It's been an incredible few months for the Copper Miners Index (COPX) with the ETF unseating the Silver Miners Index (SIL) as one of the top 20 performing ETFs year-to-date, with a 40% year-to-date return. Oroco Resource (OTCQB:ORRCF) has been one of the beneficiaries of this boom in copper miners, with the stock massively outperforming its benchmark, up over 330% year-to-date. While much of this move has been justified due to strength in copper prices and a substantial resource at the Santo Tomas Project, the valuation is no longer attractive, with the stock trading at above US$0.08 per pound of copper, based on a historical resource estimate. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to book some profits at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

For those unfamiliar, Oroco Resource owns a 62.1% net ownership interest in core concessions of the Santo Tomas Project that lies just south of Chihuahua, Mexico. Meanwhile, the company owns a 77.5% ownership interest in an additional ~7,000 hectares of mineral concessions which lie both adjacent to and surround the core claims. While 62% of a project generally isn't much to get excited about, Oroco could be sitting on a massive resource, with a 2011 technical report that was recently reviewed suggesting that the core claims hold a resource of 822 million tonnes of copper at an average grade of 0.32% copper. In a world where we are seeing a green shift, this is a lot of copper to be sitting on, with the metal in high demand due to its outstanding conductivity that makes it an indispensable component on the path to a world relying on more renewable energy. The fact that Santo Tomas is sitting in a relatively attractive jurisdiction makes the project even more desirable.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown above, Santo Tomas lies just southwest of Chihuahua and in the northern portion of the Sinaloan State. Given the abundance of projects in the area, Santo Tomas benefits from infrastructure. This includes a natural gas pipeline that's less than 20 kilometers away, highways running to the site, and major rail lines that pass right by the project. Finally, the Port of Topolobampo is roughly 160 kilometers away, as well as the Los Mochis international airport. This should allow for significant savings when it comes to upfront capital costs, which makes the project much more attractive to a potential suitor that's going to need to build it at some point.

(Source: Company Presentation)

By now, one might be wondering why this isn't a bullish article, as there is a dearth of massive copper projects out there with existing infrastructure nearby in relatively safe jurisdictions. However, while the Oroco Resource investment thesis was quite compelling below US$0.50, it's a totally different story at US$1.50. This is because the stock is now trading at a market capitalization of US$312 million, which is a hefty price to pay for a company with a resource that's based on historical estimates and is not yet NI-43-101 compliant. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the table above, the historical resource estimate completed by John Thornton in 2011 identified a mining-phase constrained resource of ~822 million tonnes at 0.32% copper equivalent. This translates to a resource of 5.84 billion pounds of copper, which makes it one of the larger copper projects worldwide. The report was then reviewed by Mr. Mark Stevens, and his checks obtained similar resource numbers that compared those published in historical tables. However, it is important to note that while a historical resource can be very helpful in guiding future exploration and scoping studies, it is not NI-43-101 compliant, and cannot be fully relied upon. For this reason, it does not make sense to give full value to a historical resource, and there is a very high risk in basing an investment decision on resources that are not yet NI-43-101 compliant. In fact, the company got some pushback from the British Columbia Securities Commission [BCSC] with the previous report being removed due to disclosure issues that are required when discussing historical resources. Oroco noted in the news release:

"The Company wishes to clearly reiterate that it does not classify the Historic Resource Estimate referred to in the Report as a current mineral resource and that it is not treating the Historical Resource Estimate as a current mineral resource. The historical work is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide the location of future exploration geophysics and drilling."

As shown above, in this statement, Oroco does not classify this resource as a current mineral resource, and this is a very important distinction for investors to make when valuing this project.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

The good news is that Oroco is well funded to drill Santo Tomas and commission a new resource estimate, with ~C$23 million [~US$17 million in cash] in the company's treasury assuming the most recent private placement goes through. The most recent capital raise was done at a significant discount to the share price, with the deal coming in at C$1.20 per share with warrants, vs. a share price at the time of C$1.93 on the December 9th close. The amount raised is expected to be C$15.5 million. This suggests that while there is certainly large demand for the stock, there wasn't enough demand to get a decent price for the deal, with a 37% discount to the December 9th closing price (C$1.93 vs. $1.20). Therefore, while the significant cash balance should prevent any further share dilution over the next 12 months, the share count has now grown from 185 million shares to 215 million shares over the past four months, which has pushed Oroco's market cap to US$317 million. So, how does this valuation look relative to Oroco's ~62% interest in this massive copper porphyry project?

