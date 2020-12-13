Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust, has an office-heavy portfolio that will likely constrain revenue growth in the coming quarters. The shift towards a work-from-home culture will likely hurt the office segment, which currently makes up 86% of DEI’s total annual rent. However, strong growth in the multi-family residential segment will likely compensate for weak growth in the office segment. DEI is in the process of converting an office building in Honolulu, Hawaii, into a multi-family project that will likely drive revenues in the coming years. Further, the REIT has a multi-family project under development in Brentwood, California, which will likely get completed in 2022. I’m expecting revenues to increase by 2% year-over-year in 2021, leading to funds from operations of $1.79 per share. The REIT is currently offering a limited total expected return; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on DEI.

Outlook for Office Portfolio Remains Gloomy

As mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation, almost all of DEI’s office leases contain contractual annual rent increases of 3% to 5%. Nevertheless, DEI’s rental income from office properties is likely to face pressure in the coming years because of the ongoing shift towards a work-from-home (“WFH”) culture. More than half of U.S. employees currently working from home say they’d like to keep their remote arrangements beyond the pandemic, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey quoted in a Bloomberg news report. I’m expecting rental rates to come under further pressure in the coming quarters because the shift towards WFH culture will free up some office space in DEI’s major market of Los Angeles, leading to lower pricing power for REITs. I’m expecting tenants in the Financial Services and Accounting and Consulting Industries to vacate the most space because teleworking does not hurt the productivity of most of the employees in these industries. The following chart from the presentation shows DEI’s tenant mix.

The leases for around 14.5% of the total office portfolio by square feet will expire in 2021, according to details given in the third quarter’s earnings package. The lease expiration will pressurize the overall occupancy and the average rental rates for DEI’s office portfolio. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the revenue from the total office portfolio to grow at a low rate that is below the 3% to 5% contractual annual rent increase.

Development Projects Show DEI is Headed in the Right Direction

DEI currently has two projects under development, both of which are focused on the multifamily segment, according to details given in the earnings package. Under one of these projects, DEI is converting an office building in Honolulu, Hawaii, into a multifamily residential building. The management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that the demand for the new units has been outstanding with all 98 units fully leased in the first phase. The management hopes to complete the next phase in the coming months. Further, I believe the gain in managerial experience from this conversion project will pave way for future conversions of other office buildings.

The second project currently under development is a residential high-rise tower in Brentwood, California. The management expects to deliver the first units in 2022, as mentioned in the earnings package. This project will add 376 units to DEI's current multi-family portfolio of 1928 units, resulting in almost a 20% jump. The two underdevelopment projects assure me that the management is on the right track and that it’s focusing on the right segments.

Expecting FFO to Increase to $1.79 per Share in 2021

Growth in the multi-family segment, which currently makes up 14% of the total annual rent as mentioned in the presentation, will likely make up for the low growth in office properties in the coming years. For 2021, I’m expecting DEI’s total revenues to grow by just 2% year-over-year, which is below the average annual growth rate of 8% from 2017 to 2019. However, the projected growth rate for 2021 is a big improvement over this year when revenues are estimated to fall by 4% year-over-year. Assuming margins remain stable, I’m expecting DEI to report funds from operations (“FFO”) of $1.79 per share in 2021. Further, I’m expecting the REIT to report FFO of around $0.41 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, which will take full-year FFO to $1.77 per share. The following table shows my estimates for revenue, net income, FFO, and Adjusted FFO.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, DEI’s exposure to office properties magnifies the risks posed by the pandemic.

Stock Price Appears High

I’m using the historical price-to-FFO multiple (“P/FFO”) to value DEI. The stock has traded at an average P/FFO ratio of 18.8 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/FFO multiple with the forecast FFO of $1.79 per share gives a target price of $33.7 for next year. This price target implies an 8.1% upside from the December 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/FFO ratio.

Apart from the upside, DEI is offering a dividend yield of 3.6%, assuming the REIT maintains its quarterly dividend at the current rate of $0.28 per share. The threat of a dividend cut is quite low because the estimates for next year suggest a sustainable payout ratio that is in line with DEI’s historical trend, as shown below.

The potential price upside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 11.7% for the next one year. In my opinion, the total expected return is not high enough for a REIT that has exposure to office properties. Although the pandemic has hit the REIT’s office portfolio, I still like DEI because the management is quick to react and adapt to the changing environment, and is focused on the right segment for its projects under development. Unfortunately, the REIT is trading at a high market price that diminishes DEI’s attractiveness. Based on the limited total expected return, I’m adopting a neutral rating on DEI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.