price. Shareholders will get $60 / share in cash and 2.1 shares of AstraZeneca each. That's ~$115 / share and stock or $13.3 billion in cash with the remainder in stock.

The debt will come with several hundred $ million in annual interest and the stock will come with ~$700 million in annual dividend obligations.

The acquisition will significantly expand AstraZeneca's R&D development programs as the company continues to focus on both science and innovation. The company will see attractive growth from highly specialized and rare disease care regions, while AstraZeneca's global sale knowledge will significant support the company.

As a result, the company foresees double-digit revenue growth through 2025. Financially, the company sees significant synergies of $500 million / year, pretty fairly justifying the ~$12 billion premium. The company sees double-digit core EPS accretion for the first 3 years highlighting the strength, and the company expects strong FCF with a strong investment grade rating.

The company itself, excitingly, has strong cash flow. The company expects to rapidly increase its dividend, which is already more than 2.5%, and rapidly reduce its portfolio of debt. The immediate financial benefits of the acquisition are quite clear and they're worth paying close attention to by investors.

Financial Opportunity

The acquisition has the ability to drive substantial long-term shareholder returns for investors.

The acquisition, as we discussed above, has a $13.5 billion cash component and just under $26 billion in stock. Alexion shareholders will own ~15% of the combined company and the acquisition's closing is anticipated in 3Q 2021. Shareholder approval is expected to come in 2Q 2021. Annual profits are ~$2.3 billion.

The cost of the acquisition, in terms of dividends and interest on the debt will be ~$900 million combined. That means the combined company will see ~$1.4 billion in additional annual profits + $500 million in synergies and a strong pipeline, in exchange for Alexion owning 15% of the combined company. This is a high potential offer and something that we expect will drive strong shareholder rewards.

Acquisition Risks

The risks of the acquisition are fairly significant. Traditionally, large acquisitions, especially those that come with a substantial premium don't pan out. In our view, given the opportunity of the acquisition, we expect it to pan out, however, history disagrees here. We, as investors in Alexion, will be selling part of our stock on Monday if the spread is <5%.

Conclusion

The third major pharmaceutical acquisition is here with Alexion being acquired by AstraZeneca. In our view, this is an incredibly high potential acquisition with the ability to drive significant rewards. The cash / stock component is incredibly manageable for the company, with synergies covering most of the uptick in costs.

At the same time, Alexion has an incredibly exciting portfolio and the ability to drive more long-term rewards for Astra Zeneca shareholders. Congratulations to Alexion shareholders, and strong potential for Astra Zeneca.