(Source: RFC Ambrian M&A Report)

If we look at RFC Cambrian's M&A notes for the copper sector in November of 2018, we can see that they determined that the price paid for operating copper assets has been US$0.14 per pound of copper, and US$0.03 per pound of copper for exploration assets. Given that Oroco is on the lower end of this scale as an exploration asset, we can determine that the fair value for its resource is US$0.03 per pound. However, given that this is a historical resource, we should apply a minimum 30% discount to this valuation, as prior acquisitions were completed based on NI-43-101 compliant resources. This gives us a fair valuation for Santo Tomas ounces of US$0.02 per pound. Having said that, the copper price is sitting near multi-year highs currently at above US$3.50 per pound vs. US$2.60/pound at the time of the report, and this suggests a premium should be granted for all copper assets. Therefore, we will stick with the US$0.03 valuation per copper pound as we will allow the higher copper price to offset the discount that should be placed on a historical resource. Let's see how Oroco stacks up:

(Source: MacroTrends.net)

As noted earlier, at US$0.50 per share, Oroco was certainly a bargain, and I give kudos to anyone wise enough to pounce on the stock at the time. This is because the company's ~62% net interest was valued at barely US$0.024 per pound based on a market cap of US$80 million (160~ million shares x US$0.50). I have come to this calculation by dividing the previous market cap of US$80 million by 3.62 billion pounds of copper (~62% interest in a 5.84 billion pound copper resource).

However, at a market cap of US$312 million, Oroco is valued at over $0.08/pound of copper ($317 million divided by 3.62 billion pounds of copper). Even if we assume that Oroco will take over control of 81% of the project by spending ~C$28 million, this still leaves Oroco as significantly overvalued. This is because the calculation then changes to $317 million divided by 4.73 billion pounds of copper (81% interest of 5.84 billion pounds), leading to a valuation of US$6.70/pound. In summary, Oroco is trading as if it's in the Feasibility stage (US$0.09 per pound valuation as defined by RFC Ambrian), despite being in the early exploration stage with a historical resource. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued above US$1.50 per share.

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

While insiders do continue to hold a large position in the stock, we have seen insider selling pick up as of late, with insiders selling 211,000 shares worth over C$260,000 in the past two months alone. This still leaves both insiders with significant positions in the stock (Robert Friesen: 400,000 shares, Stephen Leahy ~1.74 million shares), but I would argue that insider selling is likely to continue if the stock stays above US$1.50 per share. This could lead to additional selling pressure on the stock, with the stock being quite susceptible to selling pressure with it sporting its most overbought condition in nearly a decade.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As shown above, Oroco has had a massive run in the past year, up over 2,000% since April ($1.50 vs. $0.07), with significant volume coming into the stock. However, this significant demand has pushed the stock more than 100% above its long-term weekly moving average (pink line), and the stock is now the most extended it's been above this moving average in nearly a decade. In the prior two occasions when we saw less of an extension over this moving average, the stock corrected a minimum of 40% over the next six months and saw minimal upside progress. Investors will argue that the fundamentals have never been better for Oroco, and there's no reason this will happen again. While they could be right, I would disagree. Nothing changes in the market because human nature never changes, and while the fundamentals have certainly improved with a much higher copper price, it is likely that smart money is going to begin selling their positions into strength if we stay above US$1.50. Besides, while the fundamentals are great, the valuation is not, as shown above. Based on this overbought condition, I believe investors would be wise to start booking some profits above US$1.50.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Oroco Resource is undoubtedly an exciting story in the copper space, but a nearly US$315 million valuation for a company with a historical resource suggests that things are a little frothy short term. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher long term, and we could see a re-valuation on an updated resource in 12-18 months, but I see a terrible reward to risk at current levels for investors. This is because Oroco is severely overbought and sporting a valuation of over US$0.08/pound based on mine constrained resources that are not yet NI-43-101 compliant. In summary, I believe investors would be wise to book profits above US$1.50, and I see no reason to be chasing the stock at current levels.

