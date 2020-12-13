As in every investment, there are some risks, but they really seem to be limited here. Garena looks like a stable cash cow and the KPIs show this.

We look at the cash that Garena generates and that can be used to fuel the other divisions, Shopee and SeaMoney.

Its collaboration with Tencent and insights from Garena itself, as a distributor and a social platform, give Garena an edge for developing games.

In this article, we focus on Garena, the gaming component of Sea, as it is this business that provides cash to Shopee and SeaMoney, the two other components of Sea.

Introduction

In April of 2020, I picked Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) as a Potential Multibagger. The stock has done outstandingly since then and an investment of $10,000 would have grown to $35,550:

Sea is one of the big winners from the Covid-19 pandemic. It feels almost as if the company was designed for these trying times, with three divisions that benefit from the pandemic and the measurements taken: gaming, e-commerce, and fintech.

I know that some investors are afraid of huge upward stock moves. After all, what goes up must come down, right? Well, actually, that is very often not the case if you filter on quality. The best companies of our time keep going up for years in a row, and I think that Sea might be such a company. That means that even at this price and at a market cap of almost $100B, I think it's an excellent buy for the long term. Over the short term, no one knows what the market or a certain stock will do, but for Sea, the fundamentals are there to become a real giant.

In this article, we look at something that is unique for Sea: it has three companies under its umbrella and they are in three different stages. Garena is mature and is the cash cow that fuels the two other businesses. Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Sea, is close to profitability and SeaMoney, the fintech solution of Sea, is only starting out but could become really important over time. Before we dive deeper into Garena, first some background on the company.

The origins of Garena

Forrest Li, founder and CEO of Sea, attended the historic Steve Jobs speech which Jobs gave at Stanford as a commencement speech in 2005. In that speech, he spoke the famous words "Stay hungry, stay foolish".

Forrest Li had studied at Stanford and had graduated as an MBA. He also got to know Liqian Ma there, then his girlfriend, now his wife. It was at her graduation that Forrest Li saw Steve Jobs' speech. Liqian Ma had studied at Stanford with a Temasek scholarship that had one condition: she had to return to Singapore to work for the company. Her LinkedIn page says that she still works for Temasek today as an investment director.

So, after his American studies, Forrest Li didn't return to China but became a Singaporean citizen. Li started working for Motorola, Corning (NYSE:GLW) and MTV Networks in Singapore. Besides his work, he was gaming every day.

The speech Jobs gave at Stanford had made a huge impression on the young man and he watched the speech over and over again. As an avid gamer, he combined his two obsessions (gaming and the Jobs' speech) and started with Garena, a gaming distributor. Forrest Li founded it in 2009. The company took on the slogan "Connecting the dots", taken from the Steve Jobs Stanford speech:

Again, you can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something - your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.

Garena was founded in 2009 with this vision: just try and you will be able to connect the dots when you look back. Garena acts as a distributor of games. December 2011 was the breakthrough for Garena with the launch of Duke of Mount Deer in Taiwan and the Dominion version of League of Legends in Singapore and Malaysia.

In 2012, the company launched Garena+, a gaming platform where you can download and play games but that also acts as a social platform where you can hang out or play with friends, and in 2014, Garena already was valued as a unicorn (a private company worth $1B or more).

BeeTalk, comparable to Tinder, was integrated and also TalkTalk, where live shows are broadcasted of over 3,000 DJs. You can chat with celebrities and send them virtual gifts. This is, of course, a very high margin business.

You can also use TalkTalk to chat with friends in a private room.

For gamers, you can check out all of the games Garena distributes, but even for non-gamers like myself, Garena distributes some really famous games for the region: League Of Legends, Arena of Valor, Call Of Duty Mobile, Fifa, and so on.

Sea's market

The name Sea is an abbreviation for South East Asia and it's where the company is located, more precisely in Singapore. Its core market consists of six Southeast Asian countries: Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and one extra market, Taiwan.

Economically, this is a very interesting region. The region is expected to grow by 4.9% per year in the four next years, and even with the coronavirus impact this year, growth stayed mostly intact, except for Singapore, which has the most developed economy in the region:

The region has a big market, with a total population of more than 650 million inhabitants. Indonesia has the most inhabitants of the region at more than 270 million and the country is expected to be the 4th largest economy in the world by 2050. Besides that, the population is very interested in technology, as this graph shows:

Sea doesn't just stay in its home market, it also branches out. Garena is a global company already, and Shopee was also launched in Brazil, where it has been the most downloaded shopping app for a few months now, both on Android and iOS. Overall, it was even the fifth most downloaded app of all categories in the Play Store (it was at number 7 in the App Store overall):

Why focusing on Garena?

