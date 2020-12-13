NCR Corporation’s (NCR) share price seems to have responded well to the positive vaccine news last month. Since Nov 6th, which was just before the announcement of the positive vaccine trials, NCR’s shares have climbed up by 59%, far surpassing the 4.6% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. NCR’s share price is still down, however, by 4.7% since the start of the year. While headwinds still remain for the company, I believe the shares are still attractively valued. I evaluate what makes NCR a buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into NCR

NCR Corporation may not be a household name, but its technology services operate “behind the scenes” and touch the lives of everyday people. It provides payment and software solutions primarily to the banking, restaurant, and retail sectors. This includes digital banking, ATMs & self service, Enterprise POS (point of sale), self-checkout, and restaurant software. In 2019, NCR generated over $6.9B in total revenue. As of September 30, 2020, NCR derived 49% of its revenues from the banking segment, 35% from retail, 11% from restaurants, and the remaining 5% from other (including technology and telecommunications.

NCR has seen its share of headwinds this year, due to the decreased consumer mobility stemming from the pandemic. However, I’m encouraged to see that the business has begun to rebound in the latest quarter (Q3’20). While Q3 revenue was down by 11% YoY, it increased on a sequential QoQ basis, from $1.48B in Q2, to $1.59B in the latest quarter. Plus, Non-GAAP EPS also grew on a QoQ basis as well, from $0.27 in Q2, to $0.54 in Q3. These strong sequential results were driven by the retail and restaurant segments, with retail segment revenue improving by 15% QoQ, and restaurant segment revenue improving by 8% QoQ. Banking segment revenue improved by a modest 1.8% QoQ.

(Source: Q3’20 Investor Presentation)

One of the catalysts I see for NCR is its continued shift from perpetual revenue to recurring, subscription based revenue. In a perpetual model, the customer pays for the product license upfront and owns the technology, whereas in a subscription model, the customer pays a recurring fee, and does not own the technology. Recurring revenues now represent 53% NCR’s total revenue, as opposed to 45% in the prior year quarter. While the transition to recurring revenue had a negative impact to NCR’s revenue this year, this is only temporary, as recurring revenue eventually catches up to perpetual revenue in future years.

At the same time, a subscription revenue model introduces more revenue stability, by smoothing out the revenue stream, compared to the peaks and valleys of the perpetual model. In addition, I see NCR as being able to extract more lifetime value from its customers, since the customer does not own the technology under a subscription license. Customers also benefit, in the meantime, since they pay lower upfront costs on a subscription compared to perpetual. As such, this enables NCR to bundle more offerings into one subscription package, such as Aloha Essentials, as noted by management during the last conference call:

In hospitality, the momentum of Aloha Essentials, which bundle software, services, hardware and payments continued in the third quarter. This model is proving itself in our ability to attract new customers, as well as better service existing customers. During the third quarter, roughly 80% of all SMB Aloha sites sold through our direct offices were sold as a subscription bundle, with payments attach rate also strong at roughly 80% for sales into new sites.”

Looking forward, I see NCR returning to growth mode next year, with the expectation of a return to normalcy, as the COVID-19 vaccine begins rolling out this month. This is supported by NCR’s track record of growth in the past decade, during which revenue grew at a 4.4% CAGR, from $4.7B in 2010 to $6.9B in 2019. I see no signs of NCR slowing down, as it signed 12 business banking deals during the last quarter. This sector is showing promising growth, as NCR’s digital banking registered users increased by 12% YoY, to more than 24 million users. Management expects a 10-15% CAGR in its digital banking revenue through 2024. Plus, I see continued automation through increased adoption of self check-outs as being another growth area for the company, as noted by management during the last conference call:

In retail, we are seeing increased adoption of our self-checkout solutions. We experience demand across customers and geographies as consumer preferences accelerate. We continue to be excited about the sales funnel of our Emerald offering, which is our next-gen, cloud-based retail point-of-sale solution.”

Turning to valuation, I find the shares to be reasonably priced for growth, at the current price of $33.51, given the aforementioned catalysts. While the forward P/E appears to be elevate, based on this years’ earnings estimate, I believe long-term investors will be rewarded, as earnings are expected to pick back up in the following two years. With the forward P/E at 10.5, based on FY 2022 estimates. This is in-line with NCR’s normal P/E ratio of 10.5 over the past decade. Analysts appear to agree that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Strong Buy rating (score of 4.7 out of 5), and an average price target of $36.44.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Consider

While I’m optimistic on the company’s long-term prospects, investors should be prepared for more headwinds in the near-term, given the surge in COVID infection rates since the end of October. This has led to a reinstatement of lockdown measures in some states, which would undoubtedly hurt some of NCR’s retail and restaurant customers.

In addition, investors should be cautious on NCR’s elevated debt level. As of Q3’20, NCR’s debt-to-equity ratio was rather high, at 3.08x, which is higher than 2.7x at the end of 2019. This was a result of recent acquisitions that NCR has made. Management is taking steps to de-lever the company. In October, it reduced its debt by $200M, and redeemed $144M of its preferred stock. Investors should continue to monitor the company’s deleveraging efforts.

Investor Takeaway

NCR Corporation is starting to see a rebound in its business, after seeing its business being materially affected by the pandemic earlier this year. While NCR could see more headwinds in the near-term, as COVID infections have surged over the past two months, I see the long-term growth thesis as being intact. This is supported by strong engagement in digital banking, and momentum around recent deals with U.S. banks. I also see increased self-checkout POS solutions as being another growth driver, as retailers adopt automation, which results in cost savings for them. As discussed in the valuation section, I see continued upside potential for the shares. Buy for growth.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.