So, why do we focus on Garena in this article? Garena was the first company that was founded. The whole company was called Garena until the beginning of 2017, when the name was changed to Sea Limited.

The reason why Garena is so important is because it is the cash cow that fuels the other two parts of the company, its e-commerce arm Shopee and its fintech division SeaMoney.

Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney are like three companies inside of Sea, and they are all in different stages of their business cycle. Garena is already profitable and still growing fast, and Shopee could reach profitability anytime, but for now, it's still investing heavily in growth. Forrest Li projects that it will be profitable in a few years. SeaMoney is in the very early stages of its business life, and it will take many years before it becomes a meaningful contributor to Sea's revenue, let alone its profits. But it's a great opportunity, like MercadoPago is for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). MercadoPago has already become the biggest contributor to MercadoLibre's revenue.

That's why I focus on Garena in this article. The money Garena generates is the gasoline for the Shopee and SeaMoney motors.

Garena and Tencent

In 2013, Garena and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) started working together. Garena became the exclusive distributor of Tencent games in Southeast Asia and Tencent took a stake in Garena. At the time of the IPO, Tencent held about 40% of the SEA shares. Forrest Li owned about 35% of the votes.

Tencent gave a large portion of its voting power to Forrest Li, and Sea's CEO still owns more than 35% of the shares now personally or via his investment vehicle Blue Dolphins:

(From the company's most recent 13D/A)

In the first row, you see that the "amount beneficially owned" by Forrest Li is 125,017,538 shares. These include the 46,573,653 shares of Tencent, which Li owns as a proxy from Tencent. That means that Tencent still holds just a bit under 10% of Sea but it gave all of its voting power to Forrest Li.

Forrest Li and other executives of Sea have said that they have a close relationship with Tencent and that they regularly sit together for feedback. Tencent is the biggest gaming company in the world and so it was no surprise that when, in 2017, Garena started to publish its own game, Free Fire, it became a huge success.

Free Fire

A common misconception about Sea is that it is solely dependent on Free Fire. The company was already firing on all cylinders before Free Fire was launched, not as a game developer, but as a distributor. Garena's distribution platform has also grown a lot since Free Fire was launched, so the two fortify each other. Distribution is a great model, as it allows the company to offer more games on its platform without the cost of development.

(Free Fire, source)

Garena really has a competitive advantage. It has top-notch insights from its own platform, not just from gaming data but also from the social platform, where gamers talk about games, what they appreciate and what not. If you add the support and feedback of Tencent and its decades of experience in gaming, it's not hard to see why Garena's first own game is such a smash hit. And it bodes well for coming up with great successors to Free Fire.

The game was launched in 2017 and even now, after more than three years, it keeps growing. For the whole of 2019, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally across the Google Play and iOS App Stores combined.

A side note here: the number 2 PUBG (but then in the Lite version, a faster version) and number 10 Call Of Duty: Mobile are both distributed in Southeast Asia by Garena as well.

The momentum for Free Fire keeps growing: in Q2 of this year, the game crossed 100 million DAUs (daily active users). It also continued to be the highest-grossing mobile game in Latin America and in Southeast Asia in Q3 2020 according to App Annie.

And the YouTube viewers for Free Fire also speaks volumes, coming in at the third place worldwide in 2020, growing 141% YoY.

Garena monetizes its video games with a freemium model that allows users to download and play fully functional games for free and then sell them features or benefits inside the game.

Apart from gaming, Garena is also innovating in the Digital Entertainment space with e-sports. Garena hosts the largest mobile-game professional league in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Brazil.

Tournaments held during the last quarter have accumulated over 150 million online views to date. The company also is in the process of extending the reach of these events beyond digital. The grand finals for Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2020 Fall were broadcasted on national TV, reaching an even broader fanbase online and offline.

As you can see, the downloaded/boxed PC and mobile game market represent 61% of the global market, a TAM of $97.5B. Now, of course, Garena will only be able to take a certain percentage of this market, but it shows that it has a very large market it operates in. For those who would not know: TAMs are yearly numbers.

Dauntless

In January of this year, Garena announced that it acquired Phoenix Labs, the developers of Dauntless. This was one of the most successful online RPGs (role-playing games) ever, with more than 20 million players.

But besides buying this very successful game, Sea has also acqui-hired because Phoenix Labs was formed by former Riot Games developers Jesse Houston, Sean Bender and Robin Mayne. Riot Games is the developer of League Of Legends. Further, the team consists of ex-employees of Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), BioWare (NASDAQ:EA) and CapCom (from the Resident Evil franchise).

So this is a big and important acquisition for Sea and it may solidify Garena's position as a budding gaming developer giant even more. It also diversifies Garena's income stream and the team could come up with new games.

The numbers, KPIs and e-sports

After the background, let's looks at some more numbers. Garena is firing on all cylinders there too.

As you can see, the quarterly active users' numbers have grown by 78% YoY in Q3 2020. An important KPI (key performance indicator) is QUA vs. QPU, or quarterly active users versus quarterly paying users, or in other words, the conversion rate from active to paying users.

Often you see a decrease there over time because when more people play a game, there is not the same quality of the user base anymore. The first users tend to be the best because they are the ones that are more easily monetizable.

This is exactly what happened with Garena. Free Fire was launched in 2017. Then more and more people started playing it and the conversion rate from QAU to QPU decreased in 2018, from 8.20% to 5.50%, while the number of users increased by 146.24%. This is typical, but Garena found a solution.

In 2019 the conversion rate of QAU to QPU jumped from 5% to 9%. The solution that Garena found: e-sports. 130 million cumulative viewers watched the online e-sports events. So, while Free Fire became the most downloaded app globally, it could also make a big jump in the number of paying gamers.

The second Key Performance Indicator we look at is the growth of the sales and marketing investment compared to the YoY growth of the quarterly paying users and quarterly active users.

Garena invests a lot of money to acquire, retain and monetize users, but it can track the ROI (return on investment) from their marketing campaigns. If the company increases the sales and marketing costs by 30% YoY, you want to see at least a similar increase in the quarterly active users and quarterly paying users. For Garena, this is definitely the case.

In fact, in 2020 you can see that the marketing efforts have been very efficient: in the first three quarters, the number of QAUs (quarterly active users) and QPUs (quarterly paying users) grew more than in 2019, with (relatively) less marketing and sales investments. In 2020 YTD, the conversion rate is 11.41%, which is double the 2018 number.

While in 2019, the sales and marketing investment grew by 59%, which led to an increase to 9.39% in quarterly paying users. But in 2020 YTD, the sales and marketing costs actually shrunk compared to 2019, while the percentage of paying users kept increasing. That's very impressive!

Last but not least, you should also look at the margins, the third KPI. This is very important, as we saw, as it is what fuels Sea's two other businesses, Shopee and SeaMoney.

The margins of Garena are not given as a separate number because there are some metrics that Sea reports combined. But we can calculate the margins by taking the revenue and subtract the cost of revenue and the sales and marketing expenses of Garena. As you can see, with this method, Garena's margins have also exploded and they doubled in two years, from 27% to 54%.

Revenue from Garena exploded in 2019, growing by more than 145% in one year. Most of the growth is related to the efforts of Garena in e-sports and the fact that Free Fire became the most downloaded game in the world.

You see that there is already $724M that Garena has generated in something that we could name adjusted free cash flow. And that is just for the first nine months of this year. That means that if you add Q4, this adjusted FCF will probably have grown by more than 1,000%. All this money can be used to fund the hyperbolic growth of Shopee and the starting growth of SeaMoney.

Risks

There will always be some risks involved in investments. So, let's have a look here.

We could start by wondering if the spike in the revenue of Shopee and Garena, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, will continue or will fall off a rock.

I only pick companies that benefit from long-term trends. The three divisions of SEA have a huge total addressable market that will continue to grow in the upcoming years. There will probably be some slow-down in revenue growth, but I expect growth still to be very high.

In the SEA report that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Temasek and Bain publish each year, issued in November 2020, the trend is clear. GMV (gross merchandise volume, basically the total sales cost of everything sold on online platforms) is expected to be $100B for the Southeast Asian region for 2020 and it is expected to grow to $300B in 2025 or about 25% growth per year.

Because of the crisis, 40 million new users went online in Southeast Asia and 94% of them will continue using the internet after the pandemic will be gone. This will benefit the company in growing its three divisions.

Another risk for Garena is that the revenue comes from a relatively small number of popular titles. In 2019, the top five games of Garena, which included Free Fire, contributed for 94.5% of the digital entertainment revenue. This should not be a red flag, as there are many games out there that have been popular for over a decade now and still continue to serve as a cash cow: Mario Bros, Fifa, Call Of Duty.

The concentration is something to keep in mind, but at the same time, I think with all the data that Garena has and with the support of Tencent, the success of Free Fire mainly shows that there is a formula for hit games and that Garena may have found it. Besides that, Free Fire was a slowburner: launched in 2017 and still growing in popularity. That is often a very good sign for the stickiness of a game.

Conclusion

Garena, as the oldest of the three divisions of Sea, is the cash cow that fuels the growth of the two other branches. If you look at the numbers, you see that Sea has achieved something special in 2020 with Garena: in the three quarters up to now, it has spent less on marketing and sales than last year, but the percentage of paying users keeps going up and so the margins are higher.

Garena will probably have around $1B in free cash flow that it will be able to use to fuel the growth in Shopee and SeaMoney.